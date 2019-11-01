Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares The Secret Origin Story Behind His Catchphrase 'I'll Be Back'
The action star reflects on the time James Cameron told him, "I don't correct your acting, don't correct my writing."
Somehow this pairing is…perfect?
The Yuema SZ-01 Biometric gun safe, it turns out, has a very terribly designed lock.
The "Parks And Recreation" star gives a big thumbs down to self-driving cars while enjoying eating extremely spicy wings.
This precious dog was worried it would bump its head when the car it was riding in went under an overpass.
"Who is the new kitten on the block? I'm not sure I like her."
High-budget medieval fantasy swordplay? Sure, sign us up. "The Witcher" comes to Netflix on December 20th.
It's an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week's challengers: Italian AOC, "If I were," "OK Boomer" and more.
About one in ten of the city's residents was jailed or fired after raids at local chicken plants. But, for most, Morton is still home.
As comeuppances go, this might be taking it a bit too far.
This design would blow away the foldable competition. Is it real, though?
The Atlantic Telegraph Company's 1858 failure set the stage for success just eight years later.
Nothing weird or hilarious to see here.
When a longtime resident started stealing her neighbors' Amazon packages, she entered a vortex of smart cameras, Nextdoor rants, and cellphone surveillance.
Mila, for what it's worth, we totally believe that you bought that jacket for "five moneys."
James Stern knew he would need proof of this conversation later, so while his phone rang in late February he opened his Tape A Call app and hit record. His mission: to persuade Jeff Schoep, 45, to turn over the country's largest neo-Nazi group to a black man.
Complete with grimy pans, bloodstains, and the ambient buzz of chainsaws. Bon appétit!
In my defense, it seemed like a good idea at the time. For almost a month, I decided to ignore my carefully curated and productive settings and turn on all the notifications — every single one — to see what would happen.
The NHL season is just getting started and there have already been some incredible goals. Add another one to the collection, courtesy of the Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk.
The 1,428-foot tower on Manhattan's Billionaires' Row is 24 times taller than it is wide and has only one residence per floor.
No other industry goes to the extremes football does to assess skill and fit.
Apple employees who work at the company's futuristic headquarters in Cupertino can eat fancy pizza every day for a discounted price. It's so delicious that at some point Apple had to limit orders to three pizzas per person, according to a source.
North Korea censors most of its internet, but the things it does allow its people to see are pretty strange — at least, to Westerners.
One of his generation's most talented — and no-bullshit — actors on his career path, what he's learned, and the project he's been obsessing over for 20 years.
"I'm afraid to go out there," the widow said one afternoon from the safety of her kitchen. She nodded toward the 70-foot-tall, red sandstone cliffs out back that creep closer with each passing year. "You never know when a section will fall off."
As pranks go, this one took a high level of preparation and we acknowledge all of this man's efforts. On the other hand: too real, man, too real. To see when the prank really unfolds, skip to 1:10.
In the final days of World War II, as US troops advanced into Aschaffenberg, they encountered stiff German resistance in the form of something familiar.
This man really put his pride aside and dressed in an extremely stunning (and tight) unicorn costume for work.
Like a perverted and plastic riff on the old chicken-or-egg cliche, Ken's crotch was a key feature of his own conception.
Computational photography in the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11 delivers low-light photography performance like never before. How?
Halloween's over. Welcome back to your feelings.
As birth rates fall, countries will be forced to adapt or fall behind
The story of when a moral panic swept over Europe's seaside casino playground.
The days of carrier smartphone subsidies are long gone — but streaming subscriptions are filling the void.
Boeing is facing yet another series of setbacks, this time, cracks are being detected in their 737NG planes.
A motorcyclist captured a distracted driver get caught flagrante delicto by an unmarked police vehicle.
Lots of Google users are hitting their free storage limit. Use these tips to clear some room, and tidy your inbox while you're at it.
The imperative to avoid being or appearing unhappy has led to a culture that rewards a performative happiness.
In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi reveals why she decided that impeachment was the right course of action and then proceeds to deliver some subtle burns about the president's character.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see the sneakers, which some runners say offer an unfair advantage, among the first crossing the finish line.
From the rainbow-bezel Daytona to the "Presidential" Day-Date, Rolex's gem-set watches are in class all their own.
How do you balance your personal life with work in an office where everyone stays late?
And this is why we will never, ever participate in a shark feeding.
Car2go and Zipcar let you drive into Canada if you want. But what if you took your carshare to Mexico?
What does a shoe commercial from the mind of the guy behind "Blue Velvet" and "Eraserhead"? That's a very good question.
It's not a zero-sum game for Apple TV+, Netflix and Disney+.
In the early '80s, Vivian McInerny got a fake job working for a fake person — and exposed his house of lies.