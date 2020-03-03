Angry Bull Goes On A Rampage Through Traffic In Dubai
A bull blocked traffic on a roadway in the United Arab Emirates.
A bull blocked traffic on a roadway in the United Arab Emirates.
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
You'll find one of the world's most advanced car engines inside the… 2020 Hyundai Sonata. YouTuber Engineering Explained breaks down what it does.
A sheep dog and baby sheep love running around together inside this barn in Austria.
Miumiu, a 6-year-old guitar prodigy, performs a beautifully mellow version of the jazz standard "Fly Me To The Moon."
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Stephen Shore is one of the most iconic and legendary American photographers of all time. His latest book gives new insight into one of his iconic masterpieces.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week, we have: the most fascinating ethical debates on film, "I meet someone, we talk, they leave," a failed sociological experiment, and CDC memes.
3Dbotmaker's "Diecast Rally Championship" is a painstaking labor of love of making a racing show with toy cars — including dramatic music and professional announcers.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
While filming a hike out in the hinterlands of Russia, a reindeer comes out of nowhere.
Mike Dunleavy slashed public services in Alaska under the guise of populism. Now a statewide movement wants to remove him from office.
Here are five theories.
A bull blocked traffic on a roadway in the United Arab Emirates.
Aerial images reveal impact of outbreak on famous holy sites and capital cities
We trace the intriguing origins of one of the Army's most exotic battle wagons and discern what at least one of them is up to now.
Back in 1984, NASA and the Federal Aviation Administration conducted a controlled impact demonstration, intentionally crashing a Boeing 720 into the Mojave Desert to test technologies that would help passengers and crew survive.
The rich get richer, and everyone else seemingly less so. As income inequality continues to be a problem in the United States, what better time to find out who the biggest fat cats in America are — specifically, who are the richest people in your state?
There was once a time when San Francisco's Victorian architecture was not as highly respected and esteemed as it is today.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
Public transport, if designed and maintained well, can be a god send.
North Korean hackers have been caught stealing huge sums of money from cryptocurrency exchanges to try and bolster the hermit kingdom's crippled economy.
Daniel Bruin's device has a gear reduction of one googol (that's a 1, followed by 100 zeroes), meaning you'd need "more energy than the entire universe has" to spin the final gear once.
I'm an illustrator and I have always had a personal goal to draw all 62 US National Parks, but I wanted to find a unique twist for the project.
The editors of Smithsonian magazine have just announced the 60 finalists in their 17th annual photo contest, selected from 36,000 entries sent in from 145 countries and territories.
Before Israel Adesanya became a fighter, he was a dancer. But instead of choosing between the two worlds, the MMA champion has merged them onto a single stage.
"What do you want?"
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it's a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Dramatic surveillance video shows a driver turning left in front of a oncoming train. Fortunately, the driver was not seriously injured.
Breweries are limiting in-person, to-go purchases of their rarest beers and labeling bottles "not for resale." That's not stopping online resellers.
A convoy of 37 allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) cross the North Atlantic as Nazi U-boats attempt to sink them all. "Greyhound" releases in theaters on June 12.
You don't have to break the bank to get a new desktop — just buy refurbished. We've rounded up some of the top deals on like-new refurbished models.
Meet BEN, the self-driving boat that's been tasked with helping lay bare the long-lost secrets of the lakebed.
"I had a bet against one of my good friends, D Wade, Milwaukee versus the Heat," the former NBA star explained. "I said Milwaukee was gonna win by 20 and the Heat won. I said, 'Well, what do you want me to do, pay you?' And he said, 'Nah, you gotta let your hairline grow.'"
Court also backs claim of Princess Haya that her husband Sheikh Mohammed intimidated her.
Hyundai has designed its latest Prophecy concept car to look like a "perfectly weathered stone", opting for smooth lines and curves over complexity.
Computer scientists established a new boundary on computationally verifiable knowledge. In doing so, they solved major open problems in quantum mechanics and pure mathematics.
The "SNL" star and frequent tabloid subject explained his upbringing in the comedy circuit, his mental health and the jokes that are difficult to tell.
For Grimes, dating Musk isn't a contradiction of her leftist values.
Every group needs a worrier, a shit-stirrer, a calendar-checker, a party animal, a "don't sweat it"-sayer and a stoner to be functioning and balanced.
"I knew nothing, I was new to the scene. I was just his type," says a woman who accused a well-known poster on the website FetLife of sexual assault.
A sheep dog and baby sheep love running around together inside this barn in Austria.
Millions of people waited until the last possible moment before deciding to vote for Joe Biden on Super Tuesday. I talked to the first one of them I could find (my dad) to figure out what they were thinking.
The full-sized image is a whopping 2.43 GB, so watch this video version and then go download the full thing on your home WiFi.
As the virus infects multiple families in New York, Jewish schools and synagogues shut down.
Vulture's running record of the best horror movies of 2020 so far, including After Midnight, The Invisible Man, Color Out of Space, and more.
Simply sitting in a cinema to watch a movie can expose people to the equivalent of one to 10 cigarettes' worth of secondhand smoke, according to a new chemical analysis.
Falling ice doomed this unfortunate driver's windshield.
Tito's forced to repeatedly tell customers that no, despite online "recipes," its vodka won't kill germs if used in hand sanitizer.
A complex restoration project in Gorongosa National Park is allowing scientists to study what happens when you unleash predators on an ecosystem that has learned to live without them.
I never saw exceptional "hard work" or "intelligence" among the members of the class I was born into.
In South America's biggest club soccer competition the match ended 1-1, but it could've been a different story.
We know it's hard. Try these four tricks to help limit the number of times you touch your face each day to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
From Amelia Earhart to Beyoncé and Eva Perón to Malala, meet 100 women who defined the last century.
A BMW repeatedly rammed into a pick-up in a scary road rage incident in North Hollywood.