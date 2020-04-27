The Explosive Power Of An Airbag, Demonstrated By Launching A Bowling Ball Sky-High
Airbags have to expand quickly during a crash, and that requires a *lot* of power.
Finnegan the red fox loves to get pet by Mikayla Raines of SaveAFox Rescue.
While sheltering inside on the coast of Washington state, Spencer Andrich saw a very social elephant seal trying to make its way into his house.
Kevin James returns as "the sound guy" in the 2007 thriller.
Barbara DeDrew, played byKate McKinnon, showcases several cats up for adoption on her new website.
Just doing his job.
We've been given wildly differing numbers when it comes to the prediction of coronavirus deaths. Here's the reason behind the discrepancy.
Frank Ramsey — a philosopher, economist, and mathematician — was one of the greatest minds of the last century. Have we caught up with him yet?
On Sunday, the Financial Times published an in-depth look at excess mortality around the world over the last few months. What emerged was a clear indication that we're undercounting the deaths caused by COVID-19 — perhaps by as much as 60%.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Somebody should give them the "Parents of the Year" award right here and now.
Life moves pretty fast, but there is absolutely no way Ferris, Sloane and Cameron make it back home by 6.
The three videos were originally released by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge.
The pneumatic hammer hurls a huge metal plug at somewhere between 20 and 30 meters per second, which will do some serious damage.
In the United States, most milk is sold in the refrigerated section. In other parts of the world, it's sold at room temperature. Why?
New Zealand's White Island is otherworldly, an 800-acre fantasyland that has beckoned Hollywood filmmakers and everyday selfie-seekers alike. It is also an active volcano, a roiling catastrophe waiting to happen. This is the story of the day when the worst-case scenario became real — and of the race to save those who faced the blast.
Ah, these were the good old days.
Maatje Benassi, a US Army reservist and mother of two, has become the target of conspiracy theorists who falsely place her at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, saying she brought the disease to China.
The millennial doyenne of decluttering is poised to build the next lifestyle empire. But will it spark joy?
Flight Club is really running quite the racket with these obscenely inflated sneaker prices.
In the throes of a midlife crisis, journalist Angus MacKinnon bought a hotel on a Scottish island. Customer complaints, mounting chores and missing cash soon convinced him he was disastrously unsuited to his new career.
The initial coronavirus outbreaks on the East and West Coasts emerged at roughly the same time. But the danger was communicated very differently.
You won't believe the way this dog gets through a gate on a cattle farm
Historical maps are filled with errors, and the reasons are often very surprising.
Straw bale wall systems stand up to fire twice as long than those built with standard materials.
What does this prove? Nothing, really, but it's fun to watch.
To celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski gifted the world with the three of them singing in their bathrobes while they sip cocktails.
In the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, there was one place besides China that became infamous as a hotbed of SARS-CoV-2 transmission: a cruise ship. That ship has taught epidemiologists crucial lessons.
Richard Phillips survived the longest wrongful prison sentence in American history by writing poetry and painting with watercolors. But on a cold day in the prison yard, he carried a knife and thought about revenge.
Twenty-four hours at the epicenter of the pandemic.
They're agnostic to taste and style; you see them just as often in modernist spaces as you do in traditional ones, making them feel like an afterthought, a circle-shaped thing to put in between all the rectangle-shaped things. They're space fillers.
Six months since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, doctors and researchers continue to discover dangerous new ways COVID-19 affects the body.
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and edited by Pete Scalzitti.
Celia Yap Banago, who had worked at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri for 40 years, died of COVID-19 after caring for a patient, the National Nurses Union said.
The big will get bigger as mom-and-pops perish and shopping goes virtual. In the short term, our cities will become more boring. In the long term, they might just become interesting again.
William Sun Petrus took an old Remington Portable typewriter and found a way for it to drop a sick beat.
Constantly feeling like you're living beyond your means? By being a little more organized, it's possible to learn how to stick to a budget and pay off debt.
The art school project no one asked for.
Believing in online hoaxes can be dangerous now. Here's how we can all help.
It's amazing how tricky simple, daily tasks become with a change of perspective.
The president's financial dealings with the state-owned bank complicate his attacks on Biden.
Some people roll their eyes. He just rolls his dice.
In 1964, South American fans eagerly awaited the arrival of the Fab Four — but four guys named Tom, Vic, Bill and Dave turned up instead. It's the strange story of a con gone wrong.
An extremely dedicated Super Mario Bros. fan paid tribute to the 35th anniversary to the game by spending a week arranging and rearranging 500 Rubik's Cubes to make a delightful stop motion short.
Some Americans can resume going to restaurants, cinemas and nail salons starting this week.
You don't need a reason to dress up and have dinner tonight.
The irony isn't lost on me. Here I am, a Brooklyn physician in a time of pestilence, spending my few free hours playing a game set in a fictional America torn apart by plague.
The grueling process of building an in-ground pool.
"It's not the end of the world, but you can see it from here."
Most don't work. The "Breaking Bad" spinoff is the wonderful exception.