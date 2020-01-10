This Is An Amusement Park Worst Nightmare Come True
It's what you always feared what would happen when you're on a ride like this — a whole seat falling off while the ride is in motion — but in this case, it actually happened.
The New York Times obtained footage of the moment Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was hit by an Iranian missile.
If you think koalas are cuddly, docile animals, think again.
A young software engineer begins to investigate the tech company she works for after she suspects her boyfriend's suicide was foul play. "Devs" premieres on Hulu on March 5.
Stink the dog was not amused by this sneaky crab that tried to pinch him with its claws.
Star Wars superfan Sekani Solomon created an extraordinary animation of a day in the life of a stormtrooper.
According to YouTuber Nerdstalgic, the creative issue surrounding all Disney movies is an issue about "intertextuality."
The white supremacist plot to take over Wilmington, North Carolina.
James Holzhauer changed the game, but Ken Jennings has proved he can play that game, too.
Morro Bay Harbor Patrol, with the help of veterinarians and other marine biologists, help reunite a baby otter with their mother.
Only 12 goalies have ever scored a goal in the NHL, and Rinne is the first since 2013.
Neil Peart, the drummer and lyricist for Rush, died Tuesday, January 7th, in Santa Monica, California at age 67.
Carnivores are falling for the magic of a longer menu full of plant-based options.
A Japanese billionaire will give away more than $9 million to 1,000 people on Twitter to see if it improves their happiness. All they had to do to get it was retweet him.
A revolution in sex work is underway: one app is at the heart of it. A visit to the home of an OnlyFans superstar, who has total control of her image and workload.
The USS Farragut had to sound five short blasts to the Russian Navy ship to ward off a collision.
Nero was suffering from asthma and his owner quickly raced to the vet but not before hearing a torrent of cries for help.
A records request shows the Pentagon has "discovered certain briefing slides that are classified TOP SECRET" and a "video classified SECRET."
From "Saving Private Ryan" to "Apocalypse Now," war movies have always been a popular staple in American cinema. We list the 50 best war movies of all time.
Poor Eve Dubois. So close, yet so so far.
As his dreams of going pro faded, photographer Cooper Dodds fell back in love with ski jumping in an unexpected place.
Nick Uhas designed an aerodynamic life-sized paper airplane and gave it a test flight off a mountain.
I am, according to Rotten Tomatoes, one of the only six percent of people who believe that Disney's new show, "The Mandalorian," is bad.
It was thought VR would be as common as televisions, but despite improvements it is yet to take off.
This Rusfol AR-15 lock is embarrassingly — and dangerously — bad.
Or even mass from the comfort of your driver's seat. No matter your lifestyle, there's a way for you to convene with God in America.
Has mindfulness been co-opted by corporate America? Read an interview with author Ronald Purser about how mindfulness became the new capitalist spirituality.
I glance up at the screen inside my human freezer as it starts to count down the three minutes I'll spend in a tiny room chilled by air that is negative 220 degrees Fahrenheit. I'm going to live forever — unless I freeze to death trying.
This guy was busted for running an illegal backyard fuel business.
The catch? The Drako GTE starts at a cool $1.25 million.
Never before has there been a more inglorious way to yeet yourself into a telephone pole after hitting a pothole.
She said she'll send articles of impeachment to the Senate next week.
In the Samoan archipelago, experts are using new technology to unlock ancient secrets of a long-lost pyramid.
Bernie Sanders and Larry David (who impersonates the Vermont Senator and 2020 hopeful on "Saturday Night Live") made an appearance side-by-side on the "Today Show" Friday morning and riffed off of each other playfully.
In Conversation with One of America's Iconic Architects.
"With caucuses and primaries now about to begin… we will not be able to garner enough votes in the election to elevate our conversation any more than it is now," she wrote.
200 GB of weather satellite data was processed to yield this unusual view of the Pacific Ocean.
Faith Hope Consolo had the entire press fooled, including us. Then a message came in.
If there's one major takeaway, it's this: in the absence of one clear Next Big Thing, there are a lot of ideas getting thrown at the wall. Many of them are intriguing, but overall it seems like we're waiting for some parts of the consumer electronics ecosystem to mature.
As income inequality in the United States reached the highest it's ever been recorded, some billionaires continued to laugh their way all the way to the bank.
The driver of a V-8 Dodge Challenger made a very ill-advised acceleration in a tiny parking lot, as much of his vehicle was torn to shreds after bouncing off the pavement and slamming into the curb.
The company is so secretive that, when asked for comment for this story, it threatened VICE with legal action if the article was published.
An entire town went quiet so the world's most iconic violin could be immortalized.
It's an internet fight and only the funniest meme will emerge victorious. This week's challengers? PlayStation5 memes, Grimes' baby names memes and World War III memes.
The FX show, which stars Blanchett as anti-feminist crusader Phyllis Schlafly and Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem will stream on FX on April 15.
Successful marriages are defined not by improvement, but by avoiding decline.
If you're the lone caretaker of Brooks Island, not going crazy is job one.