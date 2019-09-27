"It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" turned the sitcom formula on its head while still outwardly presenting as a normal FX TV show. Through that lens, the long-running show is genius, horrible and really, really funny.
On paper, "Legends" looked like a box-office hit. Adam Joiner billed his movie as an anachronistic mash-up of legendary 19th-century American figures, a steampunk "Avengers" — tailor-made to satiate the ever-expanding appetite for big-ticket, fantasy-action pictures.
Everyone thought Michelle Phan had died. After ten years, 385 videos, and over a billion views, YouTube’s biggest beauty star disappeared abruptly in 2015, leaving her Twitter, Instagram, and video channels silent. And then suddenly, last week, she reappeared.
When Lana Del Rey released her album, Norman F*cking Rockwell, in August, it was met with all the usual praise and adoration from her many fans. One person not impressed was Micah Schnabel, the Ohio-based singer, who’s been touring and performing both solo and as part of Two Cow Garage for nearly 20 years.
While many cheered Shane Gillis' NBC dismissal four days after he was hired, a slice of the community sneered, revealing an increasing divide over what's legitimate envelope-pushing and what’s "just plain racist."
Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States — it affects some 50 million faces each year, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. But it’s also one of the most complicated, as its causes and effective treatments seem to differ from person to person.
Renaldo Major has scored more than 5,000 points in the NBA’s Developmental League and is the most successful player in that league’s existence. But he never went back to the Show. Never got another shot. Never another chance to get a real jersey.
Once upon a time, London, Ontario police officers told a story about a woman who woke up wild in their station. She kicked and bit, lunged and spit, police said. Officers were hurt. But that wasn’t the whole story. That wasn’t the real story.