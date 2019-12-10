Alex Bozarjian, Reporter Whose Butt Was Slapped On Live TV, Comes Forward On Incident: 'He Took My Power And I'm Trying To Take It Back'
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
Congressman Nunes was asked about his communication with Lev Parnas by The Intercept and instead of answering, or denying comment, he started to record the interaction himself.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
In the ninth entry of the DC Cinematic universe, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman is reunited with Chris Pine and the film includes appearances from Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal.
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
How a years-long domain name feud ended in a bloody shootout.
The day that changed everything for one team.
The Verge's ranking of the top 100, from failures like Google Glass to consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch to our favorite phones like Samsung's Galaxy S6 and the Pixel 2 to game-changing tablets like the iPad and Microsoft Surface Pro 3.
No fruits, no vegetables, no grains, just beef. What is going on in these people's intestines and arteries?
Moore's Law posits that the number of transistors on a microchip will double every two years — turns out, he was right on the money.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and six committee chairmen announced the articles on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress at a news conference.
We're sure that tripping their way through the heist and failing altogether wasn't part of the original plan.
Recipients have used the money to apply for better jobs, spend more time with their children, or save for better housing.
Meet Christianné Allen, the 20-year-old college student who speaks for President's Trump's personal lawyer.
It can seem these days like tech apostates might outnumber evangelists in Silicon Valley, which once looked from afar like a practical cult of sunny-side-up solutionism but now offers a new opportunity for self-promotional branding: pivoting to tech-flagellation.
Just because a plastic product says its recyclable doesn't mean it will actually get recycled.
From Popeye's sandwich mania to brand Twitter accounts run amok, the dream of slow food seems farther away than ever before.
A knife enthusiast YouTuber demonstrates how to make an extremely sharp knife with just water and household oils.
We underestimated the power of fringe believers. Now we're living in the world that QAnon and Pizzagate made.
What's lost when the Bungie classic gets improved visuals in the recent addition to the "Halo: Master Chief Collection."
Heralded as the greatest warship of its time, the Vasa sank within 20 minutes of its maiden voyage. Nearly 400 years later, no-one knows why.
We featured Colin Levy's sci-fi short "Skywatch" here on Digg last week, but we have to admit, we *were* wondering how he managed to get a surprise appearance from Jude Law. Well, here's how.
The voice behind "It Must Have Been Love" had suffered from health problems after undergoing radiation treatment for a brain tumor.
The corporate consulting firm reported bogus numbers and flailed in a project at Rikers Island. Today, assaults and other attacks there are up almost 50%.
See that Lisa Frank-looking sponge? Keep watching and you'll see it come to life.
This decade has made it clear: Humans are killing Earth's great biodiversity.
Why walk when you can soar, we say.
Visitors were allowed to tour the mouth of the active White Island volcano despite recent warnings about bursts of gas and steam.
For the aficionados who drop millions on high-quality birds, it's a head-f*** (literally) to compete against some of the wealthiest and most powerful.
Squeeze's lead singer, Mötley Crüe's manager and the CEO of one of the biggest independent publishers in the world weigh in on what might be in store for the superstar.
Thankfully some of these scenes make no sense in real life. The rest we're just going to pretend don't exist.
Etiquette classes offer the urban upper crust cosmopolitan polish, but can they also be a means of reviving China's own cultural identity?
Five coastal cities — San Francisco, San Jose, Seattle, San Diego and Boston — gained the lion's share of lucrative "innovation industry" jobs from 2005 to 2017.
When your experience is industry-leading, how do you evolve it without disappointing customers? The answer lies in experimentation built on proven psychological principles.
Deep in the salt flats of Chile lies the extractive frontier of the renewable energy transition.
Pine Island seems like strange name for a New York hamlet entirely surrounded by dry land.
If you want to flee, rush hour really isn't the best time to do it.
MindMed's first drug has the potential to turn a person's addictions — to cocaine, methamphetamine, morphine, sugar, alcohol — off like a light switch. But the compound, 18-MC, has yet to undergo human efficacy trials, leaving open a big question: Will it even work?
"Personally, I kind of hoped and wished that maybe that would've been taken further in the other films, but I don't have control."
Is "Bombshell" a compelling take on how women at Fox News, including Megyn Kelly, brought down the lecherous media executive Roger Ailes, or is the best part of the movie the prosthetic transformations of the main leads? Here's what the reviews say.
You'd think watching two moose duking it out on a driveway and the streets would already be a good enough video, but no, this newly-dubbed reaction makes it truly excellent.
Their suspicion was that bots were looking on Twitter for phrases like "I want this on a shirt," scraping the quoted images and instantly selling them without permission as print-on-demand t-shirts. They were right!
"We all know how snow works. It's white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America," the description read. "That's why Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade A, Colombian snow."
Last Saturday night, Musk was spotted driving around Malibu and Los Angeles in the much-discussed Cybertruck. Some parts of the ride were smoother than others.
There's still an electric GM EV1 out there in the world, and it's been left for dead in an Atlanta parking garage.
To say that bitcoin prices have fluctuated a bit in the past would be a gross understatement, but it turns out if you'd invested in bitcoin ten years ago, your rewards would still be mind-blowing despite fall the rises and fall in value bitcoin has gone through.