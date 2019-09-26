While many cheered Shane Gillis' NBC dismissal four days after he was hired, a slice of the community sneered, revealing an increasing divide over what's legitimate envelope-pushing and what’s "just plain racist."
When my brother died, I was too shattered to write his obituary. There is little record of his 29 years of life; it simply vanished. When I type “Yush Gupta,” Google autofills “Yush Gupta death,” a brutal reminder that even on the internet, a space where nothing is forgotten, Yush is a mirage, slowly disappearing.
Once upon a time, London, Ontario police officers told a story about a woman who woke up wild in their station. She kicked and bit, lunged and spit, police said. Officers were hurt. But that wasn’t the whole story. That wasn’t the real story.
Everyone thought Michelle Phan had died. After ten years, 385 videos, and over a billion views, YouTube’s biggest beauty star disappeared abruptly in 2015, leaving her Twitter, Instagram, and video channels silent. And then suddenly, last week, she reappeared.
What if the cold-heartedness so often associated with the upper crust isn’t the result of having been raised by a parade of resentful nannies, too many sailing lessons, or repeated caviar overdoses, but the compounded disappointment of being lucky but still feeling unfulfilled?