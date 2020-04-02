An Amateur, Home Cook And Professional Chef Each Make Their Own Version Of Fried Rice
Fried rice gets a unique spin from chefs with different levels of expertise.
Throughout the past two months, Dr. Drew went on multiple news programs and downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.
A Redditor created an animated data visualization of the spread of coronavirus over the United States from February to April after looking at numbers provided by The New York Times.
An overview of the security issues surrounding the popular remote conferencing service.
Is this a new show called "Cooking With The Ramsey's?"
Pil Cappelen Smith and Anders Cappelen deliver books wearing full hazmat suits.
When LA's street bike culture started making motorcycle theft a major problem, the California Highway Patrol devised an undercover operation. Then things really spun out of control.
A chicken in the Philippines has a hysterical reaction when it sees itself in the reflection of a stainless steel tank.
Now through April 30th, all 10 classes available at the Nikon School can be streamed for free. The classes are normally priced anywhere between $15 to $50 each.
Frank Vogel, Nick Nurse and other NBA coaches are figuring out how to lead their teams through the uncertainty of a season stoppage.
People with no coronavirus symptoms may be spreading the disease — but big questions remain about how much they are driving the pandemic.
Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by sending emails claiming to be from the WHO. How are they doing this?
Left out of the stimulus bill, Class of 2020 college grads are stumbling into a job market that isn't ready for them.
Numerous celebrities have stepped forward over the past few weeks to offer to read to us (and our children). LeVar Burton's is the voice we need right now.
The Guinness World Record holder for Tallest House of Cards Bryan Berg explains how he got so good at stacking cards.
Ed Helms on why the sitcom masterpiece about nothing is a constant comfort in his life — especially right now.
Netflix's hit show invites us to gawk at its ridiculousness.
Before Richard Petty became a racing legend, his dad, Lee, was hellbent on making sure he earned every win.
For Albert Einstein, being Jewish and German were not questions of identity, but rather mutable matters of identification.
Grocery shopping has taken on new anxiety in the coronavirus pandemic, and Guy Fieri is here to remind you to stay positive and do the best you can.
The ocean is undergoing unprecedented changes. What does it mean for marine life, the planet and us?
"As we were quarantined during the pandemic me and my father started making things to keep ourselves entertained."
While we initially figured that many of the rumors surrounding the longevity of Nintendo consoles were the product of nostalgia, weirdly it seems that the company really does make products that are noticeably more sturdy than many of its rivals.
Jenny Offill's "Weather" captures the dread of a global catastrophe.
Unemployment claims in the US have soared as the coronavirus shuts down large parts of the global economy. Here are some charts we'll continue to update.
They were surrounded by a fleet of staff, who were stranded themselves, trapped in an eternal honeymoon in the Maldives. Their adventure continues.
Roman Hill films a single shot take on the 8mm2 (0.3 square inch) surface of a chemical reaction and the result is spectacular.
In an exclusive interview, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan accepts the blame for recent privacy and security issues at his videoconferencing company and vows to make things right.
You may have seen recent videos of goats roaming an empty town. But for more vulnerable species, like rhinos, this shutdown poses a great danger.
Gabriel Villanueva's surreal comedy about a dancing pandemic.
A professor from Turkey on how Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's privatization of the medical system affected coronavirus preparation, and the dangers of an outbreak in Turkey's prisons.
It appears that countries are few steps ahead of everyone else in beating down the coronavirus and South Korea is definitely at the top of the list.
She has been suffering from Alzheimer's for the past 10 years, but on her 66th wedding anniversary, she was able to remember who her husband was.
It's a hot topic under political debate: providing cash grants as a social safety net. Small programs hint at how it might work — or not — on a national scale.
But some experts say author Shinichi Mochizuki failed to fix fatal flaw in solution of major arithmetics problem.
James Cameron wanted the music of the Na'vi people in "Avatar" to sound like nothing anyone have ever heard before. Unfortunately for the film composers, they accomplished the job all too well.
James Cai's case was completely new to his doctors. When he grew severely ill, he tapped a network of Chinese and Chinese-American medical colleagues who helped save his life.
It turns out there are beautiful things for babies. It's also true that these are, for the most part, the most expensive baby items on the market.
Bread was a staple in people's diets then — especially in the lives of poorer people — and here's how it was made.
The Pentagon warned the White House about a shortage of ventilators, face masks and hospital beds in 2017 — but the Trump administration did nothing.
What I learned after six years of giving positive words of comfort to friends and strangers: people want to know that they're not alone, that what they do matters, and that support is nearby.
Major review reports recovery of marine life, but a redoubling of efforts is still needed.
Renters in apartments and houses share more than just germs with their roommates: life under coronavirus lockdown means negotiating new social rules.
Jake Enyeart, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, was out for a run when he couldn't help but make a recurring observation on recycling day.
Today we're sharing the story of Conrad Buchanan, a devoted husband and father who died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
Three progressively heavier copies of each type of matter particle exist, and no one knows why — but a new paper by Steven Weinberg takes a stab at explaining the pattern.
As we consider the different routes through which COVID-19 spreads, information like this is scary but vital.
The writer and showrunner breaks down the science behind Ron Swanson, Leslie Knope, and your "Office" favorites.
The coronavirus pandemic spells disaster for summer blockbuster season and the industry that depend on it.
JP and Amber demonstrate the best ways to destroy your relationship while being sheltered in place.