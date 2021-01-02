This Revolving Window Illusion Tricks Our Sense Of Perception. This YouTuber Attempted To Get Our Brains To Unsee It
Veritasium crawls into one of the world's most vexing optical illusions.
Some people were astounded by the trippy virtual light show, while others were totally confused.
A kid at the Cape Town aquarium has a foot race with a Moorish idol.
2020 was, uh, a lot. Vox helpfully compiles the moments that made 2020 memorable.
Andy Cohen channels the frustrations of many New Yorkers during CNN's New Year's show while Anderson Cooper looked on.
The conspiracy theory has been tied to real-life danger — but before it entered the mainstream, one man stumbled upon Q in a game of political predictions.
By now you have all seen the viral video of the "Twisted Tea" incident in which the tea is a white man got shit twisted and then got his cap twisted after twisting his mouth to say the n-word to a Black man several times. Now that Black man has spoken publicly to fill us in on what happened.
In the Obama era, a generation of white guys donned a hipster lumberjack uniform, growing beards to fill a hypermasculine void in their souls. Have they given up the ghost?
Aleksandra Mizielińska and Daniel Mizieliński have created a book of highly stylized maps that reject rigidity, and truly celebrate the artistic side of cartography.
Badly hit by the coronavirus, Israel has distributed the first of two vaccine doses to more than 10 percent of its population.
To commemorate "The Office" moving to Peacock, NBC released a never-before-seen cold open from the show.
A man wins the internet by properly donating to a street performer doing robotic moves.
Your parents' good intentions might have undermined your confidence - but you can do something about it.
West Coast wellness elites think kambo, an Amazonian frog poison drug, is helping them purge "toxins" from their lives.
Harry Mack completely blows away random people over video chat with improvised rhymes he makes up on the spot.
Guests who paid up to $1,000 to attend the president's annual New Year's Eve event were left to party with Giuliani and his two adult sons after the President made a last-minute decision to ditch the event and return to Washington.
Water amusement parks are not something that we can currently enjoy, but at least we can live vicariously through this toy car.
Here's how mRNA vaccines work within our bodies when we inject them and how they prevent us from getting sick from COVID-19.
US government scientists studied the brains of 19 people who died after contracting COVID-19 and made some bleak discoveries.
MF DOOM had some of the most unique lyrics in the rap game and leaves behind a legacy of creativity that is unmatched by his contemporaries.
How the buffet restaurant is disappearing from the American landscape.
Carried away by love — for risk and for each other — two of the world's best free divers went to the limits of their sport.
Almost a millennium ago, a major upheaval occurred in Earth's atmosphere: a giant cloud of sulphur-rich particles flowed throughout the stratosphere, turning skies dark for months or even years, before ultimately falling down to Earth.
Jomboy explains how a fight broke out following Mississippi State's 28-26 win over Tulsa in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ben Affleck's love for Dunkin' proved a constant through the unpredictable and stressful 2020.
The first two seasons of "The Office" will be available to stream for free on Peacock. Season 3-9 will only be available to subscribers, with either the $4.99 ad-supported subscription or the $9.99 ad-free version.
Almost a year into the pandemic, supply shortages remain so severe that nurse Kristen Cline reuses her N95 for several shifts while her hospital buckles, patients suffer and folks nearby socialize maskless as if the pandemic were already over.
The Senate majority leader, seen as a key obstacle to COVID stimulus checks, is getting flooded with requests online.
Want to know what Hyrule was like a hundred years before "Breath of the Wild" began? "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity" gives us a more complete picture of what happened to Link and Zelda a century before.
There is something such as having too much of a good thing.
This week we've got a few holiday tweets, a few words of advice, and a sneak peek of Twitter's new terms and conditions. Enjoy.
The Advocate Aurora pharmacist left out vaccines on purpose, Wisconsin police say, knowing the more than 500 doses would be "useless."
A locksmith claims the Lock Picking Lawyer's videos are staged and gives him a challenge.
A sommelier tries 190 proof ethanol alcohol — the same concentration of alcohol as the rocket fuel used to launch Alan Shepard into space.
As the U.S. confronted a new wave of infection and death through the summer and fall, the president's approach to the pandemic came down to a single question: What would it mean for him?
Andy Cohen grilled the rapper on whether he had gotten high at the Oscars, Martha Stewart's house and the White House.
50 of this year's funniest, weirdest and most chaotic viral internet videos, images and jokes
Here's a handy explainer for customizing your shower head to get the most water out of it.
Deodorant companies try to trick you into thinking you're buying more deodorant than you're actually getting. Here's the most popular deodorants and how much they're ripping you off.
Here we are, nearly a year into the pandemic, making precisely the same mistake with the vaccine.
Webzant IT Solution presents themselves as a website design company from India, but they're actually organized criminals. A scam expert turns the tables on the scammers.
This student made a horrifying realization about their class project.
They are frontline workers with top-priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are refusing to take it.
The most famous dysfunctional family of 1990s television enjoyed, by today's standards, an almost dreamily secure existence.
Sorry, folks: Thanks to Covid, next year won't be much more fun than this one, at least until enough vaccines arrive.
Of the tricky terrain for a skateboarder to navigate, this is not one we quite expected.