Amazon Driver Tries To Deliver A Package, Hightails It When He Sees Wild Turkeys Coming After Him
It's not easy being a delivery driver. You never know what wild avian life is coming your way.
A curious pit bull is endlessly intrigued by a prairie dog digging a tunnel.
CNBC host Shepard Smith dishes to Christiane Amanpour about why he left Fox News.
The poblano con queso taco takes less than 10 minutes, is vegetarian as is — allows for meat too — and is quite healthy to boot.
Here's why you can't buy these special LED lights from Philips unless you live in Dubai.
Unless I'm mistaken, that does not resemble a dog in any shape or form.
Tim Stobbs, a married man with two children, decided working until 65 wasn't for him and found a way to save enough money to retire at 39.
As President Joe Biden took office, some QAnon believers tried to rejigger their theories to accommodate a transfer of power.
Welcome to the Slovakian village of Runina, population: 75.
Some of us have lofty goals, while some of us have more down-to-earth goals.
A comedian offers a Trump supporter a million dollars if she can answer this seemingly easy question.
Scientists were able to describe the cloaca, which included a fossilized piece of dinosaur poo, in detail for the first time.
It's a question that's suddenly on a lot of people's minds.
A years-old controversy surrounding the Jones documentary "Hot Girls Wanted" exemplifies the widening gulf between who gets heard online and who doesn't.
The subversive senator's college peers and professors don't recognize the affable intellectual they once knew. But they do recognize his ambition.
The fact that Hollywood stars are pressured to undergo drastic body transformations is a problem more important than discussing whether they used steroids to achieve said result.
Apple is proud of its new top-end headphones. And they are very good. But, even discounting the high price, you shouldn't buy them.
"The torrent they got the music from was just called like 123456.mp3."
A winter storm in Ketchikan, Alaska, tore down this porch deck into an unrecognizable block of wood.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) made waves during Joe Biden's Inauguration on Wednesday with his eye-catching mittens. Here's where he got them.
We're guessing the giggling one probably has something to hide.
Steven Anthony Lawrence opens up to VICE about life after Beans.
Exercise, cannabis use and antidepressants all seem to influence the bacteria in your gut. Scientists are evaluating how these factors affect your overall health.
Revenge is a dish best served with caramel mousse.
Before it was embraced by men, the union suit, or 'emancipation suit,' was worn by women pushing for dress reform.
Don't let the cool air and grey skies keep you from gardening. This indoor garden is currently 33% off, and it's just what you need for some DIY herbs.
It's not about size, sometimes. It's about cunning.
In the darkness of winter and the depths of clinical depression, my beat-up little sports car is a vital bright spot.
And we have a hard time just doing regular pushups.
What happens when your archnemesis is gone?
It's possible for a WhatsApp user to know exactly what all data the company collects about them.
Garth Brooks sought to unite the country during a powerful performance of Amazing Grace.
Follow the events of Inauguration Day as we update this live blog.
Do good, make cash or act smart? Here's our expert guide.
Lady Gaga performed the national anthem at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's inauguration, and her rendition was stunning.
A Russian programmer trained a neural network to create landscapes with Russian panel houses. The result was mesmerizing, and at times frightening.
On the oft-overlooked case of America's supposedly "disadvantaged" transgender male athletes.
Over in the third division of English soccer, Tom King, Newport County's goalkeeper, rocketed the ball straight into the other half and scored this outrageous goal.
At least two people were killed and several injured Wednesday in an explosion caused by a suspected gas leak in the heart of the Spanish capital, Madrid, according to the city's mayor.
Lopez gave a unique take of "American the Beautiful" and "This Land is Your Land" at the inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden.
If we're already working in isolation at home, why do we miss working with our heads similarly down in a public setting?
In a small Minnesota town, an IT technician found his way to the darkest corner of the web. Then he made a deadly plan.
Delaney Rowe demonstrates what Trader Joe's would be like if it was a person.
The scandal set the stage for the horrors that followed.
The White House released a list of 73 pardons and 70 commutations shortly before 1:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, and Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as "Joe Exotic" — was not on the list.
Behind the shiny facade of Apple products is the grueling reality of people toiling in less than ideal workplace situations.
Why are empty office buildings still air-conditioned all day long? Blame pre-pandemic leases.
Lindell has claimed that MyPillow pillows and mattress toppers are soon to vanish from the websites of Bed Bath & Beyond, Wayfair, Kohl's and HEB.
Lots of checkpoints, lots of roads closed.
Among the recreational drugs currently entering the psychiatric mainstream (MDMA, LSD, etc.), ketamine is something of an outlier and an enigma. What are its therapeutic effects?
A red-tailed hawk got disoriented inside this house and a man attempted to free it.
At a time when almost everything that happens is met by a sense of either profound shock or bewildered disbelief, try this.
A 19th century sea shanty has become a worldwide viral sensation thanks to a postman from North Lanarkshire.