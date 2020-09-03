Good Samaritans Valiantly Attempt To Remove Ball Stuck On Chipmunk's Head
This couple decided to help this chipmunk but had a devil of a time.
The Rock described the experience as "one of the most challenging and difficult things" he and his family have gone through.
David Blaine presents Ascension, high above the Arizona desert.
Andrew Christensen finally addressed the elephant in the room during a city council meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska — the folly of boneless chicken wings.
Liam Kyle Sullivan returned from a long YouTube hiatus to promote the importance of masks as his shoe-loving Kelly character.
Hikers in Glacier National Park were filmed running away from a grizzly bear. It should be noted that experts strongly advise not to run from a bear as it could "trigger a natural predator-prey attack response."
The perfect soundtrack for the fan who likes to go to sleep with the show on.
From "The Suitcase" to "Fly," some of TV's most creative installments have come out of restrictive circumstances.
Some movie companies are getting an exceptionally bad return on their investment with several of their so-called stars. On the other hand, some actors are helping the studios more than they're helping themselves.
Paul Rudd will never forget when Will Ferrell made him laugh the hardest he'd ever laughed.
The Cliffs of Insanity duel is one of the most beloved scenes from "The Princess Bride." Here's a breakdown of what makes it resonate so well among filmgoers.
Researchers are figuring out how plants respond to the presence of human cadavers. The findings could prove important for discovering the locations of murder victims or mass graves.
Some 91% of Icelanders who recovered from Covid produced detectable antibodies. That should dispel some of the gloom around reinfections.
A 2018 Atlantic cover story about families with transgender teenagers misgendered its cover model and crossed ethical boundaries in the process.
Despite claims to the contrary, Michael Jordan is still the greatest basketball player of all-time. Here's why.
Rick Charls made the world's highest dive on ABC's Wide World of Sports, and seemed totally fine afterwards.
Scientists long believed that biological clocks were predominantly driven by internal rhythms. Then came a fraught discovery — about mollusks and the moon.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"We're just rife with cash and it has led to a decent amount of guilt."
Gilbert Gottfried takes on the notoriously vulgar song with his trademark gusto.
Taking a swig of room-temp coffee is a real bummer. The Ember smart mug has built-in heating elements that keep your beverage at your preferred drinking temp.
Every California bro that reaches a certain threshold on social media ends up becoming this guy.
Think CSI, but with birth charts instead of fingerprints.
What the term actually means, and what it doesn't.
Craig returns as the famed MI6 secret agent for one last time. In "No Time To Die," with the help of new and old friends, he tries to stop Safin, played by Rami Malek, from destroying the world as we know it.
Lots of Mario-themed announcements here, including a re-release of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy for the Nintendo Switch.
Netflix's Woodstock '99 documentary series will offer a behind-the-scenes look at how the infamous festival descended into chaos over two decades ago.
This might as well be the finale for Guga Foods because they're not going to find a better steak than this.
A report from the 5th-annual David Foster Wallace Conference, where the author's most devoted readers are wondering how to approach him in 2018.
The Mercury-Redstone 4 was not found for 38 years after sinking to the bottom of the ocean.
As Lewis and Clark mapped the West, they depended on a hearty dose of mercury to cure both constipation and syphilis. It's a miracle they didn't die.
It's always comforting to be able to trust an expert — until you learn that those experts are actually just as clueless as you.
A cat makes a surprising improvisational entrance in the middle of a piano recital.
Disney has officially announced the release date of new episodes with Baby Yoda and Mando.
Unfettered markets and a rampant culture of meritocracy have eroded the rewards and dignity of work for most Americans. It's time for a new ethic of "contributive justice."
Two new books by Jason Diamond and Eula Biss expose the fraught moral dilemmas of living in the 'burbs.
When armed men attacked Black Lives Matter protesters in Philadelphia, a local activist recognized his neighbor among the mob and decided to confront him.
Professor of Biology Michael Murphy explains how the American Robin keeps its nest clean of poop and other things.
Maps are artifacts of the time and place they were made. People make mistakes (or lie), and that can snowball over the next couple hundred years. Find out about the incredible ways in which maps distort our world in this fascinating collection.
Trump should keep that in mind as he pushes for a coronavirus shot.
Writers like the Grimm Brothers and Robert Browning may have shaped the Pied Piper legend into art, but it turns out the story is likely based on an actual historical incident.
History, theology and culture all contribute to the racist attitudes embedded in the white church.
The mechanics at Garage 54 spent $100 fixing a piece of junk and getting it road ready.
Public health officials and lonely quarantines have led to an unlikely sexual renaissance in the pandemic.
The Departments of Corrections use a practice that has been internationally recognized as torture as a stand-in for a safe and humane means of quarantine.
One-third of passengers aboard a bus were infected by a fellow passenger, scientists reported.
Business Insider reached out to 49 Costco workers and scoured the web to figure out what meals and Kirkland Signature brand items in the store are considered standout hits.
Keanu Reeves is notoriously stoic, but during breaks from filming "The Matrix" in 1998, he let his freak flag fly.
An idea to use underwater bubbles to cool oceans and deflate oncoming storms is the latest in a series of far-out schemes for controlling the weather.
In early February 2017, 37-year-old collector Zach Tann would unknowingly set in motion one of the biggest scandals in Star Wars collecting history.
