Watch Adam Sandler's Profanity Laden Speech After He Won The 'Best Male Lead' At The Film Independent Spirit Awards
The Sandman won his first ever nomination at the award show and didn't disappoint with a heartfelt and funny speech.
The Sandman won his first ever nomination at the award show and didn't disappoint with a heartfelt and funny speech.
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
Myths about vaping that are not backed up by scientific research are spreading quick. What does the science say about e-cigarettes and public health?
He set a pole vault world record at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Saturday in Poland.
YouTuber JerryRigEverything conducts a durability test on the Moto Razr. How well does it hold up under extreme duress?
Joe Biden mocks Pete Buttigieg's experience as the mayor of a small town in a new attack ad.
How much mud can this $100,000 truck handle? A YouTuber went to find out.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
It turned out that anger was another word for the liquid fire under my skin, which only went away when I cut myself or ran ten miles or threw up until I couldn't anymore.
The Sandman won his first ever nomination at the award show and didn't disappoint with a heartfelt and funny speech.
How one company helps landlords exploit a loophole in New York's tenant laws.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Watch Ken Block perform his first-ever time race in the Dakar Rally in this ultra cool electric car.
Last night a British Airways 747 set a new transatlantic record, in terms of flight time and speed.
A cultural history of the ubiquitous, unloved wire hanger.
It started out as a father-son activity and it ended up producing this beautiful piece of instrument.
In southwest Florida, the Myakka River Valley is under threat of development.
Thanks to an international collaboration, researchers have a database of DNA from thousands of tumors to draw from.
Eight years in the making and 160 drafts later, the brothers picked up the "Best Director" award for "Uncut Gems" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Both entertaining and educational, these maps are packed full of important info like which countries are sans Big Mac, and where most Canadians really live.
Matt Kiddle went out for a leisurely ride with his 4-year-old son. In addition to the fresh air and the coastal view, there were some ancient human remains along the way.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's leading cloud provider by a wide margin. That's why certified cloud experts make the big bucks. You can become one with help from this bundle, now available for $59.
"Glamorous" Brits making their way to the races, Bernie Sanders at a sit-in 58 years ago and more best photos of the week.
The conversation around Trump's viral tan line is more than skin-deep.
"I'm George Stephanopoulos and joining me for optics is Lindsey Davis and David Muir."
How do trees find their sense of direction as they grow? Researchers are getting to the root — and the branches — of how the grandest of plants develop.
Thai police and soldiers have stormed a shopping mall where a gunman is believed to be hiding after a mass shooting in the north-eastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, which has killed at least 20 people and left many injured.
Step by step, they enter a new world.
An application to your nose pads will last anywhere from about an hour to a full day — depending on how much you put on and how much you sweat.
Some jobs immediately ingratiate you to anyone who has a shared experience. Working at a movie theater is one of them.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Is it the glasses? The cuffed sleeve? The scruff? The perfectly fitted black tee? Either way, we're lusting over the comedian in a way we never have before.
The whataboutism of infectious disease is as dangerous as it is hackneyed.
He set a pole vault world record at a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Saturday in Poland.
As Taylor Swift admits in the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, unhealthy relationships with food can hide in plain sight.
Iowa is supposed to cull the number of hopefuls. But Friday night's debate showed that nothing of the sort is happening.
"Calling out the devil is one thing, facing him is another."
Three decades ago, Christopher Cunningham was diagnosed with AIDS—yet he's still here to share his story
As a lesbian, I want so badly to participate in stanning Adam Driver, but I'm immune to his sex appeal. In order to understand all the hubbub about Driver, we must first learn about heterosexual attraction.
Joe Biden mocks Pete Buttigieg's experience as the mayor of a small town in a new attack ad.
According to an analysis of Zillow data from the 100 most populated cities in the US, you'll need to leave the coasts to find the cities with the greatest rent increases by percent.
Despite what airlines promise, carbon offsets and sustainable fuels won't negate the heavy environmental cost of air travel.
YouTuber JerryRigEverything conducts a durability test on the Moto Razr. How well does it hold up under extreme duress?
The company said the nine cases are the only times it has ever yanked content because of censorship demands since it began streaming in 2007.
Why two silent film adaptations of the Louisa May Alcott story remain missing to this day.
How much mud can this $100,000 truck handle? A YouTuber went to find out.
Winners: party unity and Amy Klobuchar. Losers: Joe Biden and action on opioids.
After finding success on television and Broadway, he established a progressive school and later wandered around America as a late-blooming hippie.
Two adult film actors play truth or shot with each other and things get a little awkward.
Claire, Brad, and the gang have created not only a successful series but a devoted fandom.
A new study from researchers at Harvard Business School and Boston College hints at why buying expensive stuff doesn't make us happy.
Bill Nye the Science Guy was caught getting down with his bad self during New York Fashion Week.
Seventeen countries declared independence in 1960, which became known as the Year of Africa. And with the coming of its 60th anniversary, the idea for this project was born.
Lucky's, a grocer with a loyal base of shoppers has collapsed, thousands of workers' jobs are up in the air and suppliers have been bruised by the loss of a valuable customer.
The Democratic Congresswoman shows she hasn't lost a step with her bartending skills since taking office during an appearance on "Desus and Mero" on Showtime.
How new technologies and techniques pioneered by dictators will shape the 2020 election.
The script of the 2019 adaptation is the backbone of the movie, placing everyone where they need to be and bending time in a way that's never been done to Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.
The car guys at Garage 54 discover that liquid styrofoam doesn't look half bad as a finish.