Liverpool Goalie Comes Up For The Corner And Heads In A Last Second Winner
In the dying seconds of the game, Liverpool FC's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson headed in a goal to secure his team three points.
In a place where men have historically been absent, the role of women on this Estonian isle has expanded beyond traditional gender roles and into every aspect of life on dry land.
This empty hand versus spear set from Xiao Long Wu and Long Long Shi was given an impressive 9.73.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Action Lab introduces us to Aerogel, a solid substance that is made of 98% air.
Tucked into one of the walls of the St. Louis Central Library is an elegant but easily missed double door leading to a true treasure trove.
The huge grocery chain and other megastores like it have revolutionized the way many Asian-Americans shop and eat.
Twenty years ago, fashion lost the visionary designer behind P-Funk and Kiss — and a prophet of a future yet to come.
In honor of the once-in-a-generation emergence of the Brood X cicadas, two insect authorities lay out their case (without shedding them) for the best pop culture bugs.
"Oh, wow. Man. This has been an incredible week, folks. Masks are coming off, life is getting back to normal, and I am hosting SNL. What?"
Biden is placing a premium on nominating a diverse range of judicial nominees, and confirming them quickly with the help of the Senate.
After a career-threatening and life-altering injury, Stewie wants more. Which is why she's continuing her pursuit of history, whether it's through basketball, sneakers, or her newfound voice.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Colin Jost and Michael Che are back with the updates on the latest news.
The next 6-12 months will be the best time in a decade for startups to hire
Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon) gets an assist from doctors, who minored in theater, and hashes out all the possible scenarios.
In a televised address, Netanyahu said Sunday evening the attacks were continuing at "full-force" and will "take time."
Undocumented immigrants are doing the backbreaking farm work that keeps the US food system running but struggle to feed their families.
Chris Rock spoke with Esquire about the most memorable moments in his life, and reminisced about Chris Farley's last days.
Smart grids were supposed to come to the rescue a long time ago.
The "Mad Men" sets were an homage to Gerald Luss, who designed the Time & Life offices in 1959. At 95, he is still designing.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper got an up close look at the Arizona audit being conducted by Cyber Ninjas and discovered fact can be stranger than fiction.
It's time to prepare for a new and better normal than your pre-pandemic life.
Two Nike marketers and a Montana fishing guide spent two years developing custom bamboo fabric blends to create the most comfortable performance clothing imaginable.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
The flashes of warm weather recently reminded us to invest in some summer-ready attire. How many buttons will we leave open? You'll just have to find out.
A Gaza building that was the offices of several international media companies got leveled by the Israeli military on Saturday.
Carlette Duffy felt both vindicated and excited. Both relieved and angry.
We're against rocking a lean for the swagger, but we don't want our book collection to topple. These book ends keep everything neatly in place.
Roy Wood Jr. investigates the answer that Republicans can't bring themselves to utter when asked if Joe Biden won the 2020 election.
Zero deaths in some cities. Thousands in others. The pandemic's fault lines continue to widen as vaccines flow toward rich countries.
Recently, Texas took a pretty harsh stance against owners of electric vehicles by proposing Senate Bill 1728, which would punish EV owners for simply owning an EV. That sounds cliche, but in essence, this is exactly what the bill is doing while being disguised as "fairness."
The best microwave technology we have available is curiously the Sharp Carousel Multiple Choice microwave from 1997.
Juliana Mazza got the scoop every crime journalist dreams of making while the cameras are rolling.
Skimming stones, reading clouds, making slingshots and building tree houses. What more could you ask for?
Tourists threaten the island's economic recovery by ignoring Covid protocols, including refusing to wear masks and even making a porn film
The peer-to-peer payments app leaves everyone from ordinary people to the most powerful person in the world exposed.
The veteran supermodel is contesting the will of her late husband, Ric Ocasek — and writing herself a splashy new chapter.
One is more polite and deferential. The other one is, well, really not.
This week's characters include a congressman who said the Capitol riot was just like a regular tourist visit, a newspaper that couldn't recognize a clearly recognizable actor and more.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and HBO Max, from Barry Jenkins' "The Underground Railroad" to the Martin Luther King documentary "MLK/FBI."
Here's the process of making a bar glass completely from scratch.
My journey into the new center of the GOP's political universe.
If there is one word for Christopher Stringer's 22-year career at Apple, it might be "unsung."
Even the world's smartest computer couldn't pull off this kind of landing.
Exiting a relationship leaves you with two kinds of junk: the things you can hold in your hands, and the things you can't. (From 2016)
When Rep. Matt Gaetz attended a 2019 GOP fundraiser in Orlando, his date that night was someone he knew well: a paid escort and amateur Instagram model who led a cocaine-fueled party after the event, according to two witnesses.
During a ride on the Slingshot, a man suddenly realizes he should have taken his fake tooth out before going on the ride.