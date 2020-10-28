Athlete Performs Extraordinary Feat Of Strength Demonstrating The Human Flag
Man pulls off the human flag with another human standing on top of him.
Comedian Jessi Klein talks about some of the weird backhanded compliments she's received from men in the past.
Comedian Esther Povitsky is here to set the record straight that 18-year-olds are not hot and are actually more disgusting than you could imagine.
Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" will premiere soon, but here's an honest trailer recapping the show's Season 1.
Andrew Kaczynski dug up an old clip of Donald Trump walking out of a CNN interview, in a prescient vintage moment.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Sacha Baron Cohen explains that Rudy Giuliani had a security guard comb the entire hotel room before the filming of the infamous "Borat 2" scene.
Social media platforms are sucking a generation into a misinformation rabbit hole.
When "The Office" originally aired, its resident fool made for easy comedy. Fifteen years later, though, it's hard to watch Dwight without seeing tragedy.
Who needs disaster movies when we have 2020?
An extraordinary performance of every song on "Dark Side Of The Moon" in one take.
In a United States forcefully struck by a surging pandemic, the AP Road Trip team met a man, Mike Bishop, longing for his wife Bonnie nearly four months after she was hospitalized with COVID-19. This is a love story. But it's also a story of coronavirus, who it strikes, and a big quiet house outside of Jackson, Mississippi.
The risk of contagion is highest in indoor spaces but can be reduced by applying all available measures to combat infection via aerosols. Here is an overview of the likelihood of infection in three everyday scenarios, based on the safety measures used and the length of exposure
Paige Jennings made headlines when she left Wall Street for porn. Then a disturbing experience with Markus Dupree led her to quit. Now she's out to revolutionize the industry.
A knife-wielding attacker shouting "Allahu Akbar" beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.
Fox's Lisa Kennedy Montgomery asked the former New York City mayor if he regretted his "interaction in the 'Borat' movie," to which Giuliani responded, "Now, that's a stupid question, isn't it?"
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
In its secret chat, the group that sprang from Charlottesville is creating a new generation of white supremacists.
Grady Smith did an data-driven analysis of popular country songs to determine the most clichéd lyrics ever.
I love my gas stove. But though gas stoves are comparatively easy to cook with, they're actually incredibly dangerous — and not at all climate-friendly.
It's not "pick-eye."
What the leader of the free world watches, from "Birth of a Nation" to "Finding Dory."
A good samaritan took home these orphan ducklings and gave them a new home. This underwater view of the clutch lounging in the shower has an eerie vibe to it.
An approach called contingency management rewards drug users with money and prizes for staying abstinent. But few programs offer it, in part because of moral objections to the concept.
When human blood overtakes a house amid racial turmoil in 1987 Atlanta, terrifying the family inside, a mystery opens up that persists to this day. The untold true story brought to life through a trove of interviews, official records and rare documents.
You haven't seen them in years, and within seconds, the conversation immediately goes south.
The comedian went viral for "playing Trump," but in her new Netflix special, "Everything's Fine," she shows how unusual her comedic taste can be.
If you want to stay safe while visiting a national park, here are the tips you should follow.
Miles Taylor revealed himself today to be the previously anonymous author behind a 2018 New York Times op-ed and the 2019 book "A Warning." What does this mean for the upcoming election?
"Rocketry is tough and requires a lot of attention to detail."
It might be small, but it can create quite a lot of damage.
A mountain guide, photographer and cyclist had a sleepy moment on the road that resulted in her seriously injuring another rider. Here's what she wants every driver to know.
In 2005, Vanessa Mitchell moved into her dream home, a former medieval jail where England's witches waited to hang and burn. When paranormal phenomena forced her to flee, she became convinced it was possessed by evil spirits. This is her true story.
He won't get vaccinated or vote either!
Yes, the Vanilla Ice movie. Yes, seriously.
Like clockwork, seismometers across multiple continents have detected a mysterious pulse since at least the early 1960s.
TikTok has a lot of useful life hacks, like dealing with a gassy baby.
In a taped interview on April 18, Kushner told legendary journalist Bob Woodward that Trump was "getting the country back from the doctors" in what he called a "negotiated settlement."
Take a 3D tour inside this wonderfully labyrinthine house which has intrigued netizens, who have made a game of searching the place for hidden gems.
Senator Cruz didn't hold back while addressing Jack Dorsey on Twitter's censorship of NY Post's Hunter Biden story.
Inside the bizarre, secret meeting between Malcolm X and the Ku Klux Klan.
Death-themed Halloween decor — think skeletons, zombies and tombstones — is tame enough for schools and theme parks, but one man's yard display is so horrifying that passers-by have called police several times.
KJ Brooks didn't hold back during a meeting of Kansas City's Board of Police Commissioners. Brooks had previously joined in protests to remove police Chief Rick Smith for his handling of protests against police brutality.
From the now-infamous Giuliani "shirt tuck" to Borat's five days bunking with QAnon believers, here's the truth.
BTS stans built the trolling blueprint for 4chan types, and they've proven they can disrupt it.
Here's how Paris is undergoing one of the world's most ambitious infrastructure projects to improve their mass transit systems.
You've heard the jokes about the most prominent Republican to die from the coronavirus. His family has seen them too.
One minute he was gazing at the New York skyline, the next he was plummeting five stories to the ground to an almost certain death.
We're grossed out, but we can't quite look away.
The National Wildlife Federation has announced the winners of its 2020 photo contest, which sets out to "celebrate the power of nature photography" and "inspire people to care about the creatures that share our planet and act on their behalf."
The 61-year-old woman put on her reading glasses to try to decipher the tiny black squiggles on the back of the package of instant pudding. Was it two cups of milk? Or three? The glasses didn't seem to help.
"Borat 2" creator Sacha Baron Cohen posted footage Tuesday of his terrifying getaway from a Washington gun rally in June after "very angry" attendees rushed the stage.