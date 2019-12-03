An Unbelievably Simple Maneuver To Do When Your Clothes Are On Fire
The key is to do it in one fell swoop.
While the sound might be a bit unnerving to hear while you're slowly ascending up the hill of the roller coaster, it's actually part of a system that's designed to ensure the safety of passengers.
What is this creature resting on my paw?
The efficiency is just beautiful to behold.
You have to look in the right places when your owner disappears in thin air.
Turns out, Black Widow comes from a family of fighters — including Florence Pugh as her sister and a gone-to-seed David Harbour as her dad.
Getting knocked out cold isn't very funny, but this does look like a gag from a movie.
A conveyor belt of ocean water that loops the planet and regulates global temperatures is losing steam — and could be heading for a tipping point.
Before you bite the bullet and book a seat because it's just that cheap, there are several crucial things you should consider first.
The level of taxation is surprisingly uneven across the country, so if taxation is an important factor in your decision-making about where to live, here is a graph that ranks the best and worst states for taxes.
Josh Brolin suffered a "severe" burn to his perineum over the Thanksgiving holiday after taking part in the recent Instagram trend of "perineum sunning," which involves exposing your bare sphincter to direct sunlight.
From extra terrestrials roaming the streets of Glasgow to razor-sharp allegories for Trump's America, the 2010s offered a fresh perspective of what horror movies could say and do.
NASA initially suggested that the lander could have simply been "hiding in a shadow" of one of the major lunar craters.
Beijing's pursuit of control over a Muslim ethnic group pushes the rules of science and raises questions about consent.
Here's what the science says about marijuana's effect on the brain.
The committee's report serves as the backbone of the Democrats' impeachment proceedings against Trump.
Since 1980, economists say, wage growth for the highest-paid workers has been roughly triple that for the lowest-paid. In some cities, the disparity is wider.
There he was, the actor Martin Scorsese would later describe as "one of the finest, if not the finest of his generation," dressed up like an intergalactic scarecrow, stalking his way onto what would've been the biggest set he'd ever seen.
Want to reduce animal suffering on factory farms? These are the most effective charities to donate to.
Young Brits are flabbergasted to learned the price of various health costs.
Setting a Cannonball record invariably involves breaking multiple traffic laws. In other words, it's illegal. But that doesn't stop people from doing it and three guys you've probably never heard of just broke the record again.
Some rejections are formal and general. This is not one of those.
Harris informed staff of her decision in a call on Tuesday.
The engine of internet culture is chugging along, changed.
From the Bay Area to New Delhi, see how the world's worst pollution compares with your local air.
Turns out drifting is not just for cars. Still, you probably don't want your 787 trying this.
A recent law proposed in Ohio would require doctors to "reimplant" an ectopic pregnancy, a procedure that does not exist in medicine — because it's not possible.
When it comes to English-speaking countries, the popular conception is that Smith is the most common last name, but is that conception really true?
Dr James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist at JAXA, demonstrates how fast each planet rotates in comparison with each other (Jupiter is really frickin' fast).
What makes the world's most successful children's TV programs so addictive — and so very strange?
Early animation was stiff and stilted — until Max Fleischer's breakthrough technique changed everything.
The platform is taking care of the problem of meaning in life by getting rid of any time to wonder.
You really don't want to dig too deep into this winter mystery.
Misconceptions about hand-washing are as rampant as the germs themselves.
How the left-winger became the leader of the UK's Labour Party — and how Brexit might bring him down.
If you've been on Twitter lately, you may have seen the phrase "in the right headspace" floating around. If you're mystified as to where it comes from, you're in (bad) luck: we can catch you up.
Amazon's Ring started from humble roots as a smart doorbell company called "DoorBot." Now it's surveilling the suburbs and partnering with police.
In this round of man vs. nature, the tiny man has lost.
People on Twitter recently started noticing sponsored tweets promoting the island of Eroda, linking to a website advertising its picturesque views, marine life, and seaside cuisine.
Jaime Brenkus tells us how his innocuous 1990s workout video became a national phenomenon — and remains one of YouTube's top exercise videos.
You don't have to play the violin to understand how truly terrible some of these instruments are.
One PlayStation can play a game, but 100 PlayStations can peer into the secrets of the universe.
High-interest loan companies are using Utah's small claims courts to arrest borrowers and take their bail money.
Ramps are over. Much better to try to lift a piece of heavy machinery with two forklifts.
After the devastation of the 2004 tsunami, aid agencies promised to rebuild Indonesia "better." Fifteen years later, their failures are all too obvious.
"We called the police and firefighters, they were searching the cause of pollution, and they said it was some kind of an industrial soap, not very toxic for fish, but still not acceptable for the nature. It took two days for the foam to finally vanish."
Most people who have been sentenced to death in the US are no longer on death row, and they haven't been executed. Where did they go?
Listen, we're not professional roofers, but even we knew this was doomed from the start.
Housed inside a defunct used-car dealership, this noodle joint sells ramen so delicious, it's been named in the Michelin guide.