This Artificial Intelligence Algorithm Taught Itself To Become A Master At 57 Different Atari Games
DeepMind learned how to outperform humans on all 57 Atari 2600 games.
Think you're having a bad work day? Well, at least your day didn't go like this.
The cat might not be too happy, but at least this prevents it from wandering unto a busy street.
The TikTok ad from LG Poland that was meant to advertise the phone's dual screens has since been removed and the company has issued an apology.
Facebook has ads for products that are obviously too good to be true. What happens if you actually try to buy them?
Sada attempts to persuade women to go on a date in disguise as her male friend.
Michael Scott goes to Arendelle in this hilarious mashup.
Neil Hamamoto's latest project subverts the classic approach to documentary photography.
There are companies out there that have survived through centuries of ups and downs. So what are the oldest surviving companies?
"I've never seen anything like this."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you I can't hear you."
Four years after HR outfit Zenefits blew up, its controversial founder is back with Rippling, another startup to automate human resources. It's already worth $300 million and growing fast. Can Parker Conrad find redemption?
A nine-passenger, all-electric Cessna 208 flew for 28 minutes in the first public demonstration of the world's largest all-electric aircraft. History, made.
Democratic-leaning Colorado lifted its stay-at-home order even before Georgia, Texas and Florida. How did it happen — and is it working?
The president's tweet violated his oath to protect and defend the nation's supreme laws.
His 1975 Camaro needed some repairs, and instead of having to work underneath the car, the guy came up with this clever DIY design instead.
So the batteries would get a little melty. So what?
If Jackson had tried to make these films a few years later, they could have turned out so, so much worse.
From drains to radiators, sometimes you have to get into tight spaces to investigate why things aren't working. The Sinji Flexible Borescope Camera for Android and iOS helps you do just that.
The fact that a show like this existed is a part of TV history we were entirely unaware about.
Some taxpayers expecting stimulus checks are unwittingly throwing them in the garbage, because the money arrives as a prepaid debit card in a plain white envelope.
Back in 1971, during the Apollo 15 mission, astronaut David Scott performed Galileo's famous hammer/feather drop experiment on the moon.
Tucked in a Russian forest not terribly far from Moscow, you'll find it: a veritable mini-city, populated entirely by space explorers and their kin for over half-a-century. This is "Star City,"
As some places around the world ease their coronavirus restrictions, restaurants and bars are finding innovative and at times humorous ways to bring their customers back safely.
Hiring is in the midst of a technological revolution with algorithms, chatbots.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
The Census Bureau has been running the Household Pulse Survey since April 23, 2020 to get some gauge for how the pandemic is changing things at home.
"This wasn't my idea. I'm not sure it was a good idea."
"We've taken action in the interest of preventing others from being inspired to commit violent acts, but have kept the tweet on Twitter," the company said.
A police precinct was burning in Minneapolis as protests over the death of George Floyd raged on for a third straight day.
It's all part of a test to see the minimum catapult power required for a F-35C Joint Strike Fighter to launch safely into the air, but it still makes our hearts drop watching this.
YouTube's cofounders originally thought "a generic platform where we could host all the videos on the internet" was too bold of an idea. So for about a week, the site was a dating platform — until it wasn't.
Through satellite images, we explore China's premier large-scale training site that has some ominous and bizarre features.
If you eat rice three times a day, you might want to watch this.
A swath of Virginia suburbia was until recently one of the most violent and overcrowded prisons in the United States: Lorton Reformatory.
From Golden Age of Hollywood hits to '70s arthouse landmarks, "Adam's Rib" to "The Wizard of Oz" — your guide to the streaming service's impressively deep bench of old movies.
America is racing toward reopening and more of us are planning to go back to work and resume some of our normal activities, but nothing about the coronavirus itself has actually changed.
A fan seamlessly combined every episode of the Star Wars radio drama first broadcast in the spring of 1981 with John Williams's original score.
If we see basketball again this season, it will be without any fans in attendance. How will the lack of crowd noise affect players and the TV broadcast?
Glaciologists dream of a cold-storage vault in Antarctica to preserve key samples of the paleoclimate.
Phantom traffic jams are when gridlock occurs for no apparent reason. There's no accident ahead, so why are we stopped? Benjamin Seibold explains the science behind the phenomenon and how we can end them.
Seven people were struck by gunfire at a protest in Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday night as tensions there continued to escalate over the fatal shooting of a black woman by three white police officers in March.
With jobs and internships canceled, Generation Z is entering a summer of uncertainty — and the damage could last forever.
A Grey-crowned Babbler, which hails from eastern Australia, discovered a basketball and had a field day.
Plus, the number that tells whether a city, county or state is safe to reopen.
They've had the worst economic luck in US history. Many millennials will never recover.
All maps have biases. A new online exhibit explores the history of map distortions, from intentional propaganda to basic data literacy.
Services such as Celestis and Aura Flights send remains to the skies in an epic final journey.
When you can't go to a skatepark, might as well make the best of things and skate off a rooftop.