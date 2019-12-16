Andy Richter's Dog Did *Not* Like A 'Conan' Sketch That Ended With Santa Kidnapping Him
"Daisy's been trained to attack a bad ending."
Going in, we had a good sense of what the illusion was going to be. That still didn't prepare us.
YouTuber Mark Rober is a former NASA engineer, but these days he's working on something far more important.
And, surprisingly, it's not a match made in hell.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
Three families, enjoying holiday meals in San Francisco, Charleston and Atlanta, discuss the "magic of the electoral college."
In Dehli, the smog is so severe that drivers frequently get into traffic accidents. Dehli has always suffered from air pollution, but here's the reason why things have become so much worse in the past decade.
We've combed through all the top 10 TV shows lists out there, sorted them and reranked them to bring you the top 10 shows of 2019.
A previous chart looked at shifts in job distribution over the past several decades, but it was difficult to see by how much each occupation group changed individually. The chart below makes the changes more obvious.
There have been 2.25 million traffic accidents reported from 2016 to 2019. Here's a map showing which places in the US have had the most severe traffic accidents in the past three years.
Cats have a reputation of not liking the sound or look of aluminum foil, but is it really true?
Elle Dee shares her story of meeting con woman Anna Delvey on the New York party scene.
Flying reindeer? Gifts delivered by a jolly, all-seeing man via chimney? Was someone tripping on mushrooms when they thought up Santa Claus? Well… maybe.
The need for speed is still strong. "Top Gun: Maverick" premieres in theaters on June 26.
From unopened shampoo to unworn clothes, perfectly good products end up in dumpsters and landfill sites. Why?
The Labour party's defeat in the British election last week does not portend well for the Democratic Party.
Luckily, the bridge worker got out before the yacht ripped his control room off the bridge entirely.
An underwater glimpse of spawning salmon. A moon flying through Saturn's rings. An artificial lung printed in a lab. These were some of the best science photos of 2019.
Tim Robinson, Akiva Schaffer and Zach Kanin sat with Jesse David Fox to discuss the oral history of their now legendary "Car Focus Group" sketch.
Pantone claims "Classic Blue" is reassuring. I think it's a travesty.
How Pixar's Ed Catmull nurtured wild new ideas by keeping existing franchises alive.
Ten years ago, Folgers coffee first aired their now-infamous "Coming Home" ad. Little did they know, it would go on to inspire everything from parody videos to severely NSFW fan fiction. Here, GQ talks to the people involved in this holiday miracle.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
This is the internet content we're here for.
Man, what a decade!
People who are doing keto never stop talking about doing keto, yet "What is keto?" is the second-most-Googled medical question of 2019.
Businesses have turned to drastic new toilet designs to stop workers spending almost half an hour on the porcelain throne.
"I feel like the forgotten man,'" the man who's been accused of sexually assaulting or harassing more than 80 women told the New York Post.
Scientists scouring the lunar surface for clues to past impact rates found a bonus feature that has geologists "thoroughly confused."
The Newby-McMahon Building was supposed to be 480 feet tall. It ended up 480 inches tall.
A missile silo converted into a 15-story luxury subterranean apartment complex could be a taste of what lies in store in cities around the world.
One man's journey to track down the origins of pizza toast led him to the traditional Japanese kissaten: cafes built around coffee sets and simple bready snacks.
According to the video, the people on the boat were asleep when this happened and they woke up to the awkward situation of being very stuck under a bridge.
As fathers were maligned, creepily idolized and thirsted over, I tried to figure out what kind of dad I should be.
The EPA rated the new 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo's range at just 201 miles on a charge. That's worse than almost every other electric car on sale today, and far worse than the 300 miles Porsche teased a couple of years ago, so what made the EPA figure so low?
"To call this classic sauce base 'kitchen gold' would be to overly flatter gold."
Jared Johns found out too late that swapping messages with the pretty girl from a dating site would mean serious trouble. If only he had known who she really was.
The most futuristic thing about these homes is not "cybernetic" circuitry and electronic gizmos of the technology itself - it's the design sensibility of such decidedly non-high tech elements as wood, copper, and paint.
There's an argument to be made that France's natural geography make for some of the best borders. Well, except for that one giant chink in the armor.
The popularity of spam began in World War II, but its prevalence has persisted to this day despite changing tastes and competitors.
Amazon, Google and the rest of Silicon Valley want NHS data. There's a huge amount of it and it exists in quality databases. It needs to be protected.
Sometimes you need to stunt on everyone at the gaming arcade.
Do Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne get along? Here's where each One Direction member currently stands on the other four boys.
A spot on impression of Christian Bale in this spoof of the 2000 psychological horror film.
These moderators help keep Google and YouTube free of violent extremism — and now some of them have PTSD.
Why boys crack up at rape jokes, think having a girlfriend is "gay" and still can't cry — and why we need to give them new and better models of masculinity.
A pawn shop owner snapped into action to catch a baby that had been sat on a counter and slipped off.
For years you've flown without issue — no breathing exercises, no pills — but suddenly you can't board without picturing catastrophe.
Howard Scott Warshaw's video game was blamed for single-handedly sinking a multibillion-dollar market. But the true story is more complicated.
Woe be to the fictional neighbors that had to listen to the couple fight next door in "Marriage Story."
The secret to never being arrested, he says, "is hi-vis jackets and traffic cones. Nobody stops you if you have them."