Alex Trebek Urges Viewers To 'Build A Gentler, Kinder Society' On One Of His Final Jeopardy! Episodes
"We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all chip in — we'll get there."
A Tesla Model 3 travelled from San Francisco to Los Angeles — and back — with almost no human interaction along the way.
Is the infamous "poppy-seed defense" a thing or a hoax? YouTuber Trace Dominguez tries to trick an opiate test.
CNN's Rosa Flores and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have a contentious exchange over the botched vaccine rollout in the state.
Rio Jongsae Kim is the owner of Kim's Shoe and Bag Repair. In this video he shows the process behind restoring $750 Chanel flats.
A resurfaced clip of David Bowie having a tense conversation with MTV VJ Mark Goodman over the network's reticence to play Black artists.
Ademar de Barros Moreira owns the legendary french fry stand Batata de Marcehal in Rio de Janeiro. Even after a legendary career spanning 3 decades, he has no intention of slowing down and wants continue making french fries for the people of Brazil.
How urban explorers uncovered the site — and the memory — of a covert Cold War-era accident.
The director of "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" tells The Last Laugh podcast how Maria Bakalova infiltrated OAN to get to Rudy Giuliani — and what really went down in that hotel room.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan talks to Donald Trump's supporters in Georgia who insist he'll be inaugurated as president again despite the evidence to the contrary.
It's all about pushing the right buttons.
After the "Eternals" star shared a seemingly innocent photo, the conversation turned nasty.
Organize your present and lend a helping hand to your future.
Technology has made Mahjong mesmerizing to watch.
The number of people with COVID-19 inside ICUs has broken records for 16 consecutive days.
The feds tracked Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam to a New Hampshire hideaway using her cellphone data.
A 14-year-old girl was rescued after near disaster at Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Upstate New York.
Regardless, they're not going away.
If you have a phone or tablet that takes micro SD cards, slapping in more storage can be a huge improvement. Even better, the 128GB Samsung card is only $16.99 right now.
"Corona's not fake… but it's a hoax."
White nationalists are returning to Washington to voice support for President Trump. Last month's protests turned violent with clashes between extremists, counter-demonstrators and bystanders.
Brian Kelly, The Points Guy, has created an empire dedicated to maximizing credit-card rewards and airline miles. What are they worth in a global pandemic — and why are they worth anything at all?
Hathaway and Ejiofor play a couple planning to pull off a heist during the COVID-19 pandemic in "Locked Down." The movie will stream on HBO Max on January 14.
What happens when a 31-year-old journalist tries his hand at a notoriously unforgiving industry?
The Will Forté show "The Last Man On Earth" had some eerily prescient themes.
The new variant terrifying the British government is concerning, but it is way too early to be panicking about vaccines.
Car culture can lead residents to feel more isolated, environmental psychologists say, especially after months of confusing and strict local guidelines.
The UK's remotest pub, The Old Forge could only be reached via boat or a three-day walk through one of Britain's last true wildernesses. A dispute between some locals and a new owner threatened the legend — until they opened up a pub of their own.
"The View" cohosts were discussing the future of the Republican party when Behar responded to McCain's sarcastic jab that Behar had missed her while she was away.
It's difficult to fully comprehend the magnitude of 350,000 deaths. Other metrics can be more illuminating.
"How hard is it it to do your freaking job?"
"He just wants them to find exactly how many votes he needs to win by one," Colbert exclaimed. "Nothing fishy about that!"
For centuries, people have reportedly seen this mythical primate-like animal in the woods of North America. This is the long, strange story of our search for the creature.
In FX's "A Teacher," Nick Robinson plays a teen whose teacher (Kate Mara) begins a sexual relationship with him. The Cut spoke to the Love Simon actor about male survivors, all of those queasy sex scenes, and how Me Too made "A Teacher" possible.
What the troubled history of telecommuting tells us about its future.
Gotta be honest: it doesn't look good.
The new public space in midtown Manhattan is supposed to atone for tearing down the original Penn Station. It does nothing of the sort.
Los Angeles County has been fighting a brutal battle against COVID-19 for weeks now.
A secretive company needed to convince washington that congo's election would be "free and fair." It found a friendly ear among Trump allies.
Law school student David MacMillan was at a grocery store in Washington, DC, when a pharmacist flagged him down and offered to vaccinate him after several first responders scheduled to get the Moderna vaccine had missed their appointments. The vaccine would have otherwise been discarded.
In basketball — but not in stockpicking — one success really does lead to another.
The whereabouts of the documents remains a mystery to this day.
Witnesses reported seeing two UFOs above the Hawaiian island of Oahu last Tuesday: the first, a bright blue, oblong form, the second, a smaller white one.
Blue bodies of water in the United States are turning to jaundiced yellow and even greenish hues.
How one of publishing's most hyped books became its biggest horror story — and still ended up a best seller.
A tale of revenge, missed shots and completely missing the point.
The 1956 Olympic wrestling silver medalist, three-time NCAA wrestling champ and longtime pro wrestler's feats of strengths were as legendary as Paul Bunyan's. Except his were real.
Maybe we've spent a little bit too long playing "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," but this hat-beard combo is looking mighty nice right about now.
Glasses you're not allowed to drink from? Towels you can't touch? Sounds like home.
The author of "OD: Naloxone and the Politics of Overdose" examines the history and political sociology of a life-saving drug, and a movement seeking to rewrite the tired plot of overdose scripts.
A close look at a veritable gallery of horrors.