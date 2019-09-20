Trending
Picks Video Long Reads Tech Culture Bitcoin Science Photos Design News

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

CLOSE YOUR EYES AND LISTEN
bbc.com

In an ever-louder world, Gordon Hempton has spent more than 40 years speaking out about the importance of saving silence. Is the world finally ready to listen?

NO COCA-COLA, ONLY WATER PLEASE

Nike and Adidas control majority of the market share in soccer but in this year's Euro Championship it became clear that star players might be the biggest brand themself.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x