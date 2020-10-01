Adam Savage Attempts To Build A Miniature Shipping Container In One Day
The "Mythbusters" star constructs a 1/10 scale shipping container.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The "Mythbusters" star constructs a 1/10 scale shipping container.
A brave arborist in San Bernadino, California climbed a 100-foot tree to chop off some fronds of a palm tree that might cause damage to humans and property.
Nora the Siberian husky gets her toy pineapple stolen from her and she's not happy.
An extremely talented artist creates a shockingly lifelike mural.
Voter suppression is alive and well on the internet. Here's how scammers are trying to get you to spoil your vote with misinformation.
It looks unassuming on the outside, but it's gloriously dilapidated on the inside.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The inventor of movie titles turned 100 this year.
"Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" alum Shannen Doherty reflects on her life, and having to imagine a future without her in it, in an Elle interview following her cancer relapse.
The "Mythbusters" star constructs a 1/10 scale shipping container.
A brave arborist in San Bernadino, California climbed a 100-foot tree to chop off some fronds of a palm tree that might cause damage to humans and property.
The rapid global growth of Korean music over the past decade has puzzled non-fans (and even experts), and it seems that the size of K-pop groups might be a mystery, too.
On March 12, Madison Square Garden was empty, the sounds of sneakers squeaking and basketballs thumping radiating in echoes across thousands of empty seats.
It's a perfect encapsulation of the hazards and unexpected delights of live TV.
Bison and wolf populations are reviving in parts of Europe, in an effort to return some of the landscape to wilderness — but these large beasts are not always welcome.
In November 2018, a young woman who had been one of Kimberly Guilfoyle's assistants at Fox News sent company executives a confidential, forty-two-page draft complaint that accused Guilfoyle of repeated sexual harassment, and demanded monetary relief.
The way electric vehicles charge themselves are not exactly how you might have envisioned it.
"It's a perfect storm of know-nothingism and just a general, always-on level of hostility. Which, incidentally, closely frames our current political life in America today."
"My laptop broke two weeks ago, and it has my resumé on it. It'll cost $300-$400 to fix, which is an unimaginable amount of money right now."
The rituals surrounding weddings and engagements are pretty weird, when you come to think of it.
No, this isn't the plot of a Nicolas Cage movie. A special camera was used to go deep into the famous painting's nooks and crannies.
The new movie, titled, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan," comes to Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 23.
Has a desire to keep the coronavirus out of schools put children's long-term well-being at stake?
Because death is only final if people stop dying.
We can't put our finger on it, but there's just something that's a little bit off when the animation is upscaled from 24 FPS to 60 FPS.
Newly launched Assembly will decentralize building manufacturing, making it easier and faster to build high-rise apartments.
When the San Francisco Bay Area locked down, urban noise levels plummeted. In response, the white-crowned sparrow changed its tune.
The singer drops her video for "No Time to Die," the theme song to the upcoming James Bond movie of the same title.
An Atlantic investigation reveals who they are and what they might do on Election Day.
Fear the walking dead, unless… well, they don't want to be near you.
VICE News spoke with young activists in regions directly impacted by climate change, who are challenging authorities on their climate inaction.
At the 2017 U.S. Open, Schwartzman became the shortest man to reach a major quarterfinal in 23 years. He has flirted at the edges of the top ten, having reached No. 11 in the world, and will be right up there again after making it to the finals of the Italian Open last week.
Warning: spoilers ahead. Keanu Reeves was given a full body transformation in "Bill and Ted Face The Music" thanks to this visual effects expert.
A series of research papers renews hope that the long-elusive goal of mimicking the way the sun produces energy might be achievable.
How can you order a pizza without saying "extra large, vegetarian, pizza, pepperoni, bacon, tomato, and cheese"?
An investigation into decades of abuse at Shambhala International.
Governor Newsom says he can't. Activists say he won't.
This guy did not sign up for this.
The story of mashed potatoes takes 10,000 years and traverses the mountains of Peru and the Irish countryside; it features cameos from Thomas Jefferson and a food scientist who helped invent a ubiquitous snack food.
Luckily — or for some people, mysteriously — mathematics has great relevance to the real world, sometimes in spite of itself.
Apple has done a lot of interesting things to aid the public in the fight against COVID-19. For their employees, they've even designed their own face mask, delivered in packaging that's every bit as good as any of their product packaging.
One of the most thorough looks at inequality between men and women can be found on the Reddit forum Am I The Asshole. (The answer is usually "yes.")
A new report by the CDC has linked COVID-19 cases to dining at restaurants.
Someone captured an extraordinary interaction between a wolf and a grizzly bear at Yellowstone National Park.
You're 19 years old. You get famous overnight. You move to LA. Now what?
Since the inception of America, conservatives have regularly — even desperately — sought to distort and exploit religious traditions.
How soon will coronavirus vaccines be ready? Here's what the most current research tells us about when the process that will get our lives back to normal will unfold.
The "Harry Potter" author has enlisted A-list defenders to cast her as a victim of "harassment" — but that only reveals the power she has to control the narrative.
David Blagdon's long-term detention has been described as "barbaric."
Yellowjackets are a menace, and sometimes beekeepers have to make the tough decision to destroy them if they get out of control. Shawn Woods shows how he dismantles the hives using dry ice.
Be it politics, Taylor Swift or cake, the memes of 2020 have been a comfort in dark times.
I think she liked it a little too much.
Veritasium tackles a geometric conundrum by using tiles.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of "Kid A," we're counting down the band's best tracks, from "Creep" to "No Surprises" to "True Love Waits" and points in between.