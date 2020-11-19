Adam Savage Customizing This Baby Yoda Figure Is Oddly Satisfying To Watch
Adam Savage takes this Sideshow Collectible's life-size replica to the next level in this one day build.
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Anthony Atamanuik envisions how hard it must be for Donald Trump to get the top lawyers to join his legal team with appearances by Gloria Allred and Alan Dershowitz.
This is why mothers are the real superheroes in this world.
It took a lot of courage for Moretz to take a firm stance against the studio wanting her to wear a push-up bra while she was filming a movie at the age of 16.
How does the resolution of a human eye compared to the specs of a high-end studio camera?
Hell hath no fury than a stand-up comic scorned by a racist.
You may be ordering one for Black Friday. But why is it shaped like that?
Beware the green ooze!
A McDonald's worker shows how a Big Mac is made, step by step.
"I just held up a map and I just pointed to all the places I got to go in the world and all the things I've gotten to see because of [my friends]," he told GQ. "And I said, 'How do you repay people like that?' And I said, 'Oh, well: How about a million bucks?'"
With the Boeing 737 MAX recertification, airlines are starting to plan for the aircraft's return to service.
Tony the Goose mimics the barks of the dogs on the farm.
Chelsea G. Summers's "A Certain Hunger" is a toothsome morsel.
They argue it was "intense bullying and coercion" and bad legal advice that forced them to agree to certify the election after they had voted no.
Jimmy Fallon is a master impressionist and completely nails Harry Style's subtle mannerisms.
A year of scientific uncertainty is over. Two vaccines look like they will work, and more should follow.
A biologist decided to investigate a shrimp parade that attracts thousands of tourists in a province of Thailand.
Do you see it? It's tiny, but it's visible.
This deception, like the movie "Inception," has many layers to it.
Don't let your unused wine go bad — keep a little protection ready to go. Slip this on the top of your bottle on Thanksgiving, and it'll still be fresh come Cyber Monday.
I wanted Collins to lose. But after this horrible, overfunded campaign, I ended up making my own private protest against Sara Gideon.
Climate change and habitat destruction doesn't completely explain the dramatic die off of the world's bees.
Democrats have long dreamed of turning Georgia blue, with young voters and nonwhite voters leading a progressive charge. Now, a blue Georgia is a reality, but with a winning coalition that might have stunned the party not that long ago.
Rapid antigen testing is a mess. The federal government pushed it out without a plan, and then spent weeks denying problems with false positives.
For 126 years, Mississippi's state flag, featured the Confederate emblem. Here's why it took so long to change the imagery that many found racist.
Rockefeller Center's iconic Christmas tree was recently erected in Midtown Manhattan, but it's getting lackluster reviews over on Twitter.
The video was taken near Churchill, Manitoba, where residents and polar bears share the streets.
Germany is a global pioneer in Internet privacy laws — so when Google came knocking at the door with cameras on cars, it politely said no.
The era of color-coded political parties is more recent than you might think.
On vast plantations across Indonesia and Malaysia, women are burdened with some of the most dangerous duties in the production of palm oil, which is in almost three out of every four personal care products. Some of the women are sexually harassed and raped.
Is calling 911 for someone taking a picture of you the appropriate action?
A guy finds a "stray man" and the neighbor kids love him.
As the only obstacle between President-elect Joe Biden and the formal start of the presidential transition, General Services Administrator Emily Murphy is struggling with the weight of the presidential election being dropped on her.
You can hate the wait, but "Wonder Woman 1984" belongs in Summer 2021.
Donald Trump's supporters aren't taking the 2020 election results that well, as The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper discovers at the Million MAGA March.
I thought I could stave off the grief of losing one dog by getting another.
"I no longer have a next year with my dad, but you might with your parents or family members."
Sierra is ecstatic she was able to fit her Newfie into this cramped car.
Critics are concerned that carbon capture plans will allow fossil fuel companies to make a profit solving a problem they created.
On Instagram, Deuxmoi shares anonymous tips about A-Listers. But can you trust its sources?
Joy Behar has a bone to pick about People magazine.
In 2013, Bill Gates admitted ctrl+alt+del was a mistake and blamed IBM. Here's the story of how the key combination became famous in the first place.
A Craigslist post advertising a "unique pig couch" for $250 has been causing a frenzy on Twitter.
Is there anything this man cannot do?
I disagree with Cazzie David: sex after eating is perfectly fine — unless you're doing it wrong.
From a 17th-century Russian "bride show" to Japanese women getting tattoos to avoid marrying the prince, royal romance has never been straightforward — or all that romantic.
Turns out when you really think it through, money *does* grown on trees.
We asked Australian comedians what they find funny online. Benjamin Law reckons he isn't a comedian, but still sent us this hilarious, sweary list.
A couple years ago, Stephen Malkmus walked into a shop and didn't recognize himself. He was with one of his daughters, stopping at a gluten-free bakery when the Pavement song "Harness Your Hopes" came on — a song he had written and recorded more than two decades prior while leading the band.
Because the dog has a prolapsed colon, many groomers have refused to groom him. Marybeth at Rover's Makeover Dog Grooming decided to give it a shot.