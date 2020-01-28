Recommended

"My Dark Vanessa," which revolves around the relationship between a teenage girl and her teacher, has drawn praise from the likes of Stephen King, Gillian Flynn, and Kristen Roupenian, author of "Cat Person." But the book is now embroiled in a controversy similar to the one around American Dirt.

