Adam Savage Takes Boston Dynamics' 'Spot' Robot Out For A Test Run And Has The Time Of His Life
The "Mythbusters" host is like a kid in a candy shop when he gets his hands on this Boston Dynamics robot.
Is this the first bowls highlight you've ever watched? Probably. Will it also be the last? Probably. Is it worth it? Definitely.
A cobbler restores a severely damaged Ferragamo Loafer to look totally new.
There's dancing to music and then there's this.
"Say that again to my face, human."
To see the snapping in action, skip to 1:37 in the video.
This dog is the polar opposite of the "squirrel!" dog from "Up."
Clearview AI has built a database of billions of photos that it says can reveal just about anyone's true identity. But there are troubling questions about its past.
Is "Picard" worth the $5.99 CBS All Access subscription, or is this a missable entry in the Star Trek canon? Here's what the reviews have to say.
Elina Svitolina's backhand shot against Lauren Davis at the Australian Open was basically impossible to return.
In 1995 Pepsi ran a promotion where people could collect Pepsi Points and then trade them in for Pepsi Stuff. A T‑shirt was 75 points, sunglasses were 175 points — and apparently a military Harrier Jet could be yours for 7 million Pepsi Points.
It has nothing to do with World War II.
Matt MacMillan came to the stunning realization that his son's baby talk made an excellent instrument.
Including a transatlantic thriller starring Jude Law, a family drama from Miranda July and a portrait of up-and-coming performer Taylor Swift.
The sci-fi thriller looks terrifying and weird and we're all for it.
In 2009, personal-finance behemoth Intuit bought Mint, an impressive startup. And then it let its $170 million acquisition wither on the vine.
Bridgestone's airless tires use a web of recycled thermoplastic instead of pneumatic pressure to keep a vehicle rolling. These new tires have been tested to hold upwards of 5000 pounds each, and provide a major benefit to truckers as they never lose pressure, and are completely puncture proof.
It was the strangest kidnapping case Western New York had ever seen, and it all tied back to a Super Bowl squares pool, an unexpected game and the one man who got in over his head.
Sometime this week, you might walk outside in broad daylight, look up at the sky, and see a luminous orb as bright as a full moon. Only it wouldn't be the moon. It would be something far more explosive: the dazzling aftermath of a cataclysm hundreds of light-years away — the supernova of Betelgeuse.
In a video that's making the rounds on social media, Prince Charles appears to noticeably snub Vice President Mike Pence at the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem. But there's more to the story.
The no-frills airline defies every rule of branding — and is wildly profitable.
Behind the scenes, a small team of FBI agents spent years trying to solve a stubborn mystery — whether officials from Saudi Arabia, one of Washington's closest allies, were involved in the worst terror attack in US history. This is their story.
In the Philippines, parts of the landscape near Taal have gone completely gray, covered in a blanket of volcanic ash.
Stumbling across an exciting new way to eat eggs can be the difference between making time for breakfast and skipping it entirely.
The pressure to hit adult milestones is out of sync for many of today's 30-somethings.
65 buses of the Hudson Bus Lines had their roofs cleaned in two hours.
Imagine the cutest thing in the world. And then multiply that by 3,000.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
Tinder will soon be adding a "panic button" and check-in system that will be able to track users' dates for safety purposes, but at what cost to users' privacy?
I discovered that we're building a digital surveillance state much like the one in China.
A very ambitious puppy ended up stuck inside the stuffing of a giant plush toy.
In the past half century, the number of bathrooms per American has doubled.
Camp Artek is known for its sun, fun and socialism.
Joshua Kelley, a trick shot artist, is back at it again. For his latest trick shot, Kelley banked his golf ball off another spinning club and connected on it in mid-air.
It's an odd time to be an office-rental company.
Master cave diver Jill Heinerth offers some lessons from 30-plus years of surviving underwater emergencies.
A Chinese man built a custom 6×6 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Power Wheels-esque toy car for his son and it looks awesome if not completely dangerous.
That so many in the pundit class promote a candidate credibly accused of being an abusive boss says a lot about their regard for ordinary people.
Fertilizers are contaminating and warming the planet. Regulators haven't acted on decades-old warnings.
When life gives you a spinout on an icy road, turn it into a 360-degree overtake.
It's been 20 years since the tech billionaire bought the Dallas Mavericks, a timeline that has seen the 61-year-old evolve from a disrupting force into one of the league's most formidable constants.
The trial began in earnest on Tuesday with a debate over the rules that stretched nearly 13 hours following a weekslong impasse over how the Senate would proceed. Now, Democrats are presenting their case.
We didn't even know there were so many ways you can cook a chicken.
Fungal fossils, hundreds of millions of years older than previously known, shed light on the evolution of fungi, plants and the planet's surface.
Bennet Omalu became famous after telling the world he'd discovered CTE. His fellow brain doctors knew better.
Driver in front of you didn't properly clear the snow off their car? I'll show them!
An interview with the late Terry Jones from Mike Sacks's book "Poking a Dead Frog," reflecting on notable Monty Python scenes and how the group's work was almost lost to history.
It's quite a feat of engineering, but it's not nearly as terrifying as we had imagined.