People In Moscow Were Asked Asked What They Thought About NATO. Here's What They Said
Some people were blunt and offered little to no opinions, while others didn't hold back.
After pharmaceutical company Abbvie, the maker of botox, suspended operations in Russia, Jimmy Kimmel wondered how the president would take the news.
"That's what my wife and I entered when we drove up to an arcade in Weirs beach, New Hampshire, where she would attempt to break an official world record in the classic video game 'Tetris.'" (From 2007)
These Indiana University cheerleaders had the biggest rebound of the game with this inventive ball retrieval technique.
"The VKS is simply never meant to fight the way Western air forces do."
This guy saw these rare Lisa Johansson-Pape table lamps in a thrift store around Atlanta, and picked them up for under $20. Turns out they were a rare Finnish pair from 1954.
It's apparently not that hard to design poisons using AI.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
If you've ever shouted "Oh hi, Mark!" for no good reason, you know what we're talking about.
Life's not a matter of symptoms and diagnoses.
It may still be a bad idea but there's no way to know for sure unless we discuss specifics.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A zip-line adventure through the rainforests of La Fortuna, Costa Rica goes off the rails when a sloth gets in the way.
The stunning destination of Sedona, Arizona is feeling the squeeze, along with many other iconic destinations worldwide. A new film called "The Last Tourist" offers up ways we can fix the travel glut.
John Green explains the thorny, decades-long backstory about Russia relationship with Ukraine that will help you make sense of the 2022 invasion.
The CDC guidance has been all over the map since the beginning of the pandemic. Vox put out an informative guide for wearing a mask that might change the way you live your life.
This year's hottest city is on the West coast, according to Axios and The Generation Lab's latest New Cities Index.
Ukraine has been able to mount a formidable defense against one of the world's strongest armies. Here's how they've pulled it off so far.
This week, a letter writer who is convinced that their neighbors are perverts based on their home library, a boss whose new employee keeps pretending to quit, and a woman wondering if her gender means she's supposed to pay the entire cost of her wedding.
The 3-in-1 kit lets you decide which version of the famous DeLorean to build.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Our life has changed thanks to Nona Elda Cooks.
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
The clever engineers at LifeLabs use low-density polyethylene fabric to move heat away from your body all night long.
Ronny Chieng can't believe real people are paying actual money to live in a non-existent world.
Third-party websites and apps are better guides, but it's still a crapshoot.
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
Comedian Missy Chanpaibool took no prisoners in this hilarious takedown of those ubiquitous BuzzFeed videos from 2014 that didn't age very well.
An inspiring story about how presumptuous Senate staffers can accidentally make history.
This denim jacket has the classic "Long Haul" design, but the organic cotton used here means you won't have to break it in at all. It's comfy from day one.
Dr. Becky Smethurst had the best reaction to the news of the James Webb Space Telescope reaching its alignment milestone.
A new study has calculated the vehicles with the lowest and highest losses after collisions and more.
Stephen Colbert surprised Michael Bublé by inviting him in a duet of "Barrett's Privateers" on Wednesday's "Late Show."
The recipe for SPAM isn't as complicated as its reputation would have you think.
Ex-KGB agent Jack Barsky reacts to Vladimir Putin's stark warning to "traitors" who oppose him in Russia.
More than 7,000 Russian troops have been killed in less than three weeks of fighting, according to conservative U.S. estimates.
Jimmy Kimmel observed that Russia on Tuesday announced sanctions on President Biden, Hillary Clinton and numerous other Americans with one glaring omission.
He's one of his generation's finest actors. But when you give him some whiskers, the internet really loses its mind.
The Canadian rock band are back with a video for "The Lightning I, II," their first new song in five years.
You can always count on the White House press corps.
Never underestimate the potential of a group of fire ants who've set their minds on fixing something.
Amazon isn't competing with Netflix, but it is spending billions trying to figure out Hollywood. Maybe 007 can help.
The economy is managed by the Federal Reserve's main tool: federal funds rate. It affects things small and large and here's what the first changes since 2018 might look like for you.
N95s, which seal tighter to the face, offer better protection against COVID-19.
Back in 2006, a crowd in Crichton reported seeing a leprechaun in a tree and the rest is history.
Since the invasion of Ukraine began, over 400 companies have announced their withdrawal from Russia — but some companies have continued to operate in Russia undeterred.
Arnold Schwarzenegger urged Russians to resist the misinformation being sent by the Kremlin and to tell their fellow countrymen of the crimes being committed against the Ukrainian people