Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.

Hundreds of traditional healers in Ecuador provide spiritual cleansings. But these aren't for the thin-skinned: among other options, they can involve a rub-down with stinging nettles.

The sci-fi franchise has ventured far and wide over its many decades — but it has never been bolder than when it travelled back to 1950s America and tackled anti-black racism head on.

Americans love to "celebrate" St. Patrick's day by wearing green, drinking copious amounts of beer, and mocking Irish accents, but ask a true Irishman what he thinks of the holiday and you'll just get a whole lot of bleeps. (From 2016)

After being out of the spotlight for a time, he's preparing to make a comeback of sorts with roles in Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi's "Batgirl" and as the lead in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."

Namespaces

