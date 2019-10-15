Adorable Baby Elephant Rolls Around In The Sand To The Delight Of Safari-ers
A little elephant brings a safari to a standstill as it plays in the middle of the road.
Surveillance video uncovered by KOIN 6 News shows an incredible moment when an Oregon high school football coach Keanon Lowe disarmed a student carrying a loaded shotgun on campus.
Wouldn't you love to fly over Mount Everest? Unfortunately, planes don't fly over the Himalayas for reasons that might surprise you.
After Opal Zucca fell down while she was trying to bring in her trash can, a kindly sanitation worker decided to take matters in his own hands.
A touchdown celebration went awry after horses flipped the University of Oklahoma's covered wagon mascot.
Calli Gade undergoes a prosthetic bust process with a special effects makeup artist.
How the worst-case climate scenario will play out, decade by decade, in St. Louis, San Francisco and Houston.
The death of his life-long skateboarding friend prompts Aaron Gilbreath to get back on his board — at 44, with his toddler daughter in tow.
This is a familiar tale. A relatable one. One that involved you and the fellas going for a nice ride through the neighborhood, getting chased by a food cart cook, wheeling on over to a rooftop party and meeting a unicycle gang.
Inside the effort to rescue Europe's unwelcome immigrants
Terrazzo isn't just for floors anymore.
Gus, a gentle giant of a bull, is greatly 'mooved' when a human scratches his ear.
Cameron Crowe's movie based on his experiences as a Rolling Stone scribe is now a musical—but the stage adaptation comes at a strange time for a struggling industry
How the man who voices two of TV's most beloved leading men helped build two distinct animated worlds.
Profane practitioners take note. This book will turn you into the LeBron James of F-Bombs.
Owned by horsemasters Daniel and Camilla Naprous and their father Gerard, they provide horses, carriages, tack, riders and horsemasters to international films, television programs and for photoshoots. A look inside their work, in photos.
This towel goes above and beyond the drying call by actually fighting bacteria. It'll stay clean longer and keep your skin cleaner. Save 57% off the Mizu Smart Bath Towel when you buy for $42.99 today.
Some space ships (and Doc Brown's DeLorean) need plutonium-238 to function. Here's the intriguing way it's processed.
Why the first Transhumanist presidential candidates want universal basic income, a Futurist New Deal and the right to eternal life.
The wild swimmers in Scotland, light paths on the world's largest salt flats and more best photos of the week.
The actor, who played the character in 'Suicide Squad,' felt 'alienated and upset' when Warner Bros. greenlit Todd Phillips' version with Joaquin Phoenix instead.
Grab the latest iteration of the wildly popular Modern Warfare sub-series on release day, and get a $10 credit for your troubles.
For decades, the two ambitious New Yorkers have found ways to use each other's celebrity to stoke their own.
Canadian firm Hyperstealth Biotechnology recently released video of their 'Quantum Stealth' technology. We only have their word to go on for now, but if this is real it's quite impressive.
As more than 2,000 newspapers across the country have closed or merged, student journalists from Michigan to Arizona have stepped in to fill the void.
He might be just 23, but Timothee Chalamet is already an Oscar-nominated leading man, a social-media phenomenon, and, perhaps most surprisingly, a fashion icon.
Composers, reissue-labels and synth-savvy musicians pick best in fright.
It’s a hard contest judging which is more annoying: the motorcycle guy or his neighbor reacting to him getting his comeuppance.
'All Our Hearts' is an online memorial project by Vermont-based newsweekly Seven Days, which aims to show the human cost of the opioid epidemic.
Sea level rise, subsidence and political inertia could soon see Jakarta become the first megacity claimed by climate change. A last-ditch plan to save the city may not be enough.
Scientists released footage of the world's fastest ants in northern Sahara.
Dr. Yoni Freedhoff on obesity, weight loss, and the need to end post-traumatic dieting disorder.
Something strange happened at the end of Zhou Mingying's first day working as an in-house videographer at a high-end restaurant in Chongqing City, Southwest China.
This feels like something out of a dream.
With the military budget of the United States set to rise once again and no end in sight for the War in Afghanistan, the data visualization experts at personal finance site HowMuch.net calculated the cost of each American conflict in history and compared the price tag of each.
Twin brothers tell their harrowing story in a documentary about memory, trauma, and silence.
The heir to a foam-cup fortune is believed to own more land than anyone on the storied tax haven of Grand Cayman, just as rising seas threaten to engulf it.
It’s an internet fight and only the top memes will survive. This week’s challengers: Gifted kids, missing the bus, the latest TikTok trend and more.
We hope this guy’s friends got him a warm bath and a fresh set of clothes stat.
In 1929 a German doctor named Friedrich Ritter and his former patient Dore Strauch landed on Floreana, a then-uninhabited island in the Galapagos archipelago off the coast of Ecuador. Having both left their spouses they’d set out to create paradise, far from their despised bourgeois milieu back in Germany.
Google tried to make its Pixel 4 phone better at seeing black faces. But the company's ends didn't justify the means.
In an interview with Howard Stern, Aniston talked about how she was offered a spot on 'SNL' before 'Friends' came along and why she turned it down.
Drew Magary grew up having to pee at least a dozen times a day — sometimes double that — and the problem persisted into adulthood. What’s worse, doctors had no idea what was wrong with him.
In May 1982, with the help of Public Art Fund, Denes planted around two acres of wheat in downtown Manhattan at the old Battery Park Landfill.
During his keynote speech at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner last night, Mattis had the perfect zinger for Trump’s calling him “overrated.”
How digital detectives unraveled the mystery of Olympic Destroyer—and why the next big attack will be even harder to crack.
They were supposed to be affordable, ready-made utopias with modern utilities for low-income and middle-class workers who couldn't afford Tehran. But they were anything but
Steve Jobs didn't invent the iPhone. We can thank the little-known pioneers of gesture recognition technology used for people suffering from repetitive strain injuries and other medical conditions.