Adam Scott Had The Best Story About Creating A Fake ID When He Was 16 That Will Leave You In Stitches
"When I was 16 I needed a more legit fake ID so I did something that was really quite illegal now, thinking back on it," the actor acknowledged.
"When I was 16 I needed a more legit fake ID so I did something that was really quite illegal now, thinking back on it," the actor acknowledged.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"When I was 16 I needed a more legit fake ID so I did something that was really quite illegal now, thinking back on it," the actor acknowledged.
By the end of the century, the pollen season could begin 40 days earlier and last 19 days longer.
The most spectacular visual effects in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" might have come where you least expected it.
For creators in Ukraine, an online following can be a lifeline.
New Delhi's balancing act reflects its interests in keeping a longstanding relationship with Russia.
Nelly Furtado's 2006 pop hit gets taken to the next level by TikToker Joel Sunny.
Flex that big ol' brain of yours, and get to work solving these challenging mysteries.
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Vaughan, this show comes to us from the creator of "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing".
Birding, of all things, has enjoyed an ascendant rise in popularity since the start of the pandemic,
An artist has created a jaw-dropping colorization of a 50-year-old photo that makes it look as if it were shot in the modern day.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs on HBO's wildly popular show "Euphoria" will defend his character to the death, even if he is the absolute worst.
Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station last night in flight suits made in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag, in what appeared to be a daring statement against the war.
Alyssa Lauren tells her boyfriend the plot to "Twilight" and cannot believe he doesn't recognize it since he "literally watched (it) with me."
Never mind the opinion polls and the Republican posturing. When the right sees Putin, they want what he's got
It mostly boils down to one raw material: nickel.
"Drunken Dragon/Exciting Dragon" directed by Chiu Chung-Hing has a one-of-a-kind sequence between a man in a boat, and some guys who use wheels to make a car. It makes sense once you watch it.
This week, a letter writer who is convinced that their neighbors are perverts based on their home library, a boss whose new employee keeps pretending to quit, and a woman wondering if her gender means she's supposed to pay the entire cost of her wedding.
After my miscarriage, I spent my next pregnancy steeling myself for another loss.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Fox 2 investigative journalist Rob Wolchek goes after this Crocs-wearing, used car scammer like a dog on a bone.
The successes and failures of annual flu-shot campaigns hold lessons for the future of COVID vaccines.
If you want to show your support for the folks in Ukraine, check out this collection of shirts created and sold by Ukrainian artists on TeePublic.
Bob Odenkirk tells Howard Stern about about the final time he saw Chris Farley and the "SNL" sketch that he felt did a grave disservice to the comedian.
Smaller European countries pack a bigger punch at the Beer garden.
Made of suede, full-grain leather and gum rubber, these shoes from Luca offer a distinct look with the comfort and support of a sneaker.
Design and usability expert Dan Formosa rates a super napkin, dish squeegee, whisk wiper and more, only to be left utterly disappointed by each of them.
Losing your phone in the gap between your seats is a huge pain in the butt. This eliminates the problem entirely.
Made so you can carry or roll it to fit your needs, this stylish travel bag has raised over half a million dollars on Kickstarter.
Charl Schwartzel experienced quite the emotional rollercoaster during the Valspar Championship.
In a editorial, the board equates book-banning with "social silencing" people for bigoted opinions.
Julie Nolke imagines how those adult films come up with the necessary exposition.
Three current and former members of the Tennessee National Guard falsely identified in a Russian media report as mercenaries who were killed in Ukraine are in fact alive and well, the Tennessee National Guard said on Thursday.
SLS is delayed, over budget, and about to make its big debut.
Sultan Kösen, the world's current tallest person and seventh verified tallest person in history, reveals how his gigantism affects his day-to-day life.
The owner of Burger King has said the operator of its 800 stores in Russia has "refused" to close them.
Every war has its own dynamics which can be equally lethal to veterans and beginners if not properly understood.
How a line from the 1991 film "New Jack City" ended up becoming one of society's greatest supposed scourges and the topic du jour of cable news. Michael Hobbes breaks down how the term "cancel culture" got blown way out of proportion.
Bored Ape Yacht Club's new cryptocurrency is causing a splash amid a bumpy launch beset by scams, an immediate price crash, and outrage from gamers.
For a fifth consecutive year, Finland has come out on top, according to the World Happiness Report.
The wife of murdered dissident Alexander Litvinenko said world leaders should have taken Vladimir Putin more seriously after her husband's death.
An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online.
People responded to @ellle_em's request with pictures of adorable cats doing things that I think we can all agree are totally reasonable.
These Indiana University cheerleaders had the biggest rebound of the game with this inventive ball retrieval technique.
Redditor DirtyPartyMan wins the internet with an eagle-eyed observation.
As they push for unionization, craftspeople at the The Jim Henson Company say they are treated as an underclass, subject to abuse and unsafe conditions: "The job of the wrangler is eating sh** and taking blame."