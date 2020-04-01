A Virtual Demonstration Of Why Pilots Hate Landing At The Georgetown Municipal Airport
YouTuber Swiss001 shows why Georgetown Municipal Airport is an exceedingly difficult landing for a large aircraft.
Daniel Estrem brings a rock and roll classic to the Renaissance era.
"The 'rona is spreading / This sh*t is no joke / The way you can fight it is simple my friends / Just stay the f**k at home."
Fable the raven is extraordinarily chatty.
Donato Sansone's "Concatenation" is like nothing we've ever seen before, and it's brilliant.
It's like something out of a sci-fi movie with an invisible villain.
Turbo the corgi learned about the existence of turtles in the most shocking way.
Almost 10 million Americans have already filed for unemployment benefits. Congress can still act to stem the tide.
Since originating in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus pandemic has affected virtually every country in the world — but some countries have been hit considerably harder than others.
Train engineer Eduardo Moreno told a responding California Highway Patrol officer that he believed the hospital ship USNS Mercy — which the US military deployed to the region as part of relief efforts — was part of some kind of conspiracy
About 80% of the residents of Whittier live in a single high-rise apartment building.
Tina Fey, Mike Schur, Damon Lindelof and the TV writers behind "Frasier," "Lost," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Friday Night Lights," and dozens of other hit shows on what their characters would do during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Rishi Desai — a former CDC epidemiologist — appeared on Martha MacCallum's nightly Fox News show to discuss the US's coronavirus response and well, this is how you end an interview.
Written notes from the meeting, attended by CEO Jeff Bezos, detail Amazon's strategy to fight union organizing, as well as efforts to obtain COVID-19 tests and protective masks for workers.
As we confront our new reality, the idea of living self-sufficiently in the woods, far from crowds and grocery stores, doesn't sound so bad. Lynx Vilden has been doing just that for decades.
She's captured his cadence, tone and general delivery so perfectly it's eerie.
The "High School Musical" star gets asked about how he deals with the paparazzi and the lessons Leonardo DiCaprio taught him that he'll never forget.
US air safety bods call it "potentially catastrophic" if reboot directive not implemented.
Choose from these 21 amazing deals on headphones to find what's perfect for you.
When faced with the question, "if a stick breaks randomly in three pieces, what is the probability that a triangle can be formed from those pieces," here's a math theorem that will solve this question easily.
It isn't really about hoarding. And there isn't an easy fix.
The 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty has a payload capacity of 4,000-pounds. What if you went considerably above that? A YouTuber attempted it.
Travel patterns, based on anonymous cellphone data from 15 million people, suggests people living in Florida and the southeast have resisted calls to stay home.
For April Fool's Day, this dad decided to prank his two daughters by telling them the coronavirus pandemic was was over and they had to go back to school early.
He promised life-saving ventilators. He delivered sleep apnea machines.
Italy's case fatality rate is 10 times higher than Germany's. Learning why could help save lives.
Ben Pigeon, the unfortunate diver who took a fellow diver's "femur [to the] head at 200 plus mph," writes that he lost 3 days of memory due to concussion, but was otherwise not seriously injured.
In their tidy suburban home, Marion and Larry Pollard have dug deep into the recesses of the Scriptures to save tortured souls — and command demons to get out. Get out now!
Here's how the number of people killed by COVID-19 has changed from March 1 to March 31 and how that compares with the average numbers of the top 15 leading causes of death in the US.
Get cooking with Nancy Singleton Hachisu's top-tier Japanese cookbook.
Even seemingly ordinary photos can look extraordinary when you transform it in the style of a Van Gogh or an Andy Warhol.
It's information that has been known for at least weeks — even months — but according to Kemp, "we didn't know that until the last 24 hours."
More young people in the South seem to be dying from COVID-19. Why?
How deadly is the coronavirus? How is it transmitted? Answers to more questions about the pandemic, explained.
Two full-grown tigers were caught on camera in central India fighting over territory according to a post by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan.
Farewell to the carrier that coulda been a contender.
The original purpose of a roundabout is to let traffic flow smoothly in a safer fashion. Challenge accepted for this crazy driver.
Global warming could unearth ancient microbes. Will we be as unprepared as we were for the coronavirus?
A first-time homeowner shares her experience buying a HUD foreclosure and her tips for anyone considering this type of purchase.
Every dog has its day, but it's apparently not today for this poor husky.
We've seen videos that captured the murmuration of birds before, but never something as beautiful like this.
Here's the difficult part: There is no right answer. But here's the simple part: Right answers are not what epidemiological models are for.
While COVID-19 has similar symptoms to the seasonal flu, it's higher R0 makes it significantly more contagious and dangerous.
The overwhelming feeling of New York City in the pandemic is, for me, the fact of our aloneness. There is no doctor to see, no tests to confirm what we already know.
Schlesinger's creative tendrils extended into the catalogs of many other brilliant artists, immortalizing him as one of pop's greatest collaborators.
The sequel to Yeon Sang-ho's zombie horror thriller "Train to Busan" is coming August 2020.
Trump's son-in-law sets up shop at FEMA as his portfolio balloons to include manufacturing, supplies and long-term planning.
This account, which includes many previously unreported details, is based on extensive conversations with more than half a dozen Bird employees at all levels of the company who were laid off.
Wildlife photographer Michael Mauro captured a bear in Denali National Park making a considerate adjustment to a traffic cone.
This feels like something straight out of "The Office."
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister spoke to us about the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King," Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Don Lewis and the open murder case.
