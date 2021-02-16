Adam Sandler Recreates The Infamous 'Happy Gilmore' Swing To Celebrate The Film's 25th Anniversary
Adam Sandler absolutely crushes this Happy Gilmore swing more than 25 years later.
The tubing itself is thrilling. The camerawork is even more incredible.
Here's how the paternoster elevators in Prague, one of the last of its kind, works.
There's Godzilla and King Kong. And then there's Wayne.
Claudia Conway, the famous daughter of Kellyanne Conway, sang her heart out for Katy Perry and the other "American Idol" judges.
In an odd twist of fate, Bettany was at the lowest point of his career when he received a phone call he was playing Vision in the Marvel movies.
After the Senate acquitted Donald Trump, Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen was interviewed by CBSN anchor Lana Zak. The interview quickly became heated.
The ouster of Gina Carano from the Star Wars show draws the ire of the political right-wing and marks an inflection point for Lucasfilm, whose star was warned repeatedly about her social posts.
A mischievous 8-year-old was able to get out of class by disabling her Zoom with an incorrect password exploit, which she brilliantly disguised as a software glitch.
Enjoy the Slovak mountains and a local soccer game on your travels.
Think you can win the Deep Space Food Challenge?
The answer is manyfold — encompassing everything from sociological changes, to biology, to technology, to linguistics.
What do you do in situations like this?
Texas has frozen over. The state is in the midst of an unprecedented cold-weather crisis, with temperatures dropping below zero. The resulting energy demands have completely crippled the state's electricity supply; as of Monday night, more than 4 million people across Texas were without electricity and likely freezing in their homes or outside, a potentially fatal result of the state's lack of preparation.
For Kim Ji-young, arriving in South Korea at the age of 31 after an arduous escape from the North "was like a dream."
Florida State's Josie Muffley performed a extraordinary tag out while in mid-air.
Millions of Texans were without heat and electricity Monday as snow, ice and frigid temperatures caused a catastrophic failure of the state's power grid.
Although "True Believer" reveals the comics maestro as a credit hog with a string of flops, it also proves he's responsible for Marvel's biggest innovation.
In January, the Ukrainian freighter "MV Arvin" split in two and then sunk to the bottom of the Black Sea, killing at least two crew members. Here's the horrifying moment when the snap happened.
More than 75 years ago, ancient remains of hundreds of people were found in a Himalayan lake. Scientists recently revealed more clues about where the people came from and how they could have died.
Joel Haver demonstrates how the History Channel is a lot less about history these days and more about guys out on the ice.
Antimicrobial resistance won't race across the world like COVID-19, but its effects will be devastating.
Some experts say tooth-grinding is a behavior rather than a disorder, and the dentist's chair isn't the best place to address it.
When you have to go, you *really* have to go.
Here are some strategies for researching and snagging appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Vanessa Springora's exhilarating — and very French — "Consent" departs from the typical memoir of abuse.
The roaring twenties is brought to life by AI deep learning techniques.
Like many Donald Trump supporters, conservative donor Fred Eshelman awoke the day after the presidential election with the suspicion that something wasn't right. His candidate's apparent lead in key battleground states had evaporated overnight.
When you don't have a ton of money to create a convincing war movie, it's time to get innovative.
Lee Isaac Chung's "Minari" shows an essential job in the poultry industry: chicken sexers who sort male and female chicks.
I was sexually assaulted by a popular member of the science communication community in November of 2020. This is my story.
Don't get fooled by these scams that use charity as a front.
Young super-achievers both fascinate and frustrate us. This love-hate relationship tells us a lot about culture — and ourselves.
With man-waxing gone mainstream, we reached out to New York's "Dr. Manzilian" for tips on preparation, maintenance and more.
It was this horse's lucky day.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to strain U.S. hospitals. NPR built a tool to explore trends around the country. Look up your local hospital to see how it's faring.
Tracy Clark-Flory spent years as a reporter embedded in the porn world. Here, she shares how it shaped her own sexuality.
Turns out your brain has a daily high point and low point.
Tired of running out of space? This half-terabyte micro SD card has more than enough space for games, photos and videos.
Mike McCaskill spent years scouring the stock market and betting on long shots. Then he found the opportunity that changed his life — and helped spark the mother of all short squeezes.
From "Titanic" to "Inception," the prolific actor has seemingly done it all, as demonstrated in this clever stop-motion animation loop produced by Lord Victor Haegelin.
A new study blames a comet fragment for the death of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago. But most experts maintain that an asteroid caused this cataclysmic event.
How American work culture has led to unhealthy eating patterns, and what we can do to change the focus away from dinner.
Kevin Miller performed each of his favorite songs throughout his life.
A billionaire playboy's alleged murder is at the center of the world's most confounding heist job.
The micro-generation between Gen X and Millennials is caught somewhere between the worlds of online dating and IRL romance
The proof is in the pudding on the face.
"Ticking Clock," a new memoir by Ira Rosen, a former producer for the show, recounts the newsmagazine's pathbreaking journalism and its culture of harassment and abuse.
A decade ago, the Dalai Lama set himself a significant deadline.
A great film has a memorable first frame and last frame. Jacob T. Swinney put together a supercut of some of the most notable films.
When President Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force One for the first time this month, he did not spend much time soaking in the moment.
YouTubers are taking on their own notoriously underregulated industry.
This is both gorgeous and slightly scary.