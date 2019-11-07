Anesthesia Has A Helluva An Effect On Dog
If a dog were to ever get drunk, it would probably be like this.
If a dog were to ever get drunk, it would probably be like this.
Get a rare glimpse at life in Paris at the beginning of the last century.
A guy took all of the elements found in pop music today and was able to create something that sounds like a hit jam completely on the fly.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
We'd expect nothing less from this hilarious couple.
The acclaimed actor had a disastrous experience on his very first movie.
How could the videographer have known how iconic this would seem here in 2019? Thank you, sir.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Last summer, Rohan Nadkarni decided to get in shape. He expected it to be difficult; he didn't expect a whole new set of anxieties.
The top-earning music artists from each state in 2019, from Ariana Grande (Florida) to Wiz Khalifa (North Dakota?!).
Reports suggest some wrestlers characterized the experience as a "hostage" situation.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Also featuring Chris Evans's worst nightmare: "a bunch of lesbians that don't care that he's hot."
Across the internet, people are sneaking — or shoehorning — a controversial message into their content in darkly funny ways.
For years, Mormon mommy blogger Natalie Lovin curated a picture-perfect life. Then she left the church — and her husband.
If a dog were to ever get drunk, it would probably be like this.
A state law allows counties to effectively steal homes over unpaid taxes and keep the excess revenue for their own budgets.
It's been just two short years since Polestar announced that it would break away from being an in-house performance tuner for Volvo to become its own line and legacy of hybrid and electric vehicles.
Conan O'Brien, born in 1963, is shocked to find out that he's part of the Baby Boomer generation.
High schooler Lucas Burt brings down the house after drawing a perfect circle at his school's talent show.
On October 20th, the Big Basket opened its doors, and people wept.
Get the relaxing, rejuvenating benefits of the Gravity Blanket on the go with this travel-optimized edition! Sleep better while in transit and relax easy. Save 32 percent off the Gravity Travel Blanket when you buy for $125 today.
When New Zealand politician Chlöe Swarbrick was heckled during her zero carbon bill speech, she continued on and snuck in the perfect response.
Switzerland's military-trained citizens are armed to the proverbial teeth. Many Swiss defensive strategies, though, are far less visible than spiked ridges and openly carried weapons, including infrastructure carefully designed and built to self-destruct on demand.
Shia LaBeouf was put on the hot seat during "Burning Questions" on "The Ellen Show" but he managed to give crowd pleasing responses.
The chief executive of I'm Shmacked promises students Instagram fame, then silences them with threats.
Neural networks that borrow strategies from biology are making profound leaps in their abilities. Is ignoring a goal the best way to make truly intelligent machines?
James Cleverly is a British MP and the Chairman of the Conservative Party, but on Tuesday, he was mostly an empty chair on Sky News' "Kay Burley @ Breakfast" program.
The median price for a house now tops $600,000, more than twice the national level. The state has four of the country's five most expensive residential markets. The poverty rate, when adjusted for the cost of living, is the worst in the nation. How did this happen?
Children's minds really are a sponge.
Your Macallan 12 can come with you in style.
For $5 a month, you'll get a handful of shows that a lot of people are talking about. You'll also get insight into the weird disconnect at the heart of Apple's move from hardware and software to services.
Raleigh Island, off the northern Florida coast, was a center of shell bead making.
Sign up for Digg's morning newsletter, get the most interesting stories of the day directly to your inbox every morning.
Burglars in the United Kingdom are so stunned to be caught stealing this washing machine, they quickly return it.
Winner: Democratic enthusiasm. Loser: Donald Trump.
Seven years after Whitney's tragic death, Robyn Crawford says, "I'd come to the point where I felt the need to stand up for our friendship. And I felt an urgency to stand up and share the woman behind the incredible talent."
Meet Dmitry Krivenko (aka Smoove). Krivenko is a Ukrainian basketball player and, according to his Twitter bio, "one of the best dunkers in the world." And so long as he's doing stuff like this, we're not going to argue.
Sofar claims to be "reimagining the live event experience." It's more like a typical promotion company, but born of classic sharing economy-era schemes.
A fisherman, a flash of gold and a really big secret.
The "Last Christmas" star is given a lie detector test by Vanity Fair and a question about the most notorious moment from the final season of "Game of Thrones" throws her for a loop.
Vulture's crack team of undersea critics breaks down the best, worst, and most baffling moments from last night's show.
A YouTuber challenges Harvard students to answer some basic trivia questions to win an iPhone 11, but some had a very rough time.
Leonardo's painting is a security hazard, an educational obstacle and not even a satisfying bucket-list item. It's time the Louvre moved it out of the way.
There's some kind of ASMR thing going on in this video of a man unclogging a flooded lake.
What can we expect from the best whiskey producers in America today? Whiskey America showcases some of the most exciting new styles of whiskey and why they are so special.
When humans give robots "tough love" by trying to knock objects out of their hands, it actually helps them find the best ways to hold things.
A black cat ran onto the field during Monday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. Its appearance on TV has led to quite a stir from other cats who were watching.
A giant swimming pool is the best place on Earth for simulating weightlessness.
The Slow Mo Guys have a whole lot of fun making rockets out of Coke bottles and liquid butane.
Uber Technologies Inc.'s self-driving test car that struck and killed a pedestrian last year wasn't programmed to recognize and react to jaywalkers, according to documents released by US safety investigators.
A single screengrab — and a lack of Facebook reactions — were the likely giveaways.
Hekili Holland from Yorktown, Virginia loves to root for his cheerleader daughter in the stands.
This adversarial design could be printed on a shirt to fool object recognition algorithms.
Juli Briskman, a Democrat, beat the Republican incumbent for a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
Aged 17, Miché Solomon discovered she had two mothers — one real, one false.
The look on his face says it all.
The goal is to turn a phrase like "Western civilization" into code for "white culture" to glorify patriarchy and undercut cultural progressivism.