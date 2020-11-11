Alex Trebek Cusses Up A Storm In Funny 'Jeopardy' Promo Outtakes
We had no idea Alex Trebek had such a potty mouth, but a good sense of humor seems needed when filming endless promos.
Brooke C & Moriah Formica shred a hard rocking cover of Heart's signature song.
Donald Trump's campaign is suing to change the election result in multiple states. LegalEagle's Devin Stone explains whether Trump can win reelection through litigation.
Here's how steroids changes the muscle growth in your body and why it's not always safe to use them.
Jason Kottke stabilized this video of Holloway in the 110-meter hurdles to keep his head right in the square middle of the frame.
A woman spots a coterie of dogs in the next car.
These kittens have adorably stuffed themselves inside this pot.
Who hasn't confessed their same sex love and then immediately died?
Here's what a home office would look like if it came from the imagination of directors like Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola and David Lynch.
Because of COVID-19, the two weren't able to actually be in the same room together, but amazing green screen technology made it happen.
The discovery of the ozone hole shocked the world and propelled nations into action. Decades later, where does the problem stand?
Trump's personal lawyer is selling cigars on his YouTube channel, Sebastian Gorka is peddling fish oils pills and that's only the beginning of the decline.
Some people are using Benford's Law to claim that Biden votes are fraudulent. Here's why using that formula is problematic at best as a "forensic tool when applied to elections."
The thought experiment has been either misquoted and even sometimes twisted to prove something unrelated to physics entirely.
Georgia's secretary of state announced Wednesday that the state will conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential race, recounting by hand the millions of ballots cast in the state.
There's something askew about the way Apple markets its new iPhone lineup.
A Japanese town has deployed robot wolves in an effort to scare away bears that have become an increasingly dangerous nuisance in the countryside.
Scientists studying dark matter might also be forgiven for feeling a little more anxious lately. A number of expensive experiments meant to find some of the leading candidates for dark matter have turned up empty-handed.
The much-hyped drug sparked a battle between power and knowledge. Let's not repeat it.
This dad risks life and limb to deliver his daughter's letter to Santa.
Here's how to take a photo of Donald Trump golfing from 3/4ths of a mile away. Pat Semansky and Al Drago captured the iconic moment over the Potomac River.
Two metal-detector enthusiasts discovered a Viking hoard. It was worth a fortune — but it became a nightmare.
We're not sure that we would be as disciplined as these dogs are awaiting their owner's orders to start dinner.
Can an amateur climb the world's most famous mountain?
A confrontation in Arizona shows the messy and hostile reality of a country still divided.
Getting cranberries onto grocery shelves is no ordinary feat.
Andrew Nagorski, author of the new book "Hitlerland," discusses the way Americans saw — and wrote about — the early days of the Third Reich.
From the overly polite walker to the "Pokemon Go" kid, we've seen all of these different styles of crossing before.
If "The Mandalorian" were made in the style of "Cowboy Bebop," it would likely look something like this.
Pop star Britney Spears's bid to remove her father James Spears from the conservatorship of her estate has suffered a temporary setback with a Los Angeles court declining the application.
Spanish golfer Jon Rahm had the best practice round shot at The Masters.
The coronavirus pandemic has left us living more and more of our lives online. But the place where we chat with friends, get our news and form our opinions is full of vile and dangerous conspiracy theories. Is the world's biggest social network doing enough to combat them?
Whether you like it or not, Black Friday went from being a one-day sale, to a week-long thing, to a whole-month event. Basically, things get cheaper in November — and for Nintendo fans that's a rare occurrence.
Guess in this case the person who gets the bouquet really is likely to marry next.
Coming of age in Dallas in the 1980s was synonymous with two words: Starck Club, the notorious nightclub that brought scandal to the Bible belt.
Brent Underwood discovers how effective the world's brightest flashlight is inside an abandoned mine in Cerro Gordo.
"My grandfather's death, six months into the pandemic, is more than a tragedy," Intelligencer's Sarah Jones writes. "His fate is as political as it is biological. And I am furious."
The president and his allies have baselessly claimed that rampant voter fraud stole victory from him. Officials contacted by The Times said that there were no irregularities that affected the outcome.
Fox News host Sandra Smith's candid reaction was caught on a hot mic when she responded to a guest's argument that the election results were still uncertain.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
"I was pretty much in awe of the funniness of the whole situation."
"To say it was frightening is an understatement. We were basically used guinea pigs."
The star of a new comic feels like strong fodder for a live-action appearance in the future.
Luckily, it didn't seem to cause too many accidents on the road.
Google found at least seven critical bugs being exploited by hackers in the wild. But after disclosing them days ago, the company has yet to reveal key details about who used them and against whom.
NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian was experiencing some technical difficulties when he uttered several profanities on live TV. He later apologized.
It's possible the heron survived. The eel... likely not.
More than 20 years after "MMMBop," the teen idols' impassioned following is splintering over issues like Black Lives Matter, guns, and COVID.
How people hear languages like English, French and Spanish when they don't speak the language.