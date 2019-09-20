Andrew Garfield Can't Believe Someone Wrote This Bizarre And Completely Wrong Detail On His Wikipedia Page
Andrew Garfield is a man of many talents, but he's under no circumstance a philatelist.
Andrew Garfield is a man of many talents, but he's under no circumstance a philatelist.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Veritasium's Derek Muller breaks down how electricity actually works and it might change your thinking forever.
They insist they're more sophisticated than your typical anti-vaxxer. Not that they're telling anyone.
"What happened to the children who lived through the Pandemic?" teases the latest South Park special, coming November 25 to Paramount Plus.
The increasingly stupid conflict between the FAA and FCC is the payoff of two administrations' mismanagement and neglect.
From sexy vampires and brooding software developers to dragon-riding saviors and mafia antiheroes, here are the 20 best HBO shows.
You can either watch House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's eight-hour speech in its entirety or just tune in to this succinct synopsis by White House press secretary Jen Psaki.
Both sales of new and old cars are selling more than a week slowly in October than they were in September.
Many of these remote jobs pay annual salaries above $85,000, according to new research from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Andrew Garfield is a man of many talents, but he's under no circumstance a philatelist.
Jury hears first words from Elizabeth Holmes, and they're pretty damning.
Since the 1980s, fossil fuel firms have run ads touting climate denial messages - many of which they'd now like us to forget. Here's our visual guide.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The story behind one of 2000's most upbeat pop rock songs is a lot darker than you might have realized.
Way to miss the entire point of the show.
This Yomega ad has every 90s trope: baggy clothes, spiky hair and a generic hip-hop beat.
Breaking your penis having sex in reverse cowgirl is a tale as old as time — but is it true? And can penises even "break"? Here's what you need to know about penile fracture and safe reverse cowgirl practice.
Everyone makes money mistakes — even financial experts.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
This week, we've also got the New York Times's Kyle Rittenhouse tweet.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Andrew Callaghan travels to 55th and Denker to meet with 55 Neighborhood Crip Gang member "Crip Mac" and it was an unexpectedly wholesome interview.
This week's characters include the world's richest man bullying a Senator who said he should pay share of taxes, a woman you definitely shouldn't invite to your birthday party and a political conference that banned fictional characters from its event.
Here's a collection of great, affordable gifts for the women in your life that'll make them feel cared for and that they'll get to use right away.
A unique performance art project shows just how useless NFTs can be.
Restaurant manager Janelle "Nelly" Broland broke her silence about getting a face full of hot soup by a disgruntled customer. The soup thrower, Amanda Nicole Martinez, did not get off scot-free and was later arrested by police.
Black Friday is nice and all, but you can snag some of Huckberry's top picks at a nice discount during their undercover sale from Friday through Sunday.
A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager who shot and killed two men at a protest in Kenosha in 2020, not guilty of all charges.
I set up a new Facebook account with the most generic interests possible, and wound up in a place no one should ever have to go.
Not only is this a fun way to spend time indoors, but this app-driven putting green will analyze your shots to help you improve.
Irakli Khvedaguridze lives alone, high in the Caucasus mountains of Georgia and is the last remaining inhabitant of the highest settlement in Europe, where he lives throughout winter in a village that's only accessible by helicopter.
"We started talking one day, and we never stopped… I saw her almost every night. She loved foreign movies; I loved foreign movies."
After getting cheated on days before her wedding, superstar Kat Valdez, played by Jennifer Lopez, decides to dive into marital life with a random high-school math teacher, played by Owen Wilson.
A new study charts the evolution of right-wing arguments.
Disability activists fear that people will forget about conservatorships now that Britney Spears is free.
Find out why corporate giants General Electric and Johnson & Johnson recently announced they're splitting things up.
Does video recording in the classroom keep teachers accountable, or just keep them in fear?
It's a method experts seem hesitant to talk about.
Paul Rudd was asked who his wife would've picked for People's "Sexiest Man Alive" and everyone would have to agree.
Ann Reardon takes a look at TikTok videos that promote so-called "healthy" sugars and the science behind them.
You now have a much more fun use for those brown bananas
After discussing the most frequently used passwords in America, Jimmy Kimmel finds out it's actually not hard to figure out people's passwords: just ask.
Never get caught without safe water during a camping trip or an emergency. Get two LifeStraw filters for just $19.98.
The president is undergoing a physical on Friday at Walter Reed.
CNN's Michael Ballaban takes a fully automated Tesla out for a spin in Brooklyn — and let's just say we are still quite far away from the future.
Here's a comparison of the greenhouse gases of every country in the world and we've got a lot of work to do.
The industrial world's practice of placing children in classes of similar ages with an adult teacher is not the only way to learn.