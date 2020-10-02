Anne Hathaway Is Every Child's Nightmare In 'The Witches' Trailer
In the new adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic, Anne Hathaway plays a witch that hates children, coming to HBO Max on October 22.
A brave arborist in San Bernardino, California, climbed a 100-foot palm tree to chop off some fronds that might cause damage to humans and property.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
The "Mythbusters" star constructs a 1/10 scale shipping container.
Fear the walking dead, unless… well, they don't want to be near you.
We can't put our finger on it, but there's just something that's a little bit off when the animation is upscaled from 24 FPS to 60 FPS.
This week, we've got "That was the worst thing I've ever seen," "Relationships should be 50/50," "Did you really ever experience NYC?", "Will you shut up, man?" and "Now from the top, make it drop."
This week was… a lot! Please come with us on a retrospective journey through the week in great tweets.
How did people used to party in the 1980s? An intrepid videographer captured the moment on tape and it's mind-boggling to look back on.
Donald Trump's announcement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus sent shockwaves around the world, and newspaper editors scrambled to keep up.
Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched the 67-year-old actor in the head.
Rocksy the raccoon is not shy about stealing food from the cat food bowl or knocking on a glass door to get people's attention.
Insights and observations about Super Mario, what he means to video game culture and why he remains popular today.
But in a state where violations are many and consequences are few, reporting reckless neighbors might not make a difference.
When Hugh Jackman commits to a bit, he goes all out, as he did here in this R.M. Williams commercial.
Planespotters reported that one Boeing E-6B Mercury was flying off the East Coast and another above Oregon
The disclosure comes after months of pressure from Amazon workers and labor groups calling for the company to divulge the COVID-19 numbers.
Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis broke as much of America was asleep. Here's how international news stations reported the story as it happened.
Rukmini Callimachi has come under criticism following new revelations about one of her sources.
"Saturday Night Live" will return on October 3 with Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph portraying Democratic presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Leaving is easy. Staying is constructive.
DNA testing companies are rolling out algorithm updates, spotlighting the fickleness of ethnicity results, and perhaps reinforcing some troubling beliefs.
"The Meaning of Mariah Carey" traces Carey's journey to becoming a pop star. And it's not without its surprises: revelations from her difficult family life, her abusive marriage to Tommy Mottola, her 2001 Glitter "breakdown" and more.
"Yes, I have had clients that are the Busy Bee people."
William Osman goes through extreme lengths to show what would happen if a human hand came in contact with a garbage disposal.
What does indoor dining feel like right now? Kind of nice. Kind of yikes.
Well, this nu-metal remake of "Ice Ice Baby" is quite something, we'll tell you that.
I thought I was a prison abolitionist. But then a stranger broke into my bedroom.
Southern Civil War symbols have been a flash point in towns and cities for years, but at places like the Gettysburg battlefield and Arlington National Cemetery—which are run by the Park Service and the Pentagon — there's a new, escalating conflict over monuments that honor the Lost Cause.
Some people camp in the wilderness. Some choose more unconventional places.
The self-storage industry has increased their footprint over the past decade. Here's how the business of storing your stuff has taken off.
Stock futures plunged in early morning trading on Friday after President Donald Trump said he tested positive for the coronavirus.
It's a perfect encapsulation of the hazards and unexpected delights of live TV.
For Bill DeBlasio, a normal dad on Long Island, it's an endless hell sharing a name with the loathed mayor of New York City.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
It's more common to hear of stations being abandoned, but very rarely do we hear of the same fate befalling tube lines.
The way electric vehicles charge themselves are not exactly how you might have envisioned it.
The rapid global growth of Korean music over the past decade has puzzled non-fans (and even experts), and it seems that the size of K-pop groups might be a mystery, too.
The rituals surrounding weddings and engagements are pretty weird, when you come to think of it.
On March 12, Madison Square Garden was empty, the sounds of sneakers squeaking and basketballs thumping radiating in echoes across thousands of empty seats.
Bison and wolf populations are reviving in parts of Europe, in an effort to return some of the landscape to wilderness — but these large beasts are not always welcome.
In November 2018, a young woman who had been one of Kimberly Guilfoyle's assistants at Fox News sent company executives a confidential, forty-two-page draft complaint that accused Guilfoyle of repeated sexual harassment, and demanded monetary relief.
"It's a perfect storm of know-nothingism and just a general, always-on level of hostility. Which, incidentally, closely frames our current political life in America today."
"My laptop broke two weeks ago, and it has my resumé on it. It'll cost $300-$400 to fix, which is an unimaginable amount of money right now."
"Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" alum Shannen Doherty reflects on her life, and having to imagine a future without her in it, in an Elle interview following her cancer relapse.
No, this isn't the plot of a Nicolas Cage movie. A special camera was used to go deep into the famous painting's nooks and crannies.