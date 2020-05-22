Audience Member Asks Comedian If He Can Be Excused From The Show In The Most Canadian Way Ever
Some people might just duck out quietly without attracting notice, but not this guy.
All you need is a toothbrush, toothpaste and a blowtorch.
Wixom Lake, a reservoir of the Edenville Dam in Michigan was entirely drained this Tuesday.
A guy from Tamworth in the United Kingdom gets a little too ambitious on his birthday.
The employment of robots like this might play a huge role in agriculture in the future.
We hope that the driver, a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly suffering from a medical condition, is okay.
You had a good run, jeep, but now is the time to retire, wheels up.
In 2010, I began going out with club promoters — that is, people who set up parties for the world's "very important people" — to learn more about that rarified world.
While it looks like it could have been ripped out of a sci-fi movie from the 2010s, the plane concept also has many elements of retro-futurism.
The coronavirus pandemic has created new risks for going out. Here's how to think about them.
When doing the right thing is too hard, we give up and let fate run wild.
The Beatles get considerably scarier when you start shifting their pitch.
The nail comes and goes just like waves.
How does a relatively common type of virus turn into one so deadly it could spur a pandemic? The answer may lie in its microscopic spikes.
You can choose between a mask and a face shield, but you can't choose nothing.
In a testy interview with Charlamagne Tha God, a host on "The Breakfast Club," Biden told the host, "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black."
As humans remain stuck inside or socially distanced, trillions of buzzing cicadas will burst out of the ground across the US between now and summer 2021. It's already starting.
One of the best-known samples in pop reveals that music is a flat circle.
"Here I come, world!"
After my parents got divorced, Dad began a slow slide into isolation. Eventually he found consolation in the darkest corners of the web. Can I help him get back out?
In 2006, Nouriel Roubini warned that the US housing market was about to collapse. Today, he predicts that the coronavirus pandemic has put the world on a path to a decade-spanning "Greater Depression."
Sarah Cooper, who has mastered lip-syncing Donald Trump's many gaffes regarding the coronavirus pandemic, returns again to mock his revelation that he "tested positively towards negative."
A close brush can leave a lasting mental legacy — and may tell us about how the mind functions under extreme conditions.
The goings-on of a plastics manufacturing facility is quite mesmerizing.
Slim Shady's second major album was many things: a masterclass in rapping, an occasionally uncomfortable listen, a vessel for many tortured by angst and, briefly, a national crisis. This is how he created a million others just like him.
Sometimes a little aid from a machinery goes a long way.
Every network and streamer has been searching for a series that can become the next piece of monoculture, but so far nothing has captured the world's attention like the fight for the Iron Throne.
We will need a comprehensive strategy to reduce the sort of interactions that can lead to more infections.
Two guys put off doing laundry to perform the classic 1980s song "Take on Me" by a-ha with their washing machine's sound effects.
Breathe in. Breathe out. Breathe in and figure that, if some unfortunate carrier coughed in the elevator you just entered, the virus will probably have escaped through the doors or settled on the floor.
It's not so much time travel as "time inversion," the trailer suggests. "Tenet" comes to theaters on July 17.
Many have said Michael Jordan suffered from food poisoning during the iconic "Flu Game," but the man responsible for the pizza he ate finally speaks out.
It seems like every entry level job has a nearly impossible experience-level requirement.
COVID-19 has caused volatility in seemingly everything but housing.
A guide to the spin doctors and conspiracy theorists clogging up your social media feed.
A new recruit of the Chinese Navy almost made a fatal mistake when he failed to throw a grenade far enough away from himself and his instructor.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration hired a Texas contractor to transform Brooklyn Cruise Terminal into a 670-bed medical center that opened and closed within weeks, unused during the coronavirus crisis.
Steve Hart has spent 40 years preparing for every potential disaster the human race might face. So how does he fare in a pandemic?
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious.
Scientists are hard at work recalibrating where and how the nation physically sits on the planet. It's not shrinkage — it's "height modernization."
The story of how a El Al Boeing 747 jumbo jet flew 1,088 passengers all at once.
All the pearl-clutching about the morality of performing a Cannonball Run during a global pandemic seems to have been for nothing, with Ed Bolian reporting America's most illegal record has been beaten seven times in the span of just five weeks.
For those over 65, the pandemic is unlikely to end when the first vaccines arrive
Volkswagen has issued an apology statement after the company posting on their Instagram page an ad that showed a white hand pushing a black man around a parked VW Golf.
Barbershops and hair salons in California have been closed since mid-March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. But that doesn't mean people haven't been getting haircuts, secretly, this whole time.
They slurp up old backwash and anything that was once bubbly. Some purposefully flatten every soda they drink. And they wouldn't have it any other way.
Julie Nolke reenacts the dopey questions that drive medical people crazy, inspired by a conversation she had with a nurse friend.
A system that relies on exploitation isn't one that should survive the pandemic. There's a better way to feed people and care for workers.
This is the opposite of what a straightforward read of decades of political psychology research would predict.