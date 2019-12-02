Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

THE FEATHER IN AMERICA'S HAT

1 digg bbc.com

Visitors to the exclave of Point Roberts must drive through Canada to enter the United States. It's a tiny town with empty beaches, pods of orcas and dozens of gas pumps.

DIGG PICKS | AFFILIATE

9 diggs

Cyber Monday is here, and the online bargains are rolling in fast. We'll be searching out the very best discounts, and compiling them all here.