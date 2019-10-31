Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits To James Corden A Lie He Told When He Was Governor Of California
As lies from politicians go, this one is fairly harmless and humorous.
The battle of the bands between Benedict College and Miles College got a truly spectacular finale from BC's William Bilal.
Some of these are genius. And some are just plain dangerous.
Porsche's electric Taycan Turbo S costs about two times as much as the Tesla Model S, but is it faster?
Imagine a nightmare scenario involving escalators, and this is pretty much it.
During World War II, the American government encouraged hitchhiking to ration gas. But as the years went on, hitchhiking largely disappeared from the American landscape. What happened?
Which planet is closest to Earth? YouTuber CGP Grey takes a deep dive.
Apple's new AirPods Pro are out this week. Are they worth the $249 sticker price?
It's not often that you speak truth to power and power responds, "Oops, sorry."
"Who is the new kitten on the block? I'm not sure I like her."
Privacy is rare, quiet hours are sacred, and don't even think about hooking up. Meet the grown-ups who call the glorified dormitories of PodShare home.
James Marcus writes about his divorce — and in the thick of everything, contending with his son's disillusionment at Disneyland.
If you've ever worked in an office, this will provoke the eeriest déja-vu. The rest of you: be warned.
Here are a few ways to game the system, even though ultimately you're just cheating yourself.
Right now, you can snag one of our favorite Lego kits for just 56 bucks. We're not sure how long the discount will be available though, so act fast.
Not only does he have to play against four opponents, but he also has to memorize all the moves that have come before without actually seeing the board.
A wrenching decision to end life support, and the unthinkable mistake that devastated not one but two families.
Get your holiday shopping done right here, online, with Black Friday deals that you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get.
Multiple staffers resigned on Wednesday, while the Deadspin comments section has been taken offline, as a fight between writers and G/O Media management escalates.
They don't do great! (To be fair, we couldn't do any better.)
British Cycling has just unveiled its new track bike, and its radical design makes me think it'll be banned at some point.
We don't deserve these beautiful creatures.
I've spent weeks testing the beta version of the computational photography software on an iPhone 11 Pro against the old camera software on a separate iPhone 11 Pro. Truth is, Deep Fusion works — but only in the strangest scenarios.
Not long ago, blockchain technology was touted as the miracle answer tech was waiting for. Reality has proved a much tougher challenge.
If the package gets wrecked, this one is really on the homeowner.
Startups from Texas to South Korea offer the service, which typically costs about $60,000 a pet.
The seven-digit club has a growing membership, but a very select geographic distribution.
That's it. Halloween is canceled. And this guy's friend is probably no longer his friend.
This summer, two people became ill after a poop transplant, and one of them died. Here's what went wrong and why the procedure should continue.
It was the underpants that were his undoing.
The old custom of sitting outside on summer evenings fell out of favor long ago, residents said, thanks to nighttime chemical releases — sometimes so thick they'd fall as a golden mist.
When a down-and-out doctor in New Castle, PA, finds his rundown mansion is haunted, he pulls the quintessentially American move: opening the house to the public for a fee.
New research reveals the extra obstacles that attractive female executives face.
Reports say that the raccoons in Arkansas State library were seeking shelter in the rain, but we know the real reason: they just wanted to check out some books.
It was akin to a Twitter cancellation. What was once amusing or somewhat confusing was now merely horrifying.
I tried 16 varieties to see which big chain offers the tastiest companion to fries and chicken nuggets.
"My son has had his eye on this zombie baby for a month now. We've visited it many times, and finally decided to buy it for him."
After a fire destroyed the only place I could afford to live in the Bay Area, I knew it was time to leave for good.
Cityscape: Does the Future of Public Housing Lie in Peter Barber's Ideas for Small-Scale London Projects?
What's actually happening in our brains when we taste food — and how do our unconscious biases warp the brain's information?
After receiving a zero-star review from Pete Wells for the New York Times, famed Williamsburg steakhouse Peter Luger has issued a response.
A close look at fundamental symmetries has exposed hidden patterns in the universe — possibly including the origins of time.
Texas coal companies are leaving behind contaminated land. The state is letting them.
"Black salve" burns through human skin, but Facebook says groups dedicated to the sham medicine don't violate its community guidelines.
The Airbus A380 was a technological marvel. So why is it being canceled?
According to a Twitter user, a person she was talking to on Tinder created the account @tillytortellini in order to send her pasta pics. Is love…real?
Faraday Future, once the most hyped electric vehicle startup following in Tesla's wake, is now known for its money troubles, if it is known at all.
A very clever bear does some tricky aerobatics to sneak around a fenced off dumpster.
There are decent knock-offs, and there are absolutely horrendous ones that feel nearly blasphemous in their attempts at offering a product even remotely similar to the original.
None of the oft-published mainstream articles seem to capture the magnitude of the vision that Starship embodies.
