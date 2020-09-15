Watch Apple's 'Time Flies' Event Live
While it's unlikely that a new iPhone to be released at Apple's big event today, we're expecting a new Apple Watch and a redesigned iPad Air to make its debut.
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
We wanted something else, and this was it.
When life gives you steel and brass and a milling machine, make 8 balls.
Dr Alok Patel dives into CRISPR — the gene-editing technology that's advancing quickly — and finds out how far away we are from turning sci-fi into reality.
"Now, over 24 years later, it still looks almost like it did the day I bought it. No mold. No decay. Definitely stale."
Gravity? Please. This guy eats gravity for breakfast.
We'll be updating this blog with the most significant announcements and news from today's Apple event. Follow along with us here.
Budget Direct Home Insurance's data visualization team scoured the data using Google Keyword Planner to discover the most-searched Netflix originals in every country over the past year.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
You can't, you won't, please don't.
How were hundreds of infected Ruby Princess passengers allowed to disembark in Sydney and return to homes from Tasmania to Florida?
They say failure is the mother of comedy.
One scandal would've been enough.
Michael Scheuer used to hunt Osama bin Laden, whom he now says he admires. Now his quarry is Donald Trump's enemies, whom he equates with terrorists.
Fifth — or sixth — time's the charm.
Our paranoid moment has ushered in a run on supplements, survivalist gear and all manner of prepper accommodations. Welcome to the age of conspiracy capitalism.
Source says substantial settlement to be announced today in wrongful death lawsuit filed by Breonna Taylor's estate. Deal to includes police reforms
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The "Tiger King" star can't shake the bad rap against her regarding her missing husband.
Warming temperatures and changing rainfall will drive agriculture and temperate climates northward, while sea level rise will consume coastlines and dangerous levels of humidity will swamp the Mississippi River valley.
Drew Barrymore kicked off her new talk show with a "Charlie's Angels" reunion, but she wasn't prepared for what her co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu were going to say about her.
"She now claims her deep dive into conspiracy theories was the result of her unemployment-driven depression."
When does a model own her own image? asks Emily Ratajkowski. In New York Magazine, the model writes about the men who took her image, including Richard Prince and Jonathan Leder, and buying herself back.
The channel once known as a home for music videos and, later, reality television, has reinvented itself again by broadcasting a comedy clip show for hours each day. But… why?
This is everything we have come to know about "Emptybone" — the man whose testicles are all over Wikipedia's testicle anatomy pages.
Mike Boyd builds a machine that dispenses dopamine after completely daily tasks.
In HBO's "The Vow," the self-help organization's ringleader Keith Raniere has the unhinged charisma of an internet meme.
Bushell has made some high-profile fans recently, inlcuding rock legend Dave Grohl. After Grohl condceded round 1 of their drum-battle, he had a special gift for Bushell in round 2: a song about her.
2020's new, more relaxed dress code is much more accepting of T-shirts bearing the colorful logos and slogans of my youth.
Thanks to a poorly designed relief effort and a never-ending pandemic, they might be the most screwed businesses of the coronavirus era.
This stunt performer has fun on a slackline high above Yosemite National Park.
A visualization of weekly US deaths attributed to COVID-19 compared to deaths attributed to the flu and pneumonia.
A new book by Jennifer Taub recounts how current criminal law lets the worst offenders off the hook.
It works surprisingly well on the road.
The Colony Room, beloved of artists from Francis Bacon to Damien Hirst, was a byword for debauchery. But when it closed, a million dollars worth of art vanished off its walls.
Do you even skate, bro?
If you can't beat them, bot them.
All I knew about Wilmington, California, was poverty, so I long hid my connection to it.
This seven-in-one multi-cooker has nearly 100,000 reviews on Amazon, and it still sports a 4.7/5 average rating. If you want to simplify your meals, it's worth every penny.
Online dating is hard, even for a dog.
Looking beyond the iconic Bruce Lee to the man who lived inside the heavy armor of that mythology.
The FBI tried to recruit an Iranian scientist as an informant. When he balked, the payback was brutal.
And how many times throughout the day would such a clock make it impossible to tell time?
The iconic infographics of Amanda Cox and how she changed one of the world's most respected newspapers from within.
"Trebek will stay at the host's podium, instead of coming over to the contestants because Alex's health is priority No. 1 on that set," recently crowned "Jeopardy!" GOAT Ken Jennings said on Monday.
The entire mood of the song had changed.
Changing the way we think about clothes is a revolutionary act.
They capture a feeling as well as a place.
Devotees of this interactive Off-Broadway play don't just love the show. Some return hundreds of times, building an obsessive network of friendships along the way.
The only other time there were five active tropical cyclones — hurricane, tropical storm and/or tropical depression — in the Atlantic was in 1971.
Iceland is geologically active and has numerous high-pressure hot water reservoirs, including an artifical hot water beach. After years of experimenting and research, the Blue Lagoon was born. A wonder of the world, they let you take a dip in geothermal power plant waste water for $35.
