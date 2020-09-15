Alaskan Malamute Meets Its Match Fighting With Toy Hamster
Never underestimate the argumentativeness of a toy hamster.
Never underestimate the argumentativeness of a toy hamster.
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
We wanted something else, and this was it.
When life gives you steel and brass and a milling machine, make 8 balls.
The entire mood of the song had changed.
"Now, over 24 years later, it still looks almost like it did the day I bought it. No mold. No decay. Definitely stale."
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"At no time did either of us suspect that I had been involved in an accident with a person," Ravnsborg said in a statement.
What is a mascot's life when there are no fans?
Never underestimate the argumentativeness of a toy hamster.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Here's the reason why almost no aircraft fly over the Tibetian Plateau.
Anon-IB, a terrifying porn database where men can track (often underage) victims by name and location, is back from the dead. On TikTok and Reddit, women are organizing to kill it for good before it ruins more lives.
So, uh, what do we do? If you want to know exactly how to handle hilariously improbable worst-case scenarios, this survival handbook will at least help you crack a smile.
This man has spent the last six years living inside an abandoned Japanese elementary school.
Coronavirus hasn't stopped two-wheeled avenger Vittorio Brumotti from righting society's wrongs. The cyclist has delighted audiences with his TV news segment "100% Brumotti," shaming people for parking in handicapped spaces and taking on no less than the Mafia. We ride along with Italy's favorite bike hero.
It took decades, but Chuck Feeney, the former billionaire cofounder of retail giant Duty Free Shoppers has finally given all his money away to charity. He has nothing left now—and he couldn't be happier.
A lot of Disney live-action remakes have been pretty bad, but this one really takes the cake.
We compiled the most significant announcements from today's Apple event, including news about updates to the Apple Watch and the iPad.
How the unlikely star became a phenomenon hidden in pop-cultural plain sight, influencing a generation of groundbreaking artists.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Two weeks before the pandemic shuttered their offices, Conan got the Property Brothers to renovate his production manager's notoriously messy office.
For some reason, there are people out there who find it a sensory pleasure to chew on handfuls of spud shards that jab at their gums
Teaching really is an extraordinary feat of patience and intelligence.
For decades, researchers have tried in vain to prove the "effects" of porn consumption.
Chris Brandrick shares the results from the third annual State of Switch survey, asking folks what they think about Nintendo's machine.
Action speaks louder than words.
Apple's high-end wireless earbuds are currently $50 off on Amazon right now. If you're looking for active noise-cancellation, water resistance, built-in Siri support and wireless charging, these are hard to beat.
You can't, you won't, please don't.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Samara Ginsberg dons a dinosaur costume for a virtuoso performance of the "Jurassic Park" theme.
The fight against sex trafficking has become politicized, and the misplaced outrage could be protecting actual child predators.
The new season of "The Mandalorian" will stream on Disney+ on October 30.
This October, mask up like you want to speak to Halloween's manager.
For more than 80 years, various parties have been trying to make a film happen.
It seems like everybody uses these same images and tropes in their political ads.
Budget Direct Home Insurance's data visualization team scoured the data using Google Keyword Planner to discover the most-searched Netflix originals in every country over the past year.
Ken Rogoff, a Harvard University economist, argues we'd be a lot better off if there were less cash in the world. A lot less.
They say failure is the mother of comedy.
Michael Scheuer used to hunt Osama bin Laden, whom he now says he admires. Now his quarry is Donald Trump's enemies, whom he equates with terrorists.
"This Is Paris" shows an unexpected side to the 39-year-old reality-TV star.
These YouTubers use super slow-motion macro video to demonstrate how the world's fastest animals use their extraordinary biomechanics to lift off.
One scandal would've been enough.
"She now claims her deep dive into conspiracy theories was the result of her unemployment-driven depression."
Fifth — or sixth — time's the charm.
Warming temperatures and changing rainfall will drive agriculture and temperate climates northward, while sea level rise will consume coastlines and dangerous levels of humidity will swamp the Mississippi River valley.
Our paranoid moment has ushered in a run on supplements, survivalist gear and all manner of prepper accommodations. Welcome to the age of conspiracy capitalism.
"Smoking does dreadful things to your lungs and is very bad for your heart."
When does a model own her own image? asks Emily Ratajkowski. In New York Magazine, the model writes about the men who took her image, including Richard Prince and Jonathan Leder, and buying herself back.
The channel once known as a home for music videos and, later, reality television, has reinvented itself again by broadcasting a comedy clip show for hours each day. But… why?
The "Tiger King" star can't shake the bad rap against her regarding her missing husband.
This is everything we have come to know about "Emptybone" — the man whose testicles are all over Wikipedia's testicle anatomy pages.
In HBO's "The Vow," the self-help organization's ringleader Keith Raniere has the unhinged charisma of an internet meme.
Drew Barrymore kicked off her new talk show with a "Charlie's Angels" reunion, but she wasn't prepared for what her co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu were going to say about her.
A visualization of weekly US deaths attributed to COVID-19 compared to deaths attributed to the flu and pneumonia.
A new book by Jennifer Taub recounts how current criminal law lets the worst offenders off the hook.
"I'm not going to preach at you like some celebrity. This is a convo where I talk and you shut up and wear your mask."
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.