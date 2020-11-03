👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

TREAT YOURSELF

2 diggs skillet.lifehacker.com

If you live in the United States of America (or pay attention to and/or care about the people who do), you probably don't feel that great right now. Even if you aren't someone who gets really into electoral politics once every four years, you are probably feeling at least some anxiety around the election (or the possibility of election-related violence, or the ongoing pandemic, or the white supremacy that is imbued into the very fabric of the state).

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample