The Terrifying Strength Of The Explosive Charges That Inflate Airbags
"They are in fact bombs, ready to ignite a few inches from your face."
How did Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh's 1985 hit "La Di Da Di" become so ripe for sampling in hundreds of songs?
Finnegan the red fox loves to get pet by Mikayla Raines of SaveAFox Rescue.
While sheltering inside on the coast of Washington state, Spencer Andrich saw a very social elephant seal trying to make its way into his house.
Kevin James returns as "the sound guy" in the 2007 thriller.
Barbara DeDrew, played byKate McKinnon, showcases several cats up for adoption on her new website.
Just doing his job.
New Zealand's White Island is otherworldly, an 800-acre fantasyland that has beckoned Hollywood filmmakers and everyday selfie-seekers alike. It is also an active volcano, a roiling catastrophe waiting to happen. This is the story of the day when the worst-case scenario became real — and of the race to save those who faced the blast.
In the throes of a midlife crisis, journalist Angus MacKinnon bought a hotel on a Scottish island. Customer complaints, mounting chores and missing cash soon convinced him he was disastrously unsuited to his new career.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Airbags have to expand quickly during a crash, and that requires a *lot* of power.
Maatje Benassi, a US Army reservist and mother of two, has become the target of conspiracy theorists who falsely place her at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, saying she brought the disease to China.
In the United States, most milk is sold in the refrigerated section. In other parts of the world, it's sold at room temperature. Why?
To celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday, Streep, Audra McDonald and Christine Baranski gifted the world with the three of them singing in their bathrobes while they sip cocktails.
Frank Ramsey — a philosopher, economist, and mathematician — was one of the greatest minds of the last century. Have we caught up with him yet?
Straw bale wall systems stand up to fire twice as long than those built with standard materials.
You won't believe the way this dog gets through a gate on a cattle farm
Flight Club is really running quite the racket with these obscenely inflated sneaker prices.
The initial coronavirus outbreaks on the East and West Coasts emerged at roughly the same time. But the danger was communicated very differently.
In the early days of the covid-19 pandemic, there was one place besides China that became infamous as a hotbed of SARS-CoV-2 transmission: a cruise ship. That ship has taught epidemiologists crucial lessons.
What does this prove? Nothing, really, but it's fun to watch.
Richard Phillips survived the longest wrongful prison sentence in American history by writing poetry and painting with watercolors. But on a cold day in the prison yard, he carried a knife and thought about revenge.
Six months since the emergence of the novel coronavirus, doctors and researchers continue to discover dangerous new ways COVID-19 affects the body.
Historical maps are filled with errors, and the reasons are often very surprising.
Celia Yap Banago, who had worked at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri for 40 years, died of COVID-19 after caring for a patient, the National Nurses Union said.
Conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin and edited by Pete Scalzitti.
The big will get bigger as mom-and-pops perish and shopping goes virtual. In the short term, our cities will become more boring. In the long term, they might just become interesting again.
Constantly feeling like you're living beyond your means? By being a little more organized, it's possible to learn how to stick to a budget and pay off debt.
William Sun Petrus took an old Remington Portable typewriter and found a way for it to drop a sick beat.
Believing in online hoaxes can be dangerous now. Here's how we can all help.
Fortunately, it seems that no one involved was hurt.
The president's financial dealings with the state-owned bank complicate his attacks on Biden.
The demand for parking is down 90% and across America, entrepreneurs are finding ways to repurpose empty lots.
In 1964, South American fans eagerly awaited the arrival of the Fab Four — but four guys named Tom, Vic, Bill and Dave turned up instead. It's the strange story of a con gone wrong.
The art school project no one asked for.
Some Americans can resume going to restaurants, cinemas and nail salons starting this week.
You don't need a reason to dress up and have dinner tonight.
Some people roll their eyes. He just rolls his dice.
Children across Spain were able to leave their homes for the first time in six weeks on Sunday, as the government eased restrictions that have kept anyone under the age of 14 from venturing in public.
The irony isn't lost on me. Here I am, a Brooklyn physician in a time of pestilence, spending my few free hours playing a game set in a fictional America torn apart by plague.
"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian" is coming to Disney+ May 4, 2020
Eight nurses are the overwhelming majority of employees who remain at Haskell County Community Hospital in Oklahoma. The future of the 25-bed hospital, which has been whittled down to operating only an emergency room since 2019, is increasingly grim.
An extremely dedicated Super Mario Bros. fan paid tribute to the 35th anniversary to the game by spending a week arranging and rearranging 500 Rubik's Cubes to make a delightful stop motion short.
"It's not the end of the world, but you can see it from here."
Most don't work. The "Breaking Bad" spinoff is the wonderful exception.
Science today stands at a crossroads: will its progress be driven by human minds or by the machines that we've created?
The grueling process of building an in-ground pool.
Did Arlan Galbraith really think he could turn pigeon meat into the next chicken? Or was he running an elaborate Ponzi scam all along?
How rising sea levels are affecting Miami, a megachurch adopts to social distancing and more best photos of the week.
The cruise industry's decision to keep sailing for weeks after the coronavirus was first detected on a ship helped carry the virus around the globe and contributed to the mounting toll, health experts and passengers say.