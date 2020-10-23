Ariana Grande Takes Over As Commander-In-Chief In 'Positions' Music Video
Ariana Grande has the girl power anthem of 2020.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Ariana Grande has the girl power anthem of 2020.
Cities like Atlanta and Charlotte are so car-centric, expanding bus and rail systems is futile. How do American cities fail so bad on public transit?
The commercial unveiling the "world's first supertruck" is a celebration of excess, priced at $112,595.
Vice President Mike Pence is grilled by "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl over why President Trump bailed in the middle of their interview.
These filters from Photoshop allow you to adjust anything from expression to hair thickness.
Here's the world's largest air cannon, constructed in the Czech Republic in collaboration with the TV show "Wonders of Nature."
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got Chris Pratt is the worst Chris, does this look like an appropriate father/son interaction to you?, Pope Francis holding things and Jeffrey Toobin's Zoom dick incident.
In the early 1970s, eight science-fiction writers tried to imagine what the far-flung year of 2020 would look like. They ended up being both wrong and right.
America's two largest big-box retailers seem to attract these two types of people.
Here's the cringeworthy Rudy Giuliani appearance from "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," available to stream now on Amazon Prime.
Drama is afoot in the Dutch queer penguin community after two gay lovers with a reputation for trouble stole an entire nest of eggs from a neighboring lesbian couple at the same zoo.
More than 8,455,200 people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 223,000 have died, according to a New York Times database.
Ariana Grande has the girl power anthem of 2020.
As it was becoming clear in March that Joe Biden would be the Democratic presidential nominee, Alexander Hillel Treisman started to map out his plot to assassinate the former vice president, federal authorities say.
At 59 years old and with a preexisting condition, Paralympic rower Angela Madsen had plenty to worry about as the coronavirus spread across the country. So she dipped the oars of her small rowboat in the Pacific and pointed the bow toward Hawaii. She never returned.
This video is cursed. We love it.
An AI tool that "removes" items of clothing from photos has targeted more than 100,000 women, some of whom appear to be under the age of 18.
Thanksgiving's most unexpected legacy is heating up again.
This skit with a nude man makes a funny observation about those who refuse to wear masks.
The restaurant's chefs preached kindness. Behind the scenes, it was a different story.
President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met Thursday night for their second and final debate heading into the final sprint to Election Day.
It's been 14 years since the first "Borat" movie, and the sequel, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," has Borat returning to America with his daughter during the politically turbulent times of Trump's presidency. Does the political satire capture the same magic of the original, or does it fall short? Here's what the reviews say.
Comedian Trey Kennedy points out the eerie similarities between a job search and going on dates.
The art world rebels have spent 35 years fighting against sexism and inequality in the art world and they have only just begun.
Vice President Mike Pence is grilled by "60 Minutes" anchor Lesley Stahl over why President Trump bailed in the middle of their interview.
An AR app called ClipDrop lets you copy images or items with a single click and lets you drop them on a canvas of your choice.
Cities like Atlanta and Charlotte are so car-centric, expanding bus and rail systems is futile. How do American cities fail so bad on public transit?
The streaming service offered nuggets of TV fit for the commute — and then we stopped going to the office. Now it's folding, but were any of its shows worth watching?
"Hi, hi, I didn't want to cut in line, but I have somewhere to be."
"Our boyfriends, our significant others and our husbands are supposed to be No. 1. Our worlds are backward."
While it doesn't have the same cultural cachet as tricking out your car, it's well worth tricking out your toilet.
Here's the world's largest air cannon, constructed in the Czech Republic in collaboration with the TV show "Wonders of Nature."
A feature on the lasting power of Charles Laughton's "Night of the Hunter" and what it says about dangerous reflections of faith, then and now.
Can a single place — one that's failed us in the past — squeeze in everything it takes to live a life?
Many voters list climate change as their top issue in this presidential election. Grist compiled a supercut of what Donald Trump has done about the planet's rising temperatures.
Here are the winners of the 2020 Weather Photographer of the Year competition, a "platform for the world's very best weather photography, depicting weather in its widest sense."
Never walk into a McDonald's disappointed again.
9-year-old soccer player Aleks did not give up on getting the ball through this tire.
A few seasonal tweets, a few evergreen ones — and a handy writing tip for all you David Foster Wannabes out there.
How heart doctor Eric Tool used his social media account to kill off Trump's October surprise.
Donald Trump uploaded the full interview with Lesley Stahl and commented, "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of '60 Minutes' and CBS."
The dessert kingdom, television's delectable oasis, must be saved.
We've tried and tried to make washing our clothes less painful, but it never seems to get better.
These filters from Photoshop allow you to adjust anything from expression to hair thickness.
The joint political ad featuring Republican Spencer Cox and Democrat Chris Peterson has a strikingly different tone than other ads we've seen so far this year.
"It is chilling to consider what the defendant could have accomplished," prosecutors wrote of Garrison Courtney.
How a secret deal may have sealed the fate of the extinction of major Canadian car brands.
This thing didn't have to be legit spicy.
Here's what it says about Bill Clinton, Alan Dershowitz, and Prince Andrew. Plus: Help us decode more names.
Tesla is rolling out its Full Self-Driving Beta feature, and a YouTuber reveals the technology to the masses.
While rare, this does happen time to time, dogs being born with green fur because they're stained by meconium, the infant dog's first feces.
From McDonald's hamburger for adults to 'The Dead Kid' Super Bowl ad, these are corporate America's biggest 'what were they thinking?' moments since 1995.
This might be the most delightful "First We Feast" interviews we've ever seen.