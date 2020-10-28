👋 Welcome to Digg

'I LOVE THAT WOMAN'

apnews.com

In a United States forcefully struck by a surging pandemic, the AP Road Trip team met a man, Mike Bishop, longing for his wife Bonnie nearly four months after she was hospitalized with COVID-19. This is a love story. But it's also a story of coronavirus, who it strikes, and a big quiet house outside of Jackson, Mississippi.

BLOODY HELL

15 diggs trulyadventure.us

When human blood overtakes a house amid racial turmoil in 1987 Atlanta, terrifying the family inside, a mystery opens up that persists to this day. The untold true story brought to life through a trove of interviews, official records and rare documents.

HOUSE OF HORRORS

24 diggs jeffmaysh.medium.com

In 2005, Vanessa Mitchell moved into her dream home, a former medieval jail where England's witches waited to hang and burn. When paranormal phenomena forced her to flee, she became convinced it was possessed by evil spirits. This is her true story.

