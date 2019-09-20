This Is What It's Like To Rent An $800,000 Luxury Yacht In Japan
Abroad in Japan visits the country's tropical Okinawa Island and rents out a super expensive private yacht for the day.
Abroad in Japan visits the country's tropical Okinawa Island and rents out a super expensive private yacht for the day.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
John Oliver took aim at Fox News airing a Photoshopped image of the federal judge who signed off on the FBI's raid of Trump's compound.
While they often require a fair amount of work, properties bought from a land bank can be incredibly cheap.
In this interview from 2015, actor Paul Rudd tells Howard Stern about being mugged at gunpoint in Los Angeles — and his subsequent decision to move to New York.
"You have to look seriously at Jared Kushner," Mary Trump said during an appearance on MSNBC.
Small pinpricks of blood are used to screen newborns for serious health conditions — but this genetic data can have legal uses too.
Actor Bryan Cranston shares the story behind Dos Hombres, the mezcal brand he launched with "Breaking Bad" co-star Aaron Paul in 2019.
Heard of this thing called Layer 2? No? Well, you might wanna read this.
Things our editors love, great sales, games, useful home and tech gadgets and a whole lot more.
Flip the switch every time you take a pill, and you'll never have to wonder if you took it yet.
Whether it's VR dating apps or hook-up chatrooms on Discord, people across the world are donning sex tech and forging real relationships in virtual worlds.
The more we learn about the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, the sillier — and more sinister — the overcaffeinated Republican defenses of former president Donald Trump look.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Abroad in Japan visits the country's tropical Okinawa Island and rents out a super expensive private yacht for the day.
Want more immortal laughs after watching Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco slay the undead in Day Shift? Look no further than this guide.
Mary Elizabeth Kelly and Lisa Gilroy are masters of improv, and impersonations, as proven by their appearance on the game show "Make Some Noise" where they do Lisa Simpson, Meryl Streep, and Ellen DeGeneres.
"America's youngest adults are charting a more pragmatic and thoughtful approach toward education, work and saving."
What was in the boxes, and why does it matter?
Amy Poehler challenges her friend Nick to a game of "Smell That Wood!" and he does surprisingly well at it.
More than 220,000 people voted for their favorite name.
Popular K-dramas are inspiring young women from the US and Europe to travel to South Korea.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
"Do you guys want one Jennifer? Or two Jennifers? Or three?" FOX 9's Jennifer McDermed had quite the time reporting the weather that day.
Don't trust porn to teach you.
Rugged work shirts, button-ups, jackets, hoodies and more are being discounted right now.
How Things Work shows a simpler method to empty your water bottle that isn't just turning it upside down and letting gravity do the work.
A new report uses hyperlocal data and climate projections to show that cities as far north as Chicago could have many more days of extreme heat each year.
"Impractical Jokers" stars James Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Brian Quinn share their favorite pranks on the Howard Stern Show.
American Todd Boehly led the group that bought Chelsea FC for £4.25 billion and now becomes the public face of the storied football club.
A new history reveals that federal regulators consistently assured Americans that the risks of a massive accident were "vanishingly small"—even when they knew they had insufficient evidence to prove it.
Brianna Keilar asks Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) about taking home his work, and no, he doesn't commit crimes, by the way.
A sign of the forever wars coming home, Eddie Gallagher trained officers from the Tallahassee Police Department.
Even the greats like Kubrick and Tarantino can admit when they've missed.
Allen Pan sees how a snake will react when it realizes it can suddenly walk.
The author was severely injured after being stabbed on stage at an event in New York State.
Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal is a puzzle-box show with no easy answers.
Tax breaks? It turns out, they probably just didn't want to release a bad movie to sully the brand.
The historic climate legislation is a missed opportunity to cut food emissions, but it can show us how to navigate the messy politics of meat.
"Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be unsafe. Wake up," said Rachel Zegler, who filmed a love scene for West Side Story at age 18.
Our favorite was the Adam West '60s edit.
We finally have enough sports bloopers and wacky moments to showcase the very best of the worst from the NFL, NBA, and MLB. And some European soccer, naturally.
"I'm sure he's loaded to the hilt. Do you know who his wife is? Lauren Boebert. She's loaded. They all have guns," one neighbor told 911 dispatchers.
A Wizz Air Airbus A321neo makes a spectacularly low landing.
This is the advice column you need if you've never done fantasy football before, or are just very bad at it. This guide won't get into specific players, but more general strategies and tips for your first time.
If the Patmos Library doesn't make up for the lost funds, it could run out of money by late next year, its board president said.
We don't know who gave her the fireworks, or why, or if she was okay with this happening, but this could have caused her a heart attack. Take care of your elders.
The actor, who turned down David Leitch's "Deadpool 2", reflects on pushing the director for a role this time around.
On competing for the lead role with Jessica Biel, eating sand during her audition, and surviving the "cruel" streak of the early 2000s.