Whether a passing fad, a psychosocial disorder, an addiction, or just another manifestation of aristocratic excess, bibliomania in all its various manifestations was a remarkably widespread phenomenon.
Short of finding the mythical Fountain of Youth, there’s not much any of us can do about getting older, but new drug trials suggest that might eventually change, and the results have shocked even the scientists who were conducting the experiments.
People can’t stop talking about CBD oil and its powerful pain and stress relieving benefits. You can try it out yourself with this Medix CBD oil dropper, delivering 15 milliliters of 99.9% pure CBD isolate and pure hemp seed oil that you can add to your food or drinks. Get a bottle now for just $21.99.
Thousands of women undergo LEEPs every year without being informed of a potentially devastating result: the loss of their ability to enjoy sex. Why aren't doctors taking this side effect more seriously?
An entrance to an underground lair. An altar to an ancient deity. A monument to sexual predation. A defiant gesture, like a raised middle finger, toward the rest of the world. These are just a handful of the various theories to sprout from the discovery of a strange, blue-and-white structure on Epstein's private island.
A young woman is embraced by her remote village as the reincarnated spirit of a soldier killed in war — until a professor obsessed with proving life after death shows up from America to test her claim.
Jason Momoa stars as a father in a post-apocalyptic world desperate to protect his children from enemies who want to kill them. Unlike the rest of the population, his children are the first to be born with sight. "See" will debut on Apple TV on November 1.
Despite weighing less than half an ounce, mountain chickadees are able to survive harsh winters. How do they do it? By spending the fall hiding as many as 80,000 individual seeds, which they then retrieve — by memory — during the winter.
"You’ve seen no-name macaroni and cheese and generic dog food — this is generic beer," Kevin Tibbles, a reporter for Canadian news station The National, said in an April 1992 television segment. The beer, brewed by Drummond Brewery in Red Deer, Alberta, was “simply called, 'Beer Beer.'"
Every year, London's Natural History Museum collects the best wildlife photography from around the globe for its Wildlife Photographer of the year. Previous years' competitions have featured some spectacular shots, and 2019's contest is no exception.
You can officially play the original "Doom" on almost every post-1993 console, and thanks to intrepid hackers around the world you can unofficially play it on practically anything with a processor. But that's not the case for 1997's "Doom 64," which has only ever been officially available on the Nintendo 64.