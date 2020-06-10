Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

IT'S HERE

theverge.com

After nearly an hour of PS5 game announcements, Sony revealed the hardware design after teasing it for the duration of its PS5 live event today. The PS5 console includes a white-and-black design to match the new controller that will be included in the box.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample