This Is Our Worst Amusement Park Nightmare
Attendees to this ride in Nalchik, Russia got a rush of blood to the head.
We'll hate-watch a director's cut version of this.
Here's what unfolds when you drop molten thermite into 20-degree water.
The "Last Week Tonight" show host explains why we're so susceptible to conspiracy theories, especially during a pandemic like this one, and how to identify a conspiracy theory when we see one.
We've seen footage of Mars captured by the Martian rovers before, but never in such high definition.
"I wasn't expecting this for my first time watching the boat go down the canal."
This is the result of a 20-year collaboration of several hundred scientists from around 30 different institutions worldwide.
The test the president boasted about passing does not measure IQ but is typically used to check for early signs of dementia.
Here's a visualization of the history of the world's tallest building — and pretty soon the Burj Khalifa will also be dwarfed.
A visit to the Yellowstone National Park almost turned horribly awry when a bison charged a woman. Fortunately for the woman, "playing dead" on the ground worked.
Everyone on a film set has a job, and in the case of "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift," one guy held the prestigious job of "get arrested pretending to be the director."
Answer these five questions to get a better sense of where your expectations meet reality.
It's an astounding feat in many ways: her commitment to learning the electric guitar and her dedication to tracking the progress over four years.
Some academics are calling the controversial practice a "scientific veneer for racism."
When ticks need to cool off, they really commit.
Modern presidents have rejected white nationalism, but Trump has advanced its agenda.
No, this isn't a time lapse video. It's just footage from 2018 of a river of lava moving at an unreal speed in Kīlauea, Hawaii.
Get ready to be shocked.
The test, which was conducted to determine officers' safety in a police car, has a 1983 Fiat Uno ramming into a BMW 525d police wagon. One fares much better than the other.
if Kylie Jenner ever accused Kim Kardashian of stealing a Versace pacifier, it'd probably look something like this.
A Florida family opted for restorative justice over the death penalty for the man who murdered their mom. What happened next made them question the very meaning of justice.
In 2014, 24 women joined a dating show under the premise that Prince Harry was their prize. He wasn't.
With government benefits set to expire at the end of July, new studies show that workers who were struggling financially before the pandemic face returning to jobs that require close personal contact.
Tensions flared on Capitol Hill this week when a Republican lawmaker challenged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on issues of crime and policing in an unusual — and decidedly personal — confrontation on the Capitol steps.
"I filmed this video because my daughter raised this calf from birth and every time she comes home from school she calls him and he comes running."
It took days to resolve anti-spam concerns that halted a July 4 test run, costing Trump donations and raising GOP fears about November.
It's hardy, contagious and risky to wild animals and pets.
Sam himself has mixed feelings about becoming one of the most famous babies on the internet.
Leaked emails and an allegedly fraudulent letter mention Jan Marsalek in a bizarre attempt to purchase hacking tools.
The Wikipedia pages we clicked on the most day-by-day from the last six months.
You sure wish you could go back in time and un-tweet that dumb joke you made in 2009.
Earlier this month, CBS fired Peter Lenkov, who'd overseen a powerful fiefdom. V.F. spoke to 30 sources about what happens when a network gives somebody a difficult job, then seems to let problems pile up for years because he's making it money.
Mike and his dog Spitzii make an extraordinary rescue while out enjoying nature.
The thinking goes that any number of abandoned industrial spaces could be used to round up civilians at a moment's notice.
Netflix's "Athlete A" and ESPN's "Heavy Medals" podcast highlight a systemic, shameful problem within USA Gymnastics and the Karolyi Ranch.
While not every word he says is an accurate representation of the language, it's still amusing to see how the German word "stardenburdenhardenbart" always does the trick.
In a trove of documents published online, Roy Den Hollander directed misogynistic and racist insults at US District Court Judge Esther Salas, and expressed support for the president.
The remarkable stories of the nine other women in the Harvard Law class of '59 — as told by them, their families and a Supreme Court justice who remembers them all.
As campuses reopen without adequate testing, universities fault young people for a lack of personal responsibility.
Red tape and turf battles marked the race to create temporary hospitals for the coronavirus onslaught in New York.
Michael Cera and most of the cast of "Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World" reunited to do a table read of the cult classic.
On never leaving "The Office," his not-so-secret musical career and feng shui frogs.
What would've Zoom looked like if booted up on a Commodore 64 back in 1988?
Don't ask "Why have poop slippers," ask instead "Why not have poop slippers?" These well-reviewed slippers are a knockout gift for kids.
There's a classic physics experiment that shows how water in a balloon will prevent the balloon from popping when it comes into contact with a flame. But what happens if this experiment is taken up a notch?
There are myriad arguments for and against eating roadkill. Can they all be true at the same time?
From 1960 until her death, Patricia Stephens Due had to wear dark glasses, a symbol of her lasting trauma after being tear-gassed by police at a peaceful protest.
