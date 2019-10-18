Aaron Paul Goes Sneaker Shopping And Talks About The Outfits He Stole From The Set Of 'El Camino'
To be fair, that knit sweater from the last scene WAS fire.
He had been out there in the forest looking for World War II relics when he stumbled across bags full of personal belonging and the name of the man these things belonged to.
The best part about this very good badminton rally is just how stoked the commentator is.
Sometimes it's best to keep those emotions in check.
Shira Yarona Israel is a force to be reckoned with.
There's a wonderful story about a tree in Athens, Georgia that owns itself. Unfortunately, almost nothing about that story is true.
The so-called "death dive" was done to promote a Norwegian water sports festival and, boy, we hope it was worth it.
How San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center went from the Grand Central of the West to a $2.2 billion construction debacle.
At home with the first family we deserve.
"The Mandalorian" will premiere on November 12th with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.
To combat police suppression tactics like the employment of tear gas, protestors have had to be creative, using simple, modern solutions such as the leaf blower.
After hours, he'd join his 23-year-old cardiomyopathy patient to play video games in his hospital room. He'll always regret the moment he forgot they weren't just gaming buddies.
Creating the myth of the gold rush with the help of daguerreotypists.
Try this at home. Seriously.
"Romeo + Juliet," "Scott Pilgrim," "Eternal Sunshine," "La La Land" — all movies with iconic meet-cute scenes. What's the formula?
An ambitious new project hopes to scan the planet in full 3D. Here's why its creators believe this is such an important mission — and why time is running out.
Watch Freddy Krueger kill his way through several different companies in our weird history of "Nightmare on Elm Street" comics.
And why Tesla's "Smart Summon" feature is attempting it anyway.
When Donald Trump was introduced at the World Series game on Sunday, the reaction from the crowd was less than enthusiastic.
The 404 error was an obvious innovation, yet the internet you know and love wouldn't be possible without it.
"The Count of Monte Cristo" is one of the most exciting novels ever written and on the other hand is one of the most badly written novels of all time and in any literature. Umberto Eco reflects on the merits of imperfect works of art, including "Monte Cristo," "Hamlet," and "Casablanca."
If you've watched a video online in recent years, you've probably gotten an ad (or fifty) for VPN services. Tom Scott has some thoughts.
President Donald Trump will protect your favorite national park, but only if it scores him votes.
Apple is making its big bid into the streaming market with the simultaneous November 1st launch of its Apple TV+ service and four star-studded shows. Are they worth a subscription?
A contentious new paper traces the origins of modern humans to ancient wetlands in Africa, a claim other researchers have called far-fetched.
"I saw this unique bed car pulling up in front of the store. I was so shocked."
It's more likely that it's not that you're getting worse at video games, it's that everyone got a lot better.
Standing under an aging pavilion in the backyard of the home she's lived in for 54 years, Mary Anita Valdepeña let out a deep sigh and said she'd rather not be there.
The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is the absolute master of throwing pinpoint passes while desperately avoiding a sack, and this throw from last night's win over the Kansas City Chiefs is just a sublime example.
For nearly two decades, Geneva Cooley assumed she would die in prison for nonviolent drug crimes. Then a judge changed her fate.
Studies suggest women are using marijuana as a libido enhancer. Does it work?
The northern hemisphere's quietest tropical cyclone basin is currently going off. Cyclone Kyarr formed on Thursday and quickly spun up in the Indian Ocean into the most powerful storm on the planet.
For years these friends have all dressed up as characters played by the same actor — Will Ferrell, Jim Carrey, and Bill Murray, to name a few.
You've never seen slacklining quite like this.
"It has been good for me getting out of the bubble and understanding how, for some people, the work that I've done is important."
Hope there was at least a dart board in there or something.
Frisland never existed, however, cartographers believed that the island was real because of a map published in 1558 known as the Zeno map.
"Thank God none of the horses were out," homeowner Nancy Welke said.
Happily, the Aussie suffered no injuries other than, we suspect, a blow to its doggie ego.
"Woke" politics have disappeared from football. But the game is still political.
From bibles and half-eaten cheeseburgers to painkillers and syringes, the cars photographed by Virginia-based photographer Matthew Casteel speak of the traumatized internal lives of US army veterans returning home after war.
In highly relatable news, an overweight cat named Cinderblock has been resisting her exercise regimen.
A conversation with the documentary filmmaker about Steve Bannon, Elizabeth Holmes, filmmaking, and the truth.
Stuck behind a driver who can't figure out how to drive, this trucker decides to film the whole ordeal and cheer the guy on from his truck.
How do magnetars get so magnetic? A study of stellar explosions shows that the long-accepted theory might be wrong.
Of course, starting it was the least of my problems.
Apple's new AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation are coming on October 30th for $249.