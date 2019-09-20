'American Idol' Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Of Being On The Air, So Here Is The Best Thing It Ever Produced: 'Pants On The Ground'
Larry Platt made a song that was so iconic, it should be long remembered more than any actual winner.
Larry Platt made a song that was so iconic, it should be long remembered more than any actual winner.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Larry Platt made a song that was so iconic, it should be long remembered more than any actual winner.
In a never-ending homage economy, the lack of a sequel doesn't necessarily mean a story can be at rest.
This is the celebrated anniversary of a fictional character being kicked to death in a bar, in one of the greatest scenes in one of the greatest films of all time.
The chorus of technologists who believe AI models may not be far off from achieving consciousness is getting bolder.
They're all for keeps!
Actor Henry Winkler joins The Rich Eisen Show in-studio for a round of "Celebrity True or False" where he reveals how he missed out on making a lot of money on the "Rocky" franchise, that he only rode his "Happy Days" motorcycle once (and crashed it), and more.
How did a rising star in public health come to encapsulate the pandemic concessions of our experts and leaders?
Why is TikTok drinking balsamic vinegar with seltzer?
The first night of the January 6th Congressional Hearings took place, and we learned how pre-meditated and coordinated the effort to take control of the White House was.
This handy little tool, featured on "Shark Tank," aims to quickly suck out a substantial part of the irritants left by those pesky bugs.
"Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out," Trump posted on Truth Social.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
"When I was younger...hanging out in bars with other actors, and it would get to that part of the conversation where actors discuss their process, I would go to the men's room or just go quiet because my dreadful secret was that I didn't have a process," Nighy revealed.
A string of negatives can still presage a clear-as-day positive.
This is great if he wanted a souvenir to go home with, not so great if he really just wanted to drink some beer.
The legendary golfer's net worth recently surpassed $1 billion thanks to his collection of endorsement deals, Forbes reported.
Workers are fed up with corporate culture. A growing number are poking fun and pushing for change in social media videos, to the tune of billions of views.
Speaking at The Times's DealBook D.C. policy forum, Howard Schultz said safety concerns have prompted Starbucks to reconsider its 2018 policy on customer use of restrooms.
A browser privacy showdown has been brewing for a while.
Beetle larvae survived on a polystyrene-only diet due to the enzymes in their guts, which may eventually be harnessed in plastic-upcycling bioreactors.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Here's an explanation why the United Nations agreed to Turkey recently changing its name to Türkiye.
The duo share the lessons they've learned from adapting their "High School" memoir into an upcoming TV show and working with their nonprofit foundation.
Need something solid to fiddle with when you're thinking? This multi-function fidget device is seeing huge success on Kickstarter.
You do not need to have seen this movie to enjoy this bizarre scene.
Henry Winkler goes to New York City's Katz's Delicatessen with Thrillist to discuss his HBO show, 'Barry' and pastrami.
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.
Here's what to know when you need to use garlic in a recipe but don't have access to fresh product.
Made up of 2,079 pieces, this Lego set is the ultimate mantle piece for anyone with a writerly bone in their body.
There's a time and a place for dad jokes: Constantly and everywhere.
Turns out there's more than one way to demolish a building.
The spectacle is the message.
Watch Jeff Goldblum and Steven Tyler rock out on "Big Ten Inch Record" at a show during Aerosmith's "Get A Grip" tour.
Let me be clear: the Hoe Union rules.
In the immediate aftermath of the September 11th attacks, the King of Pop and the two Oscar-winning actors piled into a rental car and drove across America. At least, that's the urban legend that's very much up for debate.
Beatboxer Tom Thum drops a quick snythwave edit with some deep, deep vibrations that would fit right into a sci-fi show title sequence.
Last week a woman saved patrons of a bar from a marauding marsupial. Here's a few things that could have made its foray into Brooklyn nightlife more positive for all parties involved.
"She and I were connected in a give and take of pleasure that was unlike anything I'd ever experienced before. And yet the more I thought about it, the more I wondered if she was right."
People can't decide if this is way too much work for one day or if it's a total dream job. We just have one concern: Diet Coke at 7 AM???
Here's a list of films that have some spectacular plot twists that you'd never see coming, according to afficionados from around the world.
Redditors chimed in to point out how prices of everyday things have been affected by record inflation rates.
The Rock manages to challenge what we thought we knew about Superman while shedding no light on what "Black Adam" is actually about.
In the St. Lawrence River, one family's home and backyard sit on either side of the U.S.-Canadian border.
"I've spent more than three years interviewing friends for 'The Friendship Files.' Here's what I've learned."
Bama Saltwater dropped a GoPro into the deep end at Gulf State Park Fishing Pier and recorded close-up footage of almost everything that goes on down there.
"I do think it's worth it to kind of kick and scream a little bit to defend your business and everything that you stand for."
An alarming trend shows average temperatures have increased by at least 2F since 1970, with even higher spikes in the west and south-west.