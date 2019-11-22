Al Pacino Explains The Acting Process Behind His Iconic Roles In 'The Godfather,' 'Serpico,' 'Dog Day Afternoon' And 'Scarface'
Al Pacino describes the stories behind several of his most famous roles.
During the unveiling of the Tesla Cybertruck, the company's first electric pickup truck, things didn't go quite as planned.
Comedian Greg Stone was not expecting things to go down like this when he asked an audience member to talk about how messed up her family was during a comedy show.
You gotta go out with a bang.
Here's a good reminder to not mess with elk.
While accepting the ADL International Leadership Award, the actor excoriated Facebook as "The greatest propaganda machine In history."
Swanson revolutionized packaged frozen meals and they became an icon of 1950s America — why did they go the way of the dinosaur?
Scientists disagree on the timeline of collapse and whether it's imminent. But can we afford to be wrong? And what comes after?
For the week of November 18, we have a handful of contenders: Baby Yoda, Gonna tell my kids, reassuring Google Translate TikToks and the finger emoji meme.
YouTuber Jörg Sprave has invented an extraordinary archery contraption that you need to see to believe.
The queen of Arendelle might have been accidentally coded queer in Frozen, but Frozen 2 goes all in. Kinda.
On our culture's tendency to romanticize power, and what that means for those who abuse it.
Democrats say they want to rebuild it, but do they even know what it is?
The cast iron has achieved cultlike status in the kitchen, but some people think it's overpriced and impossible to use.
The Action Lab demonstrates the science behind "The Top That Spins Forever."
Some amusement parks are known for their seamless efficiency. Others might be hailed for their innovative rides. And then there's the case of Action Park.
Social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram are great resources for vetting potential dates.
Old-school fans are reliving their favorite games from childhood with a punishing twist. It's called the Nuzlocke Challenge, and it's a unique way to keep the game fresh.
Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident.
A clowder of cats was found hiding inside the hood of this guy's car.
John Beasley Greene photographed early European archaeology in Egypt — but he paid little attention to those who lived there.
In today's edition of the Ask a Boss column, Alison Green answers a letter from a marketing manager being bullied by her boss and his girlfriend (who's also a coworker).
There's no single answer to the question of why I lose my mind at the beginning of my sophomore year of college. There are just things that happen over the years, and those things accumulate over time, and those accumulations finally break m
Yeah, the little hole for the leash really is a giveaway.
Every detail of Edward Hopper's "Western Motel" has been brought to life at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, where you can spend the night.
The class action was launched seven years ago and now involves more than 1,350 members.
Additional information has emerged about "High Hopes," Brendon Urie's Panic! at the Disco solo breakout hit now known as the Mayor Pete song. The Cut has learned it was written by four people in a hot tub.
Will algorithms destroy the cultural diversity of what qualifies as pretty?
A surprisingly youthful estimate of the age of the rings has stirred a backlash.
How the brain handles love and heartbreak, and what helps us recover.
From feminist Ts to Love Island bodies, this is how fashion looked in the 2010s.
"Emma" is supposed to be what people who work in offices full-time are going to look like by 2040.
On a freeway near Portland, a vehicle lost control and the driver, in a last ditch attempt to avoid an accident began weaving around traffic. Here was the result.
You don't have to be Orwell to understand that allowing a profit-driven company to analyze your genetic data comes with some scary privacy risks.
Will the 2010s be remembered as the streaming era? The EDM era? The global pop era? The era of hip-hop dominance? The era of the surprise album? The Drake era?
First class tickets can cost tens of thousands of dollars — is all of that money helping airlines make a profit?
Researchers built a simulator that teaches robots to deal with everyone's favorite particle-board nightmare — but it's a lot harder to make it happen in real life.
Brothers Gary and Larry Lane have been banking on their identical looks since the '90s.
A master origami folder explains the skills needed to pull off the hardest paper folds.
The brothers open up about their new film "21 Bridges" and the ongoing battle between Martin Scorsese and Marvel.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
Why would anyone think this was a good idea to begin with?
The human brain contains "maps" of the body, but where do they come from?
You can never let down your guard, not even when you're drinking water from a watering hole.
Elon Musk just pulled the covers off the Tesla Cybertruck, the brand's first electric pickup truck. Here's what we learned about it.
"We think it's important to evolve the marketing of Victoria's Secret — that is happening in certain respects now, and I think there will be more to come," a company executive said.
A shift in ancient Chinese crops shows how agricultural practices can help or hinder food production in the face of environmental change.
For Getty Images photographer Mark Wilson, it was just another day at the office.
I interviewed dozens of black mothers about how they help their kids navigate schools where they might be perceived as threats or made to feel unwelcome.
The science behind how to flip a coin so it lands on its edge explained.