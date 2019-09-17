If you’ve been on a tour of the Winchester Mystery House, you’ve probably been told that some of its thousands of glass window panes were carefully crafted by Tiffany. You may have even stood in the room full of stained glass — one of the highlights of the house — and been encouraged to gaze closer at the famed creations.
In the midst of the 2018 Ferguson Fire in Northern California, a young bulldozer driver tumbled to his death trying to cut a fire break to protect his friends and his neighbors. Despite flames and dangerous terrain, his fellow firefighters were determined to do whatever it took to recover his body.
12min gives you access to hundreds of micro books in text and narrative form for you to explore. Every month, you'll get 30 new titles that are designed to be read and digested in just 12 minutes so you can learn on the go.
This year, buyers will be choosing between the iPhone 11 (starting at $700) and the iPhone 11 Pro (starting at $1000). Is it worth springing for the three cameras and the Super Retina XDR display on the 11 Pro?
The final game in the acclaimed "Metroid Prime" trilogy, "Metroid Prime 3" broke ground in an already groundbreaking series. How did it do that? By marrying classic space exploration with compelling narration., of course.
Her failure to resonate with an audience that might have been receptive to her message — “spiritual but not religious” Americans — also reflects the difficulty of reaching a group that’s defined largely by what it’s not.
If just one person had sat me down when I signed my first book contract and explained how publishing works, how nothing is guaranteed, and how it often feels like playing Russian Roulette with words, I would have made much sounder financial and creative decisions.
The beloved series spawned a cottage tourism industry and a new feature film. But "Downton" also changed the way we produce and watch international television (and also, possibly, the way we understand the UK itself).
Hundreds of computer servers worldwide that store patient X-rays and MRIs are so insecure that anyone with a web browser or a few lines of computer code can view patient records. One expert warned about it for years.
That’s one perk of being a ball person, one of the many workers crucial to the smooth function of a tennis tournament. They enjoy a rare vantage point on gameplay, and unusually personal access to the world’s best players (and, at times, their bodily discharges).
The viral writer wants to galvanize young people with her new book, "How to Start a Revolution." But past controversies — and a new complaint filed by her New York University students — threaten to undermine her message.
"The planet as a whole is not going to run out of water. However, certain locations may face water scarcity — when their built water supplies are unable to meet their water demands intermittently or for long durations."