YouTubers Attempt To Crack A Safe Using A 60,000 PSI Waterjet Without Damaging Anything Inside
The team at Waterjet Channel attempted to see if they could open this safe without totally destroying everything inside.
The team at Waterjet Channel attempted to see if they could open this safe without totally destroying everything inside.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
In an interview with Vice TV, MacFarlane spoke out against Oprah using her platform to promote pseudoscience pushers such as Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.
According to the video-taker, herons getting eaten by lions has become a "frequent" occurrence at Amsterdam's Artis Zoo.
Preston Reid re-enacts the common Zoom personalities everyone encounters on the service.
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
If the flu and coronavirus hit at the same time this fall, America might have a longer, more severe lockdown.
"Surreal" is a word that has been ground into a fine mist, but trust me — it fits here.
A bunch of people we couldn't identify if we tried got together to lipsync to an extraordinarily saccharine recording of the already saccharine "We Are The World." And folks, it's bad.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The team at Waterjet Channel attempted to see if they could open this safe without totally destroying everything inside.
What was once a small drug rehab facility in sunny Santa Monica would become a violent, abusive and well-funded cult with satellites throughout California and beyond.
Justin Ehrenhofer had an idea, a bit of money and a desire to have a box office smash during the pandemic while supporting closed theaters and promoting cryptocurrency. With community support and a movie that cost nothing to make, he did it. Sort of.
In an interview with Vice TV, MacFarlane spoke out against Oprah using her platform to promote pseudoscience pushers such as Dr. Phil and Dr. Oz.
According to the video-taker, herons getting eaten by lions has become a "frequent" occurrence at Amsterdam's Artis Zoo.
Most of Facebook is a cesspool. Enter: the only wholesome social Facebook group on the planet.
While the real Trump is attempting to walk back his comments about getting sunlight and disinfectant inside the body to treat COVID-19, Trump impersonator J-L Cauvin has another defense.
Why Americans didn't see this pandemic coming
Why did it take so long for cruise executives to respond to the Diamond Princess' coronavirus outbreak?
Want to cook like a pro? Use this SOUS°V Pot Precision Sous Vide Multi-Cooker. It's like an Instant Pot that has a Sous Vide function, letting you cook just about anything with precision accuracy. Get it for $111 now.
Preston Reid re-enacts the common Zoom personalities everyone encounters on the service.
These past few weeks have given us a new form of entertainment: seeing inside, and scrutinizing, celebrity houses on their endless livestreams. So as expected, a remote NFL draft was a comedic treasure trove.
At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, Donald Trump said the government was considering the possibility of irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting disinfectant as a way of treating COVID-19.
Schools in northern Italy were the first in Europe to close. Since then, teachers, parents and kids across the country have all had to adapt to a new existence — and the results have surprised everyone.
The scenario has Dalkey residents rallying against a new common enemy: outsiders who ask too many questions about their Matt O'Damon, as some now call him.
Given all the empty space available, it's hard not to feel like the deer had it out for the guy on the bike.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
Is there anything AI can't do?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Can you put a price on a perfect piece of toast? A YouTuber takes a look at what goes into this complex bread oven.
When the audio you're working with already seems like a joke, you don't need to add a whole lot to make something really funny.
Casual research reveals that this car was created by Jim Björk, a Swedish car enthusiast with a history of having fun and flashy show cars. But I have to say, I think this one-off widebody Vette is on another level.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
Understanding the key concepts of transmissibility and infectious dose should reassure you.
Since Amazon delivers loads of groceries, just kick back and relax while they bring snacks, soda, baking goods and more to your home.
We didn't know this either, and now our lives are forever changed.
The fringe right is hungry for another junk food conspiracy.
The agency has three of these helicopters assigned to a Virginia-based unit with a somewhat murky mission.
On March 11, 2020, the coronavirus pandemic seemed to crystalize in the national consciousness. Americans look back on the turning point.
Is there any scientific validity to mewing, a supposed jaw shaping technique that changes the shape of your face? A YouTuber puts his face to the test.
Turns out online grocery shopping was not built like the rest of e-commerce.
To help you judge how close your state is to meeting that goal, here's a plotted trajectory of new cases for each US state and territory.
Air Sinai is shrouded in mystery. But why?
The team at The Q cut a small hole in a cardboard box and saw how far this cat would reach for a slab of delicious meat.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
A little over a year ago, I came up with an idea for story to turn my apartment into an indoor garden. This ended up being a terrible idea.
In 1992, Hoover promised two round trip tickets to select European destinations for customers who spent £100 or more on a vacuum cleaner or a washing machine. That was a grave mistake.
At this point, keeping parks and beaches closed is doing more harm to us than good.
My anecdotal experience with what remains the United States' only free take-home COVID-19 testing program — and what health officials and citizens alike can learn from it.
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
The first epicenter is coming back to life, but not as anyone knew it.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
No, seriously, when it comes to Covid-19 — or any disease — bad data is worse than no data at all.
Prepper culture and dystopian fashion brands are colliding to create a new uniform for our troubled moment.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
Camden might seem like a strange place for a coronavirus outbreak.